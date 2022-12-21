Read full article on original website
Related
klkntv.com
Extreme cold breaking sprinkler lines across Nebraska, causing extensive damage
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Extreme weather is causing all kinds of problems for first responders across Nebraska. The Sidney Fire Department says it’s been especially busy over the last week. Authorities say frigid temps are likely to blame for activating four sprinkler systems in three straight days. SFD...
kmaland.com
Wind chill advisory issued for Saturday night into Sunday morning
(KMAland) -- A wind chill advisory has been issued for parts of KMAland for later Saturday into early Sunday. The National Weather Service has issued the advisory for 8 PM Saturday evening into 9 AM on Sunday for portions of southwest and west central Iowa and east central and northeast Nebraska.
Panhandle police activity, Dec. 8 - Dec. 21
*All individuals included in this post are innocent of crimes until proven guilty in a court of law. The Panhandle Post assumes no legal liability or responsibility for the accuracy, or completeness, of this information. Any person who believes information provided is not accurate may submit a complaint via the “Contact Us” tab on the homepage.
Comments / 0