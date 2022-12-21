Read full article on original website
Wind Advisory issued for Eastern Columbia River Gorge of Washington, Simcoe Highlands by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-26 22:00:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-28 01:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Eastern Columbia River Gorge of Washington; Simcoe Highlands WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 1 AM PST WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected. Strongest winds expected between 11 AM and 4 PM. Locally stronger winds possible, as high as 60 mph, and generally along the foothills of the Northern Blues. * WHERE...In Oregon, Eastern Columbia River Gorge of Oregon, Lower Columbia Basin of Oregon, Foothills of the Northern Blue Mountains of Oregon, Foothills of the Southern Blue Mountains of Oregon, North Central Oregon and Central Oregon. In Washington, Eastern Columbia River Gorge of Washington and Simcoe Highlands. * WHEN...From 10 PM this evening to 1 AM PST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Wind Advisory issued for Lower Chehalis Valley Area, Seattle and Vicinity by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-27 07:00:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-28 01:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Lower Chehalis Valley Area; Seattle and Vicinity; Southwest Interior; Tacoma Area WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM TUESDAY TO 1 AM PST WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Southwest Interior, Tacoma Area, Lower Chehalis Valley Area and Seattle and Vicinity. * WHEN...From 7 AM Tuesday to 1 AM PST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Strongest winds in the afternoon and evening. Isolated gusts to 60 mph possible in the afternoon and evening.
Special Weather Statement issued for Admiralty Inlet Area, Bellevue and Vicinity by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-27 08:00:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-27 16:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Admiralty Inlet Area; Bellevue and Vicinity; Bremerton and Vicinity; Central Coast; East Puget Sound Lowlands; Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca; Everett and Vicinity; Hood Canal Area; Lower Chehalis Valley Area; North Coast; San Juan County; Seattle and Vicinity; Southwest Interior; Tacoma Area; Western Skagit County; Western Strait of Juan De Fuca; Western Whatcom County HEAVY RAINFALL THROUGH TUESDAY AND RECENT SNOWMELT WILL LEAD TO AN INCREASED THREAT OF LANDSLIDES IN WESTERN WASHINGTON A frontal system will bring another two to four inches of rainfall to the mountains tonight and Tuesday with locally high amounts possible. The lowlands will get one to three inches during this time. This amount of rain will put extra pressure on soil instability, leading to an increased threat of landslides. For more information about current conditions, visit www.weather.gov/seattle, select Hydrology, and then scroll down for the links to the landslide information pages. For more information on landslides, visit the website for the Washington State Department of Natural Resources landslide geologic hazards at: http://bit.ly/2mtA3wn
