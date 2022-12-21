Effective: 2022-12-27 08:00:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-27 16:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Admiralty Inlet Area; Bellevue and Vicinity; Bremerton and Vicinity; Central Coast; East Puget Sound Lowlands; Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca; Everett and Vicinity; Hood Canal Area; Lower Chehalis Valley Area; North Coast; San Juan County; Seattle and Vicinity; Southwest Interior; Tacoma Area; Western Skagit County; Western Strait of Juan De Fuca; Western Whatcom County HEAVY RAINFALL THROUGH TUESDAY AND RECENT SNOWMELT WILL LEAD TO AN INCREASED THREAT OF LANDSLIDES IN WESTERN WASHINGTON A frontal system will bring another two to four inches of rainfall to the mountains tonight and Tuesday with locally high amounts possible. The lowlands will get one to three inches during this time. This amount of rain will put extra pressure on soil instability, leading to an increased threat of landslides. For more information about current conditions, visit www.weather.gov/seattle, select Hydrology, and then scroll down for the links to the landslide information pages. For more information on landslides, visit the website for the Washington State Department of Natural Resources landslide geologic hazards at: http://bit.ly/2mtA3wn

CLALLAM COUNTY, WA ・ 2 HOURS AGO