Effective: 2022-12-26 22:00:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-28 01:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Central Oregon; Eastern Columbia River Gorge of Oregon; Foothills of the Northern Blue Mountains of Oregon; Foothills of the Southern Blue Mountains of Oregon; Lower Columbia Basin of Oregon; North Central Oregon WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 1 AM PST WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected. Strongest winds expected between 11 AM and 4 PM. Locally stronger winds possible, as high as 60 mph, and generally along the foothills of the Northern Blues. * WHERE...In Oregon, Eastern Columbia River Gorge of Oregon, Lower Columbia Basin of Oregon, Foothills of the Northern Blue Mountains of Oregon, Foothills of the Southern Blue Mountains of Oregon, North Central Oregon and Central Oregon. In Washington, Eastern Columbia River Gorge of Washington and Simcoe Highlands. * WHEN...From 10 PM this evening to 1 AM PST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

DESCHUTES COUNTY, OR ・ 3 HOURS AGO