weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Clay, Craighead, Crittenden, Cross, Greene, Lee, Mississippi by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-26 01:47:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-26 15:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Clay; Craighead; Crittenden; Cross; Greene; Lee; Mississippi; Poinsett; St. Francis WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM CST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Wet snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to one inch. * WHERE...Portions of East Arkansas, North Mississippi, Southeast Missouri and West Tennessee. * WHEN...Until 3 PM CST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Western Arctic Coast by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-26 14:28:00 AKST Expires: 2022-12-27 06:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use caution while traveling, especially in open areas. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Western Arctic Coast WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM AKST TUESDAY * WHAT...Blowing snow and low wind chills expected. Winds gusting as high as 30 mph. Wind chill to 55 below. * WHERE...Western Arctic Coast. * WHEN...Until 6 AM AKST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The dangerously cold wind chills as low as 55 below zero could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 5 minutes.
weather.gov
High Surf Warning issued for Curry County Coast, South Central Oregon Coast by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-26 15:53:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-27 19:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Beaches and coastlines will become hazardous due to very large and life-threatening surf conditions. Stay off of beaches, rocks, jetties, piers, and other waterside infrastructure. Target Area: Curry County Coast; South Central Oregon Coast HIGH SURF WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM PST TUESDAY * WHAT...Dangerously large breaking waves of 25 to 32 feet. * WHERE...The coastlines and beaches of Curry, Coos, and Douglas counties, especially south-facing beaches and ports. * WHEN...Until 7 PM PST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Strong storm force winds will cause extremely large breaking waves and dangerous conditions along beaches and area shorelines. Waves will inundate beaches and surge into normally dry areas. Infrastructure damage and significant beach erosion can be expected. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The peak surf heights occur Tuesday afternoon. * View the hazard area in detail at https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr
weather.gov
Wind Chill Advisory issued for Barnes, Cass, Griggs, Nelson, Ransom, Richland, Sargent by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-25 11:42:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-25 12:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for North Dakota can be found at dot.nd.gov/travel and for Minnesota at 511mn.org, or by calling 5 1 1 in either state. Target Area: Barnes; Cass; Griggs; Nelson; Ransom; Richland; Sargent; Steele; Traill WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT WIND CHILL ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT NOON CST TODAY * WHAT...Snow. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches. * WHERE...Portions of northeast and southeast North Dakota. * WHEN...Until midnight CST tonight. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Heavy snowfall rates will significantly reduce visibility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snowfall amounts and visibilities will vary over short distances..
weather.gov
Flood Watch issued for Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-26 17:53:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-27 09:00:00 PST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH TUESDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...A portion of central California, including the following areas, Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest and Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast. * WHEN...From Tuesday morning through Tuesday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Storm drains and ditches may become clogged with debris. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
weather.gov
Wind Chill Advisory issued for Brooke, Hancock, Marshall, Ohio by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-24 18:34:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-25 12:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Target Area: Brooke; Hancock; Marshall; Ohio WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON EST SUNDAY * WHAT...Very cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 15 below zero. * WHERE...Portions of east central Ohio. Portions of northwest, southwest, and western Pennsylvania. Portions of northern and the northern panhandle of West Virginia. * WHEN...Until Noon EST Sunday. * IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could result in hypothermia or frostbite if precautions are not taken.
weather.gov
Wind Advisory issued for Central Oregon, Eastern Columbia River Gorge of Oregon by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-26 22:00:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-28 01:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Central Oregon; Eastern Columbia River Gorge of Oregon; Foothills of the Northern Blue Mountains of Oregon; Foothills of the Southern Blue Mountains of Oregon; Lower Columbia Basin of Oregon; North Central Oregon WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 1 AM PST WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected. Strongest winds expected between 11 AM and 4 PM. Locally stronger winds possible, as high as 60 mph, and generally along the foothills of the Northern Blues. * WHERE...In Oregon, Eastern Columbia River Gorge of Oregon, Lower Columbia Basin of Oregon, Foothills of the Northern Blue Mountains of Oregon, Foothills of the Southern Blue Mountains of Oregon, North Central Oregon and Central Oregon. In Washington, Eastern Columbia River Gorge of Washington and Simcoe Highlands. * WHEN...From 10 PM this evening to 1 AM PST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Haines Borough and Klukwan by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-26 17:36:00 AKST Expires: 2022-12-26 18:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Haines Borough and Klukwan WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 6 PM AKST THIS EVENING Periods of light freezing rain will continue through the overnight hours but less than a tenth of an inch is expected.
