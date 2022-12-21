ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State

What made it into the $1.7 trillion funding package?

 5 days ago
(WASHINGTON, DC.) — CBS News reports that early Tuesday, Congress revealed details of the $1.7 trillion-dollar spending package to fund federal operations through September 2023.

The plan, which Democratic and Republican leaders are trying to push through before Friday, includes $772.5 billion for domestic priorities and $858 billion in defense.

The details of the 4,155-page bill includes priorities for members of both parties, plus the White House. Notably absent, however, is President Biden’s requested $10 billion for emergency aid to combat the COVID-19 pandemic and other infectious diseases.

The schedule is tight, with ten Republican senators needed to pass the bill successfully and send it to the President’s desk.

The bill includes measures like:

  • $45 billion in Ukraine aid, to help curb Russian aggression
  • $40 billion in disaster relief, including for Puerto Rico’s electrical grid and Jackson, Mississippi’s water system
  • Reforms to the Electoral Count Act, eliminating any ambiguity about the Vice President’s role in certifying federal elections
  • A ban on TikTok on Executive Branch agency phones

