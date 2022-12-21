Worcester will explore tax incentive for vacant supermarket building

WORCESTER — The city will investigate creating a special tax increment financing deal for the former Big D property on Mill Street, hopeful that a new approach to the long-vacant eyesore might finally attract new development.

“The status quo hasn’t changed anything,” District 5 Councilor Etel Haxhiaj told her colleagues at the City Council’s Tuesday-night meeting. “The wait-and-see and wait-and-hope approach we have been taking for the past 20 years clearly hasn't worked.”

Haxhiaj is proposing that the city report on whether Urban Center Housing Tax Increment Financing can be enacted for the vacant property at 195 Mill St., across from Coes Pond.

This designation allows cities and towns to promote housing and commercial development by providing real estate tax exemptions on all or part of the increased value of real estate. The program can work in tandem with grants and other sources of funding.

An Urban Center Housing Tax Increment Financing agreement provides an annual real estate tax exemption for up to 20 years for all or part of the real estate tax on the increment, according to the state. The agreement also specifies the affordable housing to be created and includes an affordable housing restriction that ensures that 25% of the housing assisted by the exemption will be affordable for 40 years or the useful life of the housing, whichever is longer.

Haxhiaj said that such a designation “creates incentive for new development, and gives the city a role in shaping that development.” It would have to be approved by the state and the city, which would entail a public input process.

The Mill Street property has long been a target for revitalization by city councilors, and Economic Development Director Peter Dunn said the city has been in intermittent contact with the broker of the 10-acre property, which is for sale for $6.25 million.

Councilors curious over proposal

Several other councilors Tuesday night were curious about Haxhiaj’s proposal.

At-Large Councilor Donna Colorio said she agreed the property was an “eyesore” and wondered whether a tax increment financing designation would require the property to be sold.

Dunn explained that the designation doesn’t change the zoning of the property or require the owner to sell it; it simply allows access to certain tax benefits.

“I think there is reasonable conjecture that this kind of designation might generate interest that otherwise might not have been there,” Dunn said.

At-Large Councilor Khrystian King asked the city for a report on what exactly an Urban Center Housing Tax Increment Financing designation was as well as to “reengage” with the property owner.

“Interaction and engagement might help us understand the complexity of what we’re looking at,” King said.

Meanwhile, at-Large Councilor Moe Bergman, while applauding Haxhiaj for looking to creatively address the vacant property, said he wanted to make sure that any incentive would not be seen as reward for an owner who has not taken care of his or her property.

“The perception might be out there that this is a reward, which I hope it isn’t, I don’t think it is,” Bergman said. “This is a little unique: we don’t usually give TIFs unless somebody asks for it. We’re laying it out here.”

Several members of the public also were in favor of Haxhiaj's idea.

Colin Novick, executive director of the Greater Worcester Land Trust, said the property had potential as affordable housing and conservation land. He also said it could be part of a realignment of Mill Street that allowed continuous green space between Binienda Beach and Coes Park.

“I applaud this initiative,” Novick said during public comment. “I hope it receives attention from both the city manager's office and the planning office, and I hope the city will look to the big picture.”

This article originally appeared on Telegram & Gazette: Worcester will explore tax incentive for vacant supermarket building