Indianapolis, IN

WISH-TV

More than 80 Indiana counties under travel restrictions Monday

INDIANAPOLIS — Most Indiana counties had some level of travel restrictions in place Monday as a result of the winter storm that hit the Hoosier state late last week. Only nine of Indiana’s 92 counties were without travel restrictions as of 12 p.m.: Cass, Dubois, Henry, Marion, Parke, Posey, Randolph, Shelby, and Vigo.
WISH-TV

IMPD: Serious bodily injury crash turned fatal in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A serious bodily injury crash turned fatal Monday. Just before 6:30 p.m., the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department responded the 8300 block of East Washington Street on a report of a seriously bodily injury. This is on the east side of Indianapolis. The crash has now been...
WISH-TV

IMPD: 1 hurt in shooting near 21st St. and Emerson Ave.

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis police were investigating a Monday morning shooting that sent one person to the hospital. Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers were called to a shooting just after 5 a.m. in the 2100 block of Leland Avenue. That’s a residential area near the intersection of 21st Street and Emerson Avenue on the city’s east side.
WISH-TV

Indianapolis man arrested for September 2021 homicide

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An Indianapolis man has been arrested for the murder of a man found fatally injured near Monument Circle in September 2021, police said. Marion County Sheriff’s deputies on Thursday arrested 39-year-old Markeiss Armstrong for the death of 34-year-old Atlas Wedlow Jr., the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said in a statement.
93.1 WZAK

Indy Twins That Found Missing Ohio Twin Tells Their Story

God moves in mysterious ways, just like miracles. An Ohio mother went to pickup a Doordash order at a Columbus Pizza shop, just before 10:00pm on Monday, leaving her twin 5 month year old’s in a car seat while she ran inside to grab the order. When the woman turned around, that quick her black Honda Accord, was gone, along with her twin babies. One of the babies was found some hours later in a car seat in a parking lot at Dayton International Airport. But his twin brother was still missing as well as the person of interest has been named Nalah Jackson.
WTHR

Deadly apartment fire in Muncie

MUNCIE, Ind. — A deadly fire in Muncie is under investigation as ahead of the holiday weekend. Firefighters were called to an apartment in the 800 block of South Madison Street. Once there, firefighters pulled 76-year-old Carolyn Fisher from the apartment and rushed her to the hospital. Unfortunately, Fisher...
WGN News

Ohio Amber Alert: Second infant found alive, suspect arrested

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – An Amber Alert that stretched across state lines ended Thursday night with a kidnapping suspect in custody and the missing 5-month-old twin brother found alive. Police confirmed early Thursday night to NBC4’s sister stations, WXIN/WTTV, that they located Kason Thomas, kidnapped Monday inside his mother’s running car, in Indianapolis hours after […]
WISH-TV

Dozens of Southwest flights canceled in Indy amid nationwide struggle

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Southwest Airlines canceled dozens of flights in and out of Indianapolis Monday as the airline struggled with cancellations nationwide. As of 4 p.m. Monday, FlightAware listed 43 Southwest Airlines flights to and from Indianapolis International Airport as canceled. The canceled flights equal more than 80% of...
WISH-TV

Community Link: Author on mission to uplift young Black girls

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each week in Community Link, Carolene Mays takes a look at an organization or business that is making a positive impact on the community. This week, Mays was joined by Tamara Winfrey-Harris, best selling author. Tamara is with the Women’s Fund of Central Indiana. “Women’s...
WISH-TV

Delaware County advises drivers to use extreme caution

DELAWARE COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) — The Delaware County Emergency Management is advising travelers to use extreme caution Monday evening. According to a tweet, patchy freezing drizzle and dropping temps are causing icy spots on the road. Multiple accidents have been reported so far within the last hour.
WISH-TV

Clipper snow chance Monday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Central Indiana will continue to shake the arctic air into next week. First, we will have to deal with a quick snow chance. TONIGHT: Clouds increase. Light snow arrives in the early morning. Low temperature around 10 degrees. TOMORROW: Light snow along a clipper system likely...
WISH-TV

Marion County no longer under travel advisory

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Much of the state is still under a travel advisory, but now no counties are under a red flag warning. Counties in the yellow have issued a travel advisory which means travel may be restricted and to use caution while driving. Counties in the orange are under travel watch which means only essential travel is recommended, such as to and from work or in emergency situations.
