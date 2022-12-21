Effective: 2022-12-27 00:00:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-27 22:00:00 PST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Coastal Flood Watch means that conditions favorable for flooding are expected to develop. Coastal residents should be alert for later statements or warnings, and take action to protect property. A High Surf Warning means that high surf will affect beaches, producing rip currents, sneaker waves and beach erosion. Stay well back from the water`s edge and be alert for exceptionally high waves. Keep away from large logs on the beach. Water running up on the beach can lift or roll logs which can injure or kill someone caught in their path. Target Area: South Washington Coast HIGH SURF WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT PST TUESDAY NIGHT FOR BEACHES COASTAL FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT PST TONIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING * WHAT...For the High Surf Warning on the beaches, large waves and dangerous surf conditions. Breakers 20 to 25 feet through this evening, then 30 to 40 feet expected later tonight through Tuesday night. The highest waves will occur during the day Tuesday. For the Coastal Flood Watch, coastal flooding possible late tonight through early Tuesday evening. * WHERE...In Oregon, North Oregon Coast and Central Oregon Coast. In Washington, South Washington Coast. * WHEN...For the High Surf Warning, until midnight PST Tuesday night. For the Coastal Flood Watch, from midnight PST tonight through Tuesday evening. * IMPACTS...Flooding, up to one foot above ground level, during high tides is possible along the immediate coast as well as low lying areas near bays, sloughs, and the lower reaches of the coastal rivers. Destructive waves may wash over beaches, jetties, and other structures unexpectedly. People can be swept off rocks and jetties and drown while observing high surf. Severe beach erosion may destroy coastal properties and buildings. Higher than normal water run-up is expected on beaches and low- lying shoreline. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Strong gusty south wind is expected tonight and Tuesday, with gusts 60 to 75 mph on beaches and headlands.

PACIFIC COUNTY, WA ・ 3 HOURS AGO