Oklahoma State football will soon take the field for the final time in the 2022 season when it faces Wisconsin at the Guaranteed Rate Bowl in Phoenix on Tuesday. Kickoff inside Chase Field is set for 9:15 p.m. CT and will air on ESPN with Beth Mowins, Kirk Morrison and Stormy Buoantony on the call. The Cowboys (7-5, 4-5 Big 12) certainly did not meet expectations for this season, especially after a perfect 5-0 start before losing five of their last seven games. Oklahoma State, which saw a dozen players enter the transfer portal this month, does have an opportunity to end on a high note when it takes on the Badgers (6-6, 4-5 Big Ten) and new head coach Luke Fickell.

STILLWATER, OK ・ 7 HOURS AGO