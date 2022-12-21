Read full article on original website
cleveland19.com
Flights resume at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport following winter storm
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -The arrivals and departures were far different Monday, the day after Christmas, than it was leading up to one of the most traveled holidays of the year. The terminal was full of people doing their best to get home and some still trying to get to their...
cleveland19.com
Urban Kutz Barbershop temporarily closed due to damage suffered on Christmas day
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Urban Kutz Barbershop located at 11106 Detroit Ave. will be closed temporarily due to water damage suffered on Christmas day. “Honestly, I shed a few tears because we don’t know what’s to occur,” said Waverly Willis, owner of Urban Kutz. Willis opened...
cleveland19.com
Power outages reported across Northeast Ohio during winter storm
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Power outages are being reported across Northeast Ohio as a winter storm makes its way through the area. The FirstEnergy website said about 25,000 customers are impacted by outages as of 9:45 a.m. Friday. According to the website, the outages appear to be affecting Summit, Erie,...
cleveland19.com
Christmas Day at Cleveland Hopkins meant flight delays and cancellations for at least a 3rd day in a row
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - For many, the Christmas of 2022 will be remembered for flight delays and cancelations, instead of holiday memories with family. Over the past four days hundreds of air travelers mapped out a clear flight plan, wanting home to be their destination on Christmas, but many spent Christmas Day in long lines trying to rebook a canceled flight, while others waited at the airport for hours to pick up loved ones.
Blizzard warning canceled for portions of Northeast Ohio, but winter storm warning remains in effect
CLEVELAND — A blizzard warning has been canceled for a handful of Northeast Ohio counties as an impactful winter storm continues moving through the region. The blizzard warning — which included Cleveland — was supposed to remain in effect until 4 a.m. Saturday, but was instead called off just before 8:30 p.m. Friday. The following counties are effected:
cleveland19.com
Canceled flights in Cleveland leave hundreds stranded on Christmas Eve
Thousands of flights delayed, hundreds canceled over past 2 days due to weather, mechanical issues. This is a recording of 19 News at 10 p.m. on Sunday. This is a recording of 19 News at 11 p.m. Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine rolls out $121 million for statewide road safety improvements.
ideastream.org
Northeast Ohio winter storm watch
Northeast Ohio is bracing for its first major storm of the season. Follow Ideastream's live blog for updates from the National Weather Service, major cities, utilities, transit, airports and more. Warming centers will be open in Cleveland, Akron, Canton and Portage County.
cleveland19.com
4 strangers drive 16+ hours from Tampa, Florida to Cleveland after flight cancelations (video)
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Four strangers in Tampa, Florida teamed up in a rental car to drive over 16 hours to Cleveland after their flights got canceled Thursday, and the journey was all caught on a series of viral Tik Toks. The four decided to rent a car since their...
Tractor-trailer jackknifes on I-90 at East 72nd Street in Cleveland
A tractor-trailer has jackknifed on westbound lanes of I-90 near East 72nd Street, closing lanes of traffic and causing delays for motorists still out on the roadways in the severe winter storm.
Winter storm closings and cancellations
A blizzard warning, winter storm warning and wind chill warning are in effect through Saturday morning for all of Northeast Ohio.
clevelandurbannews.com
Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb announces extended recreation and warming center hours as a snow blizzard approaches for Christmas in Cleveland and the city's homeless and the poor are at risk....The mayor says the city is ready for the winter
Clevelandurbannews.com and Kathywraycolemanonlinenewsblog.com the most read Black digital newspaper and blog in Ohio and in the Midwest Tel: (216) 659-0473. Email: editor@clevelandurbannews.com. CLEVELAND, Ohio-As Christmas Day approaches in the largely Black major American city of Cleveland in the midst of an upcoming snow blizzard, freezing cold temperatures and extremely hazardous...
cleveland19.com
1 found dead in Lodi house consumed by ‘heavy fire and cluttered rooms’
LODI, Ohio (WOIO) - One victim was found dead inside a Lodi house that was engulfed in flames and took 31 firefighters to help put out on Dec. 25, the Lodi Fire Department confirmed. LFD said it was sent to the home in the 8500 block of Lafayette Road at...
cityofmentor.com
Important Information Regarding Winter Storm Elliot
The City of Mentor has been preparing for the pending winter storm all week. We have been in close communication with the Lake County EMA, National Weather Service, ODOT, other municipalities, and other agencies. WE ARE HERE FOR YOU. Public Works, Police, and Fire crews will be fully staffed throughout...
cleveland19.com
Sandusky mom not seen in 5 years
AMBER Alert: Police arrest Ohio woman wanted in kidnapping of 5-month-old twins, 1 still missing. This is a recording of 19 News at 10 p.m. on Sunday. Christmas Day at Cleveland Hopkins meant flight delays and cancellations for at least a 3rd day in a row. This is a recording...
abandonedspaces.com
From Riches to Rags: The Decline of Cleveland, Ohio
Cleveland, Ohio once saw unprecedented growth that led it to become the sixth-largest city in the U.S., but recently residents have fled from the area as major employers have closed their doors. While other major cities’ populations grow each year, Cleveland is the fifth-fastest shrinking city in the U.S. with its population falling 0.5 percent each year since 2014. Cleveland’s population peaked in the 1950s at 914,000 residents, and has now fallen to 372,624 – prompting some to call it a “dying city.”
Here’s What Cleveland Needs To Know About This Weekend’s Winter Storm
Today (December 21) is the first day of winter. Just don’t tell that to the good folks who live in or around Cleveland. A winter storm will sweep over Northeast Ohio early Friday morning, as Thursday’s rain turns to snow while temperatures plummet overnight. Below-freezing wind chills are...
cleveland19.com
Man fatally shot in Cleveland’s Warehouse District
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A passerby called police Christmas Eve after finding a man’s body laying on the ground in the Warehouse District. According to Cleveland police, the victim, identified as Shawn Lavelle Jackson, 48, of Cleveland, was found around 10 a.m. in the 2100 block of W. 3rd Street.
cityofmentor.com
Aqua offers tips to keep pipes from freezing this winter
As colder weather approaches, Aqua is reminding homeowners that they should take steps now to prevent their household water pipes from freezing this winter. “Sustained freezing temperatures can wreak havoc on your plumbing and cause your pipes to freeze or rupture,” says Aqua Ohio President Bob Davis. “It’s critical to know how to prepare ahead of severe weather and during below-freezing periods so you’re not facing significant damage and service interruptions. Fortunately, there are simple steps that homeowners can take to ensure their water remains flowing all winter long.”
cleveland19.com
Cleveland woman murdered after possible hostage situation
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 33-year-old woman was found dead inside a home in the city’s Cudell neighborhood and police said the suspect remains on the loose. Cleveland police said officers were called to a home in the 8700 block of Willard Ave. around 11:30 a.m. on Dec. 23 after a person called 911 reporting a possible hostage situation with shots fired.
VIDEO: House explosion reported in Summit County
A house explosion was reported in the township Thursday afternoon.
