Des Moines, IA

Des Moines to pay $150,000 in settlement with wrongfully arrested mother

By William Morris, Des Moines Register
 5 days ago

The city of Des Moines will pay $150,000 to a woman who was wrongly arrested when she refused to permit police to enter her home.

Trenisha Webster sued the city and two police detectives, Lori Kelly and Jennifer Westlake, in 2019, alleging false arrest and violation of her Fourth Amendment rights against warrantless searches and seizures. The complaint arose from an October 2018 confrontation at Webster's home that occurred after school officials reported injuries to Webster's 7-year-old daughter that the child attributed to discipline by her father.

According to court filings, Webster refused to speak with a Department of Human Services social worker, who then returned with the two detectives. Webster again refused to allow the officials into her home, although she offered at one point to let one detective in to speak with her at her table, and refused to let them see her daughter. She denied the girl had been abused and told them she didn't trust DHS. The officers continued to press to be allowed in, and after several minutes of fruitless conversation, they arrested Webster and charged her with interference with official acts.

The criminal charge was dismissed before trial. The girl's father was eventually charged with child endangerment, but was acquitted.

For subscribers: Des Moines police violated rights with traffic stop over temporary tag, appeals court rules

A federal judge ruled in favor of Webster's lawsuit in 2021, finding that the officers had neither a warrant to enter Webster's home nor any reason to believe the child was in immediate danger. Because the officers had no lawful right to enter the home, the judge found, Webster could not have interfered with their lawful actions by refusing to let them in.

Police and other public officials also sometimes can be cleared of liability via qualified immunity, meaning they cannot be held responsible for any alleged violation of a right unless that right has been "clearly established" by prior case law. In the Webster case, the judge found the officers were not entitled to qualified immunity since the law prohibiting entrance to a home without a warrant was well established prior to Webster's arrest. A federal appellate court affirmed that ruling in July .

The case was set to go to trial on the question of damages in June 2023, but on Monday, Webster filed notice with the court that she had accepted an offer by the city of $150,000 to resolve the case.

Webster declined to comment via her attorney, Brandon Brown. The city said in a statement it will follow the court's ruling going forward but continues to believe the officers were in the right to arrest a parent who refused to let them speak to a child during a welfare investigation.

"Unfortunately, the federal courts disagreed with the city’s position and held the officers’ attempts to protect the child and the person’s arrest were improper," City Manager Scott Sanders said in a statement. "The city does not agree with the holding but respects the judicial process, which led to settlement, given the court’s holding. The City of Des Moines will adhere to the decision while it continues to prioritize the safety of children who are allegedly being abused."

The latest six-figure settlement comes after the city last month agreed to pay $125,000 to a man who was wrongly detained and had his electronic devices seized while recording officers improperly parking near the police station.

This story has been updated to note that Webster at one point prior to her arrest offered to let a single officer into her home.

William Morris covers courts for the Des Moines Register. He can be contacted at wrmorris2@registermedia.com , 715-573-8166 or on Twitter at @DMRMorris .

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Des Moines to pay $150,000 in settlement with wrongfully arrested mother