weather.gov
Wind Advisory issued for Wallowa County by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-27 04:00:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-28 01:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Wallowa County WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TUESDAY TO 1 AM PST WEDNESDAY FOR WALLOWA VALLEY * WHAT...Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected for Wallowa Valley. * WHERE...Wallowa County. * WHEN...From 4 AM Tuesday to 1 AM PST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Benton, Jasper, Lake, Newton, Porter by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-26 04:13:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-26 11:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Benton; Jasper; Lake; Newton; Porter ROADS MAY BECOME SLICK THIS MORNING DUE TO FALLING SNOW Snow will continue to fall this morning across northern Illinois and northwest Indiana. While snow rates will remain light and amounts will only range from a coating to two inches, ambient cold temperatures will likely allow for slickness to develop on untreated roadways this morning. If planning to travel this morning, be alert for slick spots on snow-covered roads. The slippery travel conditions will include the morning commute.
weather.gov
Flood Advisory issued for Uintah by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-26 16:54:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-26 17:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Uintah FLOOD ADVISORY FOR AN ICE JAM ON THE GREEN RIVER WILL EXPIRE AT 5 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON The Flood Advisory will expire at 5 PM MST this afternoon for a portion of northeast Utah, including the following county, Uintah. The threat has ended. Flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining closures.
weather.gov
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Oregon Lower Treasure Valley by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-26 19:00:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-27 04:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Oregon Lower Treasure Valley DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM MST TUESDAY * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...In Idaho, Lower Treasure Valley and Upper Treasure Valley in Ada County. In Oregon, Oregon Lower Treasure Valley. * WHEN...Until 5 AM MST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
weather.gov
Wind Advisory issued for Admiralty Inlet Area, Everett and Vicinity, San Juan County by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-27 01:00:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-28 01:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Admiralty Inlet Area; Everett and Vicinity; San Juan County; Western Skagit County; Western Whatcom County WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TUESDAY TO 1 AM PST WEDNESDAY * WHAT...East to southeast winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected becoming southwest to west late Tuesday afternoon and evening. * WHERE...San Juan County, Western Whatcom County, Western Skagit County, Everett and Vicinity and Admiralty Inlet Area. * WHEN...From 1 AM Tuesday to 1 AM PST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
weather.gov
Wind Advisory issued for Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-27 10:00:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-28 01:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington; Lower Columbia Basin of Washington WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TUESDAY TO 1 AM PST WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Lower Columbia Basin of Washington and Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington. * WHEN...From 10 AM Tuesday to 1 AM PST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
weather.gov
Flood Advisory issued for Eagle, Garfield, Pitkin by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-26 16:53:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-26 17:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Eagle; Garfield; Pitkin FLOOD ADVISORY FOR AN ICE JAM ON THE ROARING FORK WILL EXPIRE AT 5 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON The Flood Advisory will expire at 5 PM MST this afternoon for portions of northwest Colorado and west central Colorado, including the following counties, in northwest Colorado, Eagle and Garfield. In west central Colorado, Pitkin. The threat has ended. Flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining closures.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Cullman, DeKalb, Jackson, Madison, Marshall, Morgan by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-26 18:58:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-26 21:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Target Area: Cullman; DeKalb; Jackson; Madison; Marshall; Morgan WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Additional snow accumulations around one half of an inch, with a few locally higher amounts. * WHERE...In Alabama, Madison, Morgan, Marshall, Jackson, DeKalb and Cullman counties. In Tennessee, Franklin county. * WHEN...Until 9 PM CST this evening. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions, especially bridges and overpasses. This will result in hazardous travel conditions.
weather.gov
Wind Advisory issued for Southern Twin Falls County, Southwest Highlands by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-26 23:00:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-27 20:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Southern Twin Falls County; Southwest Highlands WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO 8 PM MST TUESDAY * WHAT...Southwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of south central and southwest Idaho and southeast Oregon. * WHEN...From 11 PM this evening to 8 PM MST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
weather.gov
High Wind Warning issued for Owyhee Mountains by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-26 23:00:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-27 20:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: Owyhee Mountains HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO 8 PM MST TUESDAY * WHAT...Southwest winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 70 mph expected. * WHERE...Owyhee Mountains. * WHEN...From 11 PM this evening to 8 PM MST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Northeast Prince William Sound by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-26 15:38:00 AKST Expires: 2022-12-27 10:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1 or visit 511.alaska.gov. Target Area: Northeast Prince William Sound WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM AKST TUESDAY * WHAT...Snow and blowing snow expected. Additional snow accumulation of 3 to 5 inches. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. Visibility reduced to one half mile at times. * WHERE...Thompson Pass. * WHEN...Until 10 AM AKST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds have peaked and will continue to slowly diminish this afternoon and evening through tonight. This will lead to less blowing snow and improving visibility along the Richardson Highway through Thompson Pass.
weather.gov
Winter Storm Warning issued for Jefferson, Lewis by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-26 21:54:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-27 13:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Widespread accumulating snow will create dangerous travel conditions. Submit snow reports through our website or social media. Target Area: Jefferson; Lewis WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST TUESDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 6 to 12 inches. * WHERE...Jefferson and Lewis counties. * WHEN...Until 1 PM EST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult.
