Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Former Jackson State safety Cam'Ron Silmon-Craig ready to run with the Buffs
After an impressive two year start to his college career at Jackson State, Cam'Ron Silmon-Craig is anxious to test his skills in the Pac-12. The 5-foot-11, 186-pound safety, originally from Birmingham, Ala., announced his intention to follow Deion Sanders to Boulder as a transfer on Wednesday evening...
Georgia quarterback Kasen Weisman with Christmas announcement in favor of CU
Deion Sanders' new staff is quickly giving Colorado's quarterbacks room a much needed makeover. Shedeur Sanders is coming to Boulder as a blue-chip quarterback transfer, Ryan Staub signed with the Buffaloes this past Wednesday after helping Stevenson Ranch (Calif.) West Ranch to its first-ever league title, and now Kasen Weisman has decided to join the herd.
247Sports
2023 QB Kasen Weisman talks commitment to Colorado: "We are about to change college football."
Douglasville (Ga.) South Paulding quarterback Kasen Weisman announced he'll play his college football at Colorado early Christmas evening. A former Kansas commit, Weisman took an official visit to Boulder the weekend of Dec. 16. "Just felt like home," Weisman told 247Sports. New offensive coordinator Sean Lewis was a big factor...
247Sports
Four-star WR Omarion Miller commits to Colorado on Christmas Eve
Vivian (La.) North Caddo four-star receiver Omarion Miller celebrated Christmas Eve on Saturday night by announcing his commitment to Deion Sanders and Colorado. He is one fo the more prolific pass catchers in the 2-23 class. The 6-foot-2, 190-pound Miller was offered by Sanders and the new Buffaloes staff on...
CU lands another highly regarded transfer
One of the top 20 rated receiver transfers has joined the herd. Former USF pass catcher Jimmy Horn Jr. presented Colorado fans with a Christmas gift on Sunday, in the form of his announcement to play in Boulder. Penn State, Houston and Texas A&M were Horn's other finalists as a...
CU movin' on up the recruiting rankings, now in the top 25 with transfers included
Within a week after touching back down in Colorado, following his final game as the head coach at Jackson State, Deion Sanders' reputation and savvy helped the Buffaloes jump into the top 25 of the 247Sports recruiting rankings. Vivian (La.) North Caddo four-star receiver prospect Omarion Miller's commitment on Christmas Eve propelled Colorado into the top 25, and USF receiver transfer Jimmy Horn Jr.'s commitment on Christmas Day propelled Colorado even further up the lists.
Offensive lineman Ethan White to enter transfer portal
Florida offensive lineman Ethan White plans to enter the NCAA transfer portal after four seasons at Florida, he announced via Twitter on Saturday morning. "I want to thank Coach Mullen and Coach Hevesy for giving me the opportunity to represent my home state and The University of Florida for 4 years, as well as Coach Napier and his staff for continuing my development over the past year," he wrote. "I will be entering the transfer portal."
Five-star defensive lineman includes Tennessee on list of front-runners
Tennessee is among the top contenders for a highly ranked defensive-line target who has visited the Vols multiple times. Five-star Class of 2024 defensive lineman Kamarion Franklin of Lake Cormorant (Miss.) High School, just outside Memphis, Tenn., released a list of his top 10 college choices on Saturday, revealing that the Vols are one of a half-dozen SEC teams he's strongly considering.
247Sports
College football recruiting: Where Georgia's top 10 prospects for 2023 signed
Nearly all of Georgia’s top players in the 2023 recruiting cycle made things official during the Early Signing Period, including the top 10 players in the state all putting ink to paper earlier last week. A pair of five-stars in Vic Burley and Caleb Downs headline the state's top prospects.
Junior Orange Bowl Basketball Classic this week in Miami. Plus basketball and soccer results
The Orange Bowl college football game between Clemson and Tennessee on Dec. 30 won’t be the only big OB event in South Florida this week.
2023 four-star OT Chimdy Onoh talks Michigan State offer and pending visit
Michigan State offensive line coach Chris Kapilovic extended and offer to 2023 four-star offensive tackle Chimdy Onoh last weekend and the Spartans are starting to stick out to the rising tackle.
