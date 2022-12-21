Read full article on original website
WISH-TV
More than 80 Indiana counties under travel restrictions Monday
INDIANAPOLIS — Most Indiana counties had some level of travel restrictions in place Monday as a result of the winter storm that hit the Hoosier state late last week. Only nine of Indiana’s 92 counties were without travel restrictions as of 12 p.m.: Cass, Dubois, Henry, Marion, Parke, Posey, Randolph, Shelby, and Vigo.
Woman drives car on Canal and plunges into freezing water
Indianapolis Fire Department reported that the female driver told firefighters that she her GPS led her down the canal.
WISH-TV
IMPD: Serious bodily injury crash turned fatal in Indianapolis
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A serious bodily injury crash turned fatal Monday. Just before 6:30 p.m., the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department responded the 8300 block of East Washington Street on a report of a seriously bodily injury. This is on the east side of Indianapolis. The crash has now been...
WTHR
Tire tracks on frozen Indianapolis canal
Tire tracks could be seen on the frozen canal the morning after a woman drove her car. She was later arrested.
WISH-TV
Indianapolis comedian Gwen Sunkel performing at ‘5’s Tap House’ Friday
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Gwen Sunkel, an Indianapolis comedian, emcee and character actor is coming to Anderson to perform Friday. Sunkel stops by to talk to News 8’s Kayla Sullivan and Kody Fisher on “All Indiana” about what to expect for the show. Sunkel has appeared in...
WISH-TV
IMPD: 1 hurt in shooting near 21st St. and Emerson Ave.
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis police were investigating a Monday morning shooting that sent one person to the hospital. Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers were called to a shooting just after 5 a.m. in the 2100 block of Leland Avenue. That’s a residential area near the intersection of 21st Street and Emerson Avenue on the city’s east side.
WISH-TV
Indianapolis man arrested for September 2021 homicide
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An Indianapolis man has been arrested for the murder of a man found fatally injured near Monument Circle in September 2021, police said. Marion County Sheriff’s deputies on Thursday arrested 39-year-old Markeiss Armstrong for the death of 34-year-old Atlas Wedlow Jr., the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said in a statement.
Indy Twins That Found Missing Ohio Twin Tells Their Story
God moves in mysterious ways, just like miracles. An Ohio mother went to pickup a Doordash order at a Columbus Pizza shop, just before 10:00pm on Monday, leaving her twin 5 month year old’s in a car seat while she ran inside to grab the order. When the woman turned around, that quick her black Honda Accord, was gone, along with her twin babies. One of the babies was found some hours later in a car seat in a parking lot at Dayton International Airport. But his twin brother was still missing as well as the person of interest has been named Nalah Jackson.
Deadly apartment fire in Muncie
MUNCIE, Ind. — A deadly fire in Muncie is under investigation as ahead of the holiday weekend. Firefighters were called to an apartment in the 800 block of South Madison Street. Once there, firefighters pulled 76-year-old Carolyn Fisher from the apartment and rushed her to the hospital. Unfortunately, Fisher...
Ohio Amber Alert: Second infant found alive, suspect arrested
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – An Amber Alert that stretched across state lines ended Thursday night with a kidnapping suspect in custody and the missing 5-month-old twin brother found alive. Police confirmed early Thursday night to NBC4’s sister stations, WXIN/WTTV, that they located Kason Thomas, kidnapped Monday inside his mother’s running car, in Indianapolis hours after […]
WISH-TV
Columbus house fire causes family of 4 to be without their home on Christmas morning
COLUMBUS, Ind. (WISH) — A family of four is without a home after their home caught fire on Christmas morning. According to the Columbus Fire Department, at 4:04 a.m. Sunday firefighters were called to the 4000 block of Bayview Drive for a report of a fire in a home.
‘I got my babies back;’ Mom of 5-month-old twins taken from Columbus thankful for their safe returns
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — After nearly 72 hours, 5-month-old Kason Thomas is back in the arms of his mother. News Center 7 spoke with Wilhelmina Barnett, mother of Kason and his twin brother Ky’air, Friday, less than 24 hours after Kason found outside of a Papa Johns in Indianapolis.
WISH-TV
Dozens of Southwest flights canceled in Indy amid nationwide struggle
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Southwest Airlines canceled dozens of flights in and out of Indianapolis Monday as the airline struggled with cancellations nationwide. As of 4 p.m. Monday, FlightAware listed 43 Southwest Airlines flights to and from Indianapolis International Airport as canceled. The canceled flights equal more than 80% of...
Ohio Amber Alert: Missing 5-month-old found safe in Indianapolis
The mother told police that around 9:45 Monday night, she parked her car in a Donato's Pizza parking lot at 920 North High Street in Columbus. When she went inside, someone stole her car.
WISH-TV
Indiana State Police: Responding to several accidents on I-70 due to black ice
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indiana State Police troopers are responding to several accidents on I-70 Monday evening due to black ice. Police are wanting the public to slow down and buckle up. The accident shown in Sergeant Ames tweet shows an accident near the 31 mile-marker eastbound.
WISH-TV
Community Link: Author on mission to uplift young Black girls
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each week in Community Link, Carolene Mays takes a look at an organization or business that is making a positive impact on the community. This week, Mays was joined by Tamara Winfrey-Harris, best selling author. Tamara is with the Women’s Fund of Central Indiana. “Women’s...
WISH-TV
Delaware County advises drivers to use extreme caution
DELAWARE COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) — The Delaware County Emergency Management is advising travelers to use extreme caution Monday evening. According to a tweet, patchy freezing drizzle and dropping temps are causing icy spots on the road. Multiple accidents have been reported so far within the last hour.
WISH-TV
Westfield Fire Department asks property owners to check for water damage
WESTFIELD, Ind. (WISH) — The Westfield Fire Department has been busy Sunday answering fire alarms caused by bursted sprinklers. Firefighters are asking businesses and property owners to check for water damage and to contact the department at their non-emergency line at 317-773-1300 for assistance.
WISH-TV
Clipper snow chance Monday
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Central Indiana will continue to shake the arctic air into next week. First, we will have to deal with a quick snow chance. TONIGHT: Clouds increase. Light snow arrives in the early morning. Low temperature around 10 degrees. TOMORROW: Light snow along a clipper system likely...
WISH-TV
Marion County no longer under travel advisory
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Much of the state is still under a travel advisory, but now no counties are under a red flag warning. Counties in the yellow have issued a travel advisory which means travel may be restricted and to use caution while driving. Counties in the orange are under travel watch which means only essential travel is recommended, such as to and from work or in emergency situations.
