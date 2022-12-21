ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dekalb County, GA

Carroll County Water Authority stretched thin, customers asked to conserve

CARROLL COUNTY, Ga. - The Carroll County Water Authority (CCWA) is asking residents to conserve as much water as they possibly can over the next few days while Georgia battles bitterly cold temperatures. The CCWA already producing at its full capacity and purchasing from neighboring water utility, but the demand is only expected to increase.
CARROLL COUNTY, GA
Things to do this week in Metro Atlanta: Dec. 26 – Jan. 1

ATLANTA - Still looking for something to do during the last week of 2022? We have a wild lineup of perfectly planned for the family and singles to end the year on a positive note. Whether you feel stargazing the Georgia nighttime sky from an indoor planetarium, or partying it...
ATLANTA, GA
Major fires consume Duluth, Decatur, Atlanta apartments on Christmas

DULUTH, Ga. - Between Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, metro Atlanta authorities were called to several apartments around Georgia to put out fires. Some were fatal. Residents at an apartment on Randall Street in Atlanta were left recovering Christmas morning after a fire ripped through the complex the night before.
ATLANTA, GA
Some Fulton County facilities close while officials assess damage from winter weather

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. - All Fulton County libraries, senior centers, behavioral health officer and facilities serving adults with developmental disabilities will be closed Tuesday while officials assess damage due to consecutive days of severe cold. A statement from Fulton County said some facilities experienced damage during the days-long freeze, but...
Police investigating 3 juveniles shot on Northside Drive SW

ATLANTA - Atlanta police have announced they are working a southwest Atlanta shooting that put three young people in the hospital. Officers said they were called to a location on Northside Drive Monday for one person. When they got there, police said they found two male juvenile victims with gunshot wounds. A third male juvenile was found with a possible graze wound. All three were in need of medical assistance.
ATLANTA, GA
Water pipes bursting in Douglas County, dangerous road conditions

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ga. - Officials have asked motorists to avoid the intersection of Highway 5 and Douglas Boulevard in Douglasville due to busted pipes in a nearby office building causing a flood into the intersection. While Georgia faces freezing temperatures this holiday weekend, some areas have fallen to the single...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, GA
Power systems stressed by dangerously cold temperatures; here's how to conserve energy

ATLANTA, Ga. - Electricity providers have indicated some of their power systems are stretched thin since dangerously cold temperatures have driven demand. Sawnee EMC shared a message saying its power supplier shared a notice that the electrical system is stressed to its fullest extent. East Point officials said Southern Company told the Municipal Electric Authority of Georgia that reducing electrical usage would be greatly helpful.
ATLANTA, GA
Atlanta airport steps up its cyber security

ATLANTA - Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport will deploy a monitoring service that should protect its internet access. In October, Atlanta was one of several major facilities taken offline by what authorities believe was a Russian hacker. "We have continued to evaluate the vulnerability and the strength of our system and...
ATLANTA, GA
Atlanta airport bursting pipes shut down bathrooms, restaurant

ATLANTA - After days of delays and cancelations, employees say a new problem is popping up at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport as holiday travelers head home. Bitterly cold temperatures have created frozen pipes throughout the airport, leading some to burst. That means low-to-no water pressure in several concourses which is affecting some bathrooms throughout the airport.
ATLANTA, GA
Person shot to death on Ralph David Abernathy, police say

ATLANTA - Police haven't shared many details about a deadly Friday night shooting on Ralph David Abernathy Boulevard in southwest Atlanta. The shooting happened sometime before 10 p.m. Police haven't identified the victim and so far there have been no arrests.
ATLANTA, GA
Christmas Eve fire displaces Preston Park Drive complex residents

DULUTH, Ga. - An early morning Christmas Eve fire consumed an apartment complex located on Preston Park Drive NW in Duluth. Authorities say multiple residents were displaced. Firefighters received multiple calls around 3 a.m. about a blaze at Cortland Portico Apartments. When they got there, responders said they noticed that the water supply to the closest hydrants near the flames had been closed. They were forced to use a hydrant located near the entrance of the complex instead.
DULUTH, GA
HVAC companies inundated with calls in the frigid weather

COBB COUNTY, Ga - HVAC companies have been extremely busy during this frigid weather. The extreme cold has heaters working overtime, and they are breaking down. "Today, we've been exceptionally busy with the temperature being in the teens," said Brian Davis with DAYCO Systems. Davis says Georgia does not normally...
COBB COUNTY, GA
Do not call 911; What to do if your frozen pipes burst

ATLANTA - While the entire nation has been tasked with record low temperatures, blustery winds and winter wonderlands, many metro Atlanta residents woke up to frozen water pipes threatening to burst. Brittany Carter, a resident at MAA Brookwood, told FOX 5 she had to place buckets all over her apartment...
ATLANTA, GA

