Carroll County Water Authority stretched thin, customers asked to conserve
CARROLL COUNTY, Ga. - The Carroll County Water Authority (CCWA) is asking residents to conserve as much water as they possibly can over the next few days while Georgia battles bitterly cold temperatures. The CCWA already producing at its full capacity and purchasing from neighboring water utility, but the demand is only expected to increase.
Clayton County officials addressing water issues
Clayton County is under a boil water advisory. Some residents are without water or dealing with low pressure.
Things to do this week in Metro Atlanta: Dec. 26 – Jan. 1
ATLANTA - Still looking for something to do during the last week of 2022? We have a wild lineup of perfectly planned for the family and singles to end the year on a positive note. Whether you feel stargazing the Georgia nighttime sky from an indoor planetarium, or partying it...
Gas prices keep falling, Georgia around 40 cents below national average
ATLANTA - Georgians are seeing gas prices continue to drop. The state average on Dec. 26, the day after Christmas, was 2.70 per gallon. The average dropped eight cents in one week. It's also 40 cents lower than last year. Atlanta's market is one of the most expensive in the...
Major fires consume Duluth, Decatur, Atlanta apartments on Christmas
DULUTH, Ga. - Between Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, metro Atlanta authorities were called to several apartments around Georgia to put out fires. Some were fatal. Residents at an apartment on Randall Street in Atlanta were left recovering Christmas morning after a fire ripped through the complex the night before.
Local plumbers receive thousands of calls to pipe bursts across Metro Atlanta
ATLANTA - The fallout from freezing cold temperatures across metro Atlanta continued Monday as residents plagued by pipe bursts scrambled to deal with the damage. High demand for repairs had plumbers who went back to work the day after Christmas busier than ever. "It’s been crazy … I mean since...
Some Fulton County facilities close while officials assess damage from winter weather
FULTON COUNTY, Ga. - All Fulton County libraries, senior centers, behavioral health officer and facilities serving adults with developmental disabilities will be closed Tuesday while officials assess damage due to consecutive days of severe cold. A statement from Fulton County said some facilities experienced damage during the days-long freeze, but...
Police identify man wanted in several burglaries around metro Atlanta
FAYETTE COUNTY, Ga. - The Fayette County sheriff said investigators there have arrested a serial burglar who was wanted by numerous police departments throughout metro Atlanta. Sheriff Barry Babb told FOX 5 the key to cracking the case was the moment deputies pulled over the driver of the white Kia...
Police investigating 3 juveniles shot on Northside Drive SW
ATLANTA - Atlanta police have announced they are working a southwest Atlanta shooting that put three young people in the hospital. Officers said they were called to a location on Northside Drive Monday for one person. When they got there, police said they found two male juvenile victims with gunshot wounds. A third male juvenile was found with a possible graze wound. All three were in need of medical assistance.
Henry County authorities search for critically missing hospital patient
HENRY COUNTY, Ga. - Henry County police are searching for a critically missing person. A patient fled from Piedmont Henry Hospital on Monday. Authorities said Cory Maxwell, 27, left the facility going toward Rock Quarry Road on foot. Maxwell was described as a white male last seen wearing paper scrubs...
Broken pipes causing water issues, boiled water advisory in Clayton County
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - Clayton County is under a boil water advisory after residents in Forest Park reported having low water pressure. Dangerously cold weather has caused issues with water supply, officials said. County officials said the advisory is in effect for residents with low pressure. Once water service is...
Water pipes bursting in Douglas County, dangerous road conditions
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ga. - Officials have asked motorists to avoid the intersection of Highway 5 and Douglas Boulevard in Douglasville due to busted pipes in a nearby office building causing a flood into the intersection. While Georgia faces freezing temperatures this holiday weekend, some areas have fallen to the single...
Power systems stressed by dangerously cold temperatures; here's how to conserve energy
ATLANTA, Ga. - Electricity providers have indicated some of their power systems are stretched thin since dangerously cold temperatures have driven demand. Sawnee EMC shared a message saying its power supplier shared a notice that the electrical system is stressed to its fullest extent. East Point officials said Southern Company told the Municipal Electric Authority of Georgia that reducing electrical usage would be greatly helpful.
Atlanta airport steps up its cyber security
ATLANTA - Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport will deploy a monitoring service that should protect its internet access. In October, Atlanta was one of several major facilities taken offline by what authorities believe was a Russian hacker. "We have continued to evaluate the vulnerability and the strength of our system and...
Atlanta airport bursting pipes shut down bathrooms, restaurant
ATLANTA - After days of delays and cancelations, employees say a new problem is popping up at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport as holiday travelers head home. Bitterly cold temperatures have created frozen pipes throughout the airport, leading some to burst. That means low-to-no water pressure in several concourses which is affecting some bathrooms throughout the airport.
Person shot to death on Ralph David Abernathy, police say
ATLANTA - Police haven't shared many details about a deadly Friday night shooting on Ralph David Abernathy Boulevard in southwest Atlanta. The shooting happened sometime before 10 p.m. Police haven't identified the victim and so far there have been no arrests.
Christmas Eve fire displaces Preston Park Drive complex residents
DULUTH, Ga. - An early morning Christmas Eve fire consumed an apartment complex located on Preston Park Drive NW in Duluth. Authorities say multiple residents were displaced. Firefighters received multiple calls around 3 a.m. about a blaze at Cortland Portico Apartments. When they got there, responders said they noticed that the water supply to the closest hydrants near the flames had been closed. They were forced to use a hydrant located near the entrance of the complex instead.
HVAC companies inundated with calls in the frigid weather
COBB COUNTY, Ga - HVAC companies have been extremely busy during this frigid weather. The extreme cold has heaters working overtime, and they are breaking down. "Today, we've been exceptionally busy with the temperature being in the teens," said Brian Davis with DAYCO Systems. Davis says Georgia does not normally...
Thieves hit popular Marietta Square business on one of its busiest days of the year
MARIETTA, Ga. - Police in Marietta need help finding whoever broke into a pie shop and made off with the cash register and safe. Lauren Bolden owns the Pie Bar with her husband. She says the break-in happened on one of the biggest sale days of the year. "December 23rd...
Do not call 911; What to do if your frozen pipes burst
ATLANTA - While the entire nation has been tasked with record low temperatures, blustery winds and winter wonderlands, many metro Atlanta residents woke up to frozen water pipes threatening to burst. Brittany Carter, a resident at MAA Brookwood, told FOX 5 she had to place buckets all over her apartment...