Kentucky offers six 4-star recruits, Frederick Douglass lineman
Kentucky has offered Lexington (Ky.) Frederick Douglass 2024 interior offensive lineman Zuri Madison (6-foot-5, 277), Lee's Summit (Mo.) North 2024 defensive lineman Williams Nwaneri (6-foot-4, 245), Hudson (Ohio) 2024 interior offensive lineman Tommy Ricard (6-foot-4, 265), Hiram (Ga.) 2024 offensive tackle Jameson Riggs (6-foot-4.5, 285), Murfreesboro (Tenn.) Riverdale 2026 cornerback Zyntreacs Otey (5-foot-11, 160), Orlando (Fla.) Edgewater 2024 wide receiver Cai Bates (6-foot-3, 170), Atlanta (Ga.) Woodward Academy 2025 defensive lineman London Merritt (6-foot-3, 230), Atlanta (Ga.) Pace Academy 2024 defensive lineman Hevin Brown-Shuler (6-foot-4, 290), Kennesaw (Ga.) North Cobb 2024 athlete David Eziomume (6-foot, 170), St. Louis (Mo.) Christian Brothers College 2024 wide receiver Jeremiah McClellan (6-foot-1, 185), Liberty (Mo.) North 2024 linebacker Melvin Laster (6-foot-2, 230) and Lee's Summit (Mo.) North 2025 wide receiver Isaiah Mozee (5-foot-11, 175).
Kirby Smart discusses Georgia transfer portal additions RaRa Thomas, Dominic Lovett
The Georgia Bulldogs added two proven playmakers at wide receiver last week by landing former Mississippi State wide receiver RaRa Thomas and former Missouri wide receiver Dominic Lovett. Four days later, their new head coach spoke about what they bring to the table. Kirby Smart was asked about Thomas and...
Iowa's NIL Collective 'The Swarm' is 'growing frustrated' with Iowa Athletics
Name, Image and Likeness has taken over the college sports landscape and it's going to directly impact the future of several programs all across the country. And that includes the Hawkeyes. Iowa launched 'The Swarm' collective, which was set to give a stipend to every football, men’s basketball and women’s basketball player in exchange for required appearances and services to nonprofit organizations.
Colorado Buffs add punter via the portal
Deion Sanders and his new staff in Boulder had a lot of needs to address. Among those needs was to add a talented, top notch punter. They got it on Monday with Mark Vassett announcing his plans to transfer to Colorado after two seasons at Louisville. The 6-foot-4, 220-pound Vassett,...
Tennessee's 2023 early signing class superlatives
GoVols247 takes a closer look at the 25 players in Tennessee's 2023 recruiting class and hands out a few awards.
Zach Evans still contemplating his future with Ole Miss
Ole Miss running back Zach Evans is still contemplating his future. The only thing he knows for sure is that he will play in the Rebels' season finale Wednesday night in the Tax Act Texas Bowl versus the Texas Tech Red Raiders. Beyond that, it remains up in the air...
Wisconsin head coach Luke Fickell speaks at Guaranteed Rate Bowl Media Day
Wisconsin head coach Luke Fickell spoke with the media ahead of Tuesday's Guaranteed Rate Bowl matchup with Oklahoma State.
Kentucky puts two on Pro Football Focus All-Transfer Portal Team
Incoming Kentucky transfers make up the starting backfield on the Pro Football Focus All-Transfer Portal Team. Devin Leary (NC State) was tabbed the team's starting quarterback and Ray Davis (Vanderbilt) the starting running back. LIMITED TIME ONLY: Get 50% off annual VIP to CatsPause.com!. Leary committed to and signed with...
OL Armon Bethea to transfer after two years at ASU
Sophomore offensive lineman Armon Bethea announced he is entering the transfer portal with three more years of eligibility following two years as a backup at Arizona State. After entering his true freshman season in 2021 as ASU's lowest-rated offensive line recruit in its four-man class at the position, Bethea appeared in two games on offense and another on defense due to the Sun Devils' personnel shortage in its Las Vegas Bowl matchup versus Wisconsin.
247Sports
67K+
Followers
411K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0