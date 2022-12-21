Alfred Sanzari Enterprises inks renewal with I-FE Apparel to continue 19-year relationship in South Hackensack

Manhattan-based Northwind Group on Thursday said it closed a $50 million loan for a 14-acre Hudson River waterfront development site in Edgewater. The property is located at 615 River Road. Northwind provided the loan to a joint venture between the Maxal Group, EnviroFinance Group and Equity Resource Investments, which plans to develop the site into three towers with up to 1,200 residential multifamily units, commercial space and a wide range of amenities, including a 2.5-acre waterfront park.

EDGEWATER, NJ ・ 3 DAYS AGO