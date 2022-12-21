Read full article on original website
weather.gov
Wind Advisory issued for Eastern Columbia River Gorge of Washington, Simcoe Highlands by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-26 22:00:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-28 01:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Eastern Columbia River Gorge of Washington; Simcoe Highlands WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 1 AM PST WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected. Strongest winds expected between 11 AM and 4 PM. Locally stronger winds possible, as high as 60 mph, and generally along the foothills of the Northern Blues. * WHERE...In Oregon, Eastern Columbia River Gorge of Oregon, Lower Columbia Basin of Oregon, Foothills of the Northern Blue Mountains of Oregon, Foothills of the Southern Blue Mountains of Oregon, North Central Oregon and Central Oregon. In Washington, Eastern Columbia River Gorge of Washington and Simcoe Highlands. * WHEN...From 10 PM this evening to 1 AM PST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
weather.gov
Wind Advisory issued for Lower Chehalis Valley Area, Seattle and Vicinity by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-27 07:00:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-28 01:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Lower Chehalis Valley Area; Seattle and Vicinity; Southwest Interior; Tacoma Area WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM TUESDAY TO 1 AM PST WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Southwest Interior, Tacoma Area, Lower Chehalis Valley Area and Seattle and Vicinity. * WHEN...From 7 AM Tuesday to 1 AM PST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Strongest winds in the afternoon and evening. Isolated gusts to 60 mph possible in the afternoon and evening.
weather.gov
High Surf Warning issued for South Washington Coast by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-26 20:00:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-28 00:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Coastal Flood Watch means that conditions favorable for flooding are expected to develop. Coastal residents should be alert for later statements or warnings, and take action to protect property. A High Surf Warning means that high surf will affect beaches, producing rip currents, sneaker waves and beach erosion. Stay well back from the water`s edge and be alert for exceptionally high waves. Keep away from large logs on the beach. Water running up on the beach can lift or roll logs which can injure or kill someone caught in their path. Target Area: South Washington Coast HIGH SURF WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT PST TUESDAY NIGHT FOR BEACHES COASTAL FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT PST TONIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING * WHAT...For the High Surf Warning on the beaches, large waves and dangerous surf conditions. Breakers 20 to 25 feet through this evening, then 30 to 40 feet expected later tonight through Tuesday night. The highest waves will occur during the day Tuesday. For the Coastal Flood Watch, coastal flooding possible late tonight through early Tuesday evening. * WHERE...In Oregon, North Oregon Coast and Central Oregon Coast. In Washington, South Washington Coast. * WHEN...For the High Surf Warning, until midnight PST Tuesday night. For the Coastal Flood Watch, from midnight PST tonight through Tuesday evening. * IMPACTS...Flooding, up to one foot above ground level, during high tides is possible along the immediate coast as well as low lying areas near bays, sloughs, and the lower reaches of the coastal rivers. Destructive waves may wash over beaches, jetties, and other structures unexpectedly. People can be swept off rocks and jetties and drown while observing high surf. Severe beach erosion may destroy coastal properties and buildings. Higher than normal water run-up is expected on beaches and low- lying shoreline. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Strong gusty south wind is expected tonight and Tuesday, with gusts 60 to 75 mph on beaches and headlands.
weather.gov
Coastal Flood Watch issued for South Washington Coast by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-27 00:00:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-27 22:00:00 PST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Coastal Flood Watch means that conditions favorable for flooding are expected to develop. Coastal residents should be alert for later statements or warnings, and take action to protect property. A High Surf Warning means that high surf will affect beaches, producing rip currents, sneaker waves and beach erosion. Stay well back from the water`s edge and be alert for exceptionally high waves. Keep away from large logs on the beach. Water running up on the beach can lift or roll logs which can injure or kill someone caught in their path. Target Area: South Washington Coast HIGH SURF WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT PST TUESDAY NIGHT FOR BEACHES COASTAL FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT PST TONIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING * WHAT...For the High Surf Warning on the beaches, large waves and dangerous surf conditions. Breakers 20 to 25 feet through this evening, then 30 to 40 feet expected later tonight through Tuesday night. The highest waves will occur during the day Tuesday. For the Coastal Flood Watch, coastal flooding possible late tonight through early Tuesday evening. * WHERE...In Oregon, North Oregon Coast and Central Oregon Coast. In Washington, South Washington Coast. * WHEN...For the High Surf Warning, until midnight PST Tuesday night. For the Coastal Flood Watch, from midnight PST tonight through Tuesday evening. * IMPACTS...Flooding, up to one foot above ground level, during high tides is possible along the immediate coast as well as low lying areas near bays, sloughs, and the lower reaches of the coastal rivers. Destructive waves may wash over beaches, jetties, and other structures unexpectedly. People can be swept off rocks and jetties and drown while observing high surf. Severe beach erosion may destroy coastal properties and buildings. Higher than normal water run-up is expected on beaches and low- lying shoreline. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Strong gusty south wind is expected tonight and Tuesday, with gusts 60 to 75 mph on beaches and headlands.
weather.gov
Coastal Flood Watch issued for Central Oregon Coast, North Oregon Coast by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-27 06:00:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-27 22:00:00 PST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Coastal Flood Watch means that conditions favorable for flooding are expected to develop. Coastal residents should be alert for later statements or warnings, and take action to protect property. A High Surf Warning means that high surf will affect beaches, producing rip currents, sneaker waves and beach erosion. Stay well back from the water`s edge and be alert for exceptionally high waves. Keep away from large logs on the beach. Water running up on the beach can lift or roll logs which can injure or kill someone caught in their path. Target Area: Central Oregon Coast; North Oregon Coast HIGH SURF WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT PST TUESDAY NIGHT FOR BEACHES COASTAL FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM PST TUESDAY THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING * WHAT...For the High Surf Warning on the beaches, large waves and dangerous surf conditions. Breakers 20 to 25 feet through late evening, then 30 to 40 feet expected early Tuesday morning through Tuesday night. The highest waves will occur during the day Tuesday. For the Coastal Flood Watch, coastal flooding possible Tuesday morning through the evening. * WHERE...North Oregon Coast and Central Oregon Coast. * WHEN...For the High Surf Warning, until midnight PST Tuesday night. For the Coastal Flood Watch, from 6 AM PST Tuesday through Tuesday evening. * IMPACTS...Flooding, up to above ground level, during high tides is possible along the immediate coast as well as low lying areas near bays, sloughs, and the lower reaches of the coastal rivers. Destructive waves may wash over beaches, jetties, and other structures unexpectedly. People can be swept off rocks and jetties and drown while observing high surf. Severe beach erosion may destroy coastal properties and buildings. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Strong gusty south wind is expected tonight and Tuesday. Gusts 60 to 75 mph will be possible, strongest on beaches and headlands.
weather.gov
High Surf Warning issued for Central Oregon Coast, North Oregon Coast by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-26 20:00:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-28 00:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Coastal Flood Watch means that conditions favorable for flooding are expected to develop. Coastal residents should be alert for later statements or warnings, and take action to protect property. A High Surf Warning means that high surf will affect beaches, producing rip currents, sneaker waves and beach erosion. Stay well back from the water`s edge and be alert for exceptionally high waves. Keep away from large logs on the beach. Water running up on the beach can lift or roll logs which can injure or kill someone caught in their path. Target Area: Central Oregon Coast; North Oregon Coast HIGH SURF WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT PST TUESDAY NIGHT FOR BEACHES COASTAL FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM PST TUESDAY THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING * WHAT...For the High Surf Warning on the beaches, large waves and dangerous surf conditions. Breakers 20 to 25 feet through late evening, then 30 to 40 feet expected early Tuesday morning through Tuesday night. The highest waves will occur during the day Tuesday. For the Coastal Flood Watch, coastal flooding possible Tuesday morning through the evening. * WHERE...North Oregon Coast and Central Oregon Coast. * WHEN...For the High Surf Warning, until midnight PST Tuesday night. For the Coastal Flood Watch, from 6 AM PST Tuesday through Tuesday evening. * IMPACTS...Flooding, up to above ground level, during high tides is possible along the immediate coast as well as low lying areas near bays, sloughs, and the lower reaches of the coastal rivers. Destructive waves may wash over beaches, jetties, and other structures unexpectedly. People can be swept off rocks and jetties and drown while observing high surf. Severe beach erosion may destroy coastal properties and buildings. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Strong gusty south wind is expected tonight and Tuesday. Gusts 60 to 75 mph will be possible, strongest on beaches and headlands.
weather.gov
Flood Warning issued for Wahkiakum by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-27 00:37:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-27 21:14:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued Tuesday morning at 630 AM PST. Target Area: Wahkiakum The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Washington Grays River near Rosburg affecting Wahkiakum County. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT TO LATE TOMORROW EVENING * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Grays River near Rosburg. * WHEN...From late tonight to late tomorrow evening. * IMPACTS...Above 12.0 feet, expect some flooding of roads along and near the Grays River, including roadway approaches to the Altoona Bridge over the Grays, and portions of Covered Bridge Road, Barr-Durrah Road, and Loop Road near Rosburg and Hwy 4. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 6:20 PM PST Monday the stage was 10.84 feet after peaking near 11.48 feet earlier today. The river is expected to rise rapidly overnight. - Forecast...The river was currently near 10.84 feet this evening. The river is expected to rise above flood stage of 12.0 feet tonight before cresting near 13.9 feet shortly before daybreak on Tuesday. The river will likely fall below flood stage Tuesday afternoon or evening. - Flood stage is 12.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Admiralty Inlet Area, Bellevue and Vicinity by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-27 08:00:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-27 16:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Admiralty Inlet Area; Bellevue and Vicinity; Bremerton and Vicinity; Central Coast; East Puget Sound Lowlands; Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca; Everett and Vicinity; Hood Canal Area; Lower Chehalis Valley Area; North Coast; San Juan County; Seattle and Vicinity; Southwest Interior; Tacoma Area; Western Skagit County; Western Strait of Juan De Fuca; Western Whatcom County HEAVY RAINFALL THROUGH TUESDAY AND RECENT SNOWMELT WILL LEAD TO AN INCREASED THREAT OF LANDSLIDES IN WESTERN WASHINGTON A frontal system will bring another two to four inches of rainfall to the mountains tonight and Tuesday with locally high amounts possible. The lowlands will get one to three inches during this time. This amount of rain will put extra pressure on soil instability, leading to an increased threat of landslides. For more information about current conditions, visit www.weather.gov/seattle, select Hydrology, and then scroll down for the links to the landslide information pages. For more information on landslides, visit the website for the Washington State Department of Natural Resources landslide geologic hazards at: http://bit.ly/2mtA3wn
