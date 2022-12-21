Read full article on original website
Former Jackson State safety Cam'Ron Silmon-Craig ready to run with the Buffs
After an impressive two year start to his college career at Jackson State, Cam'Ron Silmon-Craig is anxious to test his skills in the Pac-12. The 5-foot-11, 186-pound safety, originally from Birmingham, Ala., announced his intention to follow Deion Sanders to Boulder as a transfer on Wednesday evening...
247Sports
2023 QB Kasen Weisman talks commitment to Colorado: "We are about to change college football."
Douglasville (Ga.) South Paulding quarterback Kasen Weisman announced he'll play his college football at Colorado early Christmas evening. A former Kansas commit, Weisman took an official visit to Boulder the weekend of Dec. 16. "Just felt like home," Weisman told 247Sports. New offensive coordinator Sean Lewis was a big factor...
Georgia quarterback Kasen Weisman with Christmas announcement in favor of CU
Deion Sanders' new staff is quickly giving Colorado's quarterbacks room a much needed makeover. Shedeur Sanders is coming to Boulder as a blue-chip quarterback transfer, Ryan Staub signed with the Buffaloes this past Wednesday after helping Stevenson Ranch (Calif.) West Ranch to its first-ever league title, and now Kasen Weisman has decided to join the herd.
247Sports
Four-star WR Omarion Miller commits to Colorado on Christmas Eve
Vivian (La.) North Caddo four-star receiver Omarion Miller celebrated Christmas Eve on Saturday night by announcing his commitment to Deion Sanders and Colorado. He is one fo the more prolific pass catchers in the 2-23 class. The 6-foot-2, 190-pound Miller was offered by Sanders and the new Buffaloes staff on...
CU movin' on up the recruiting rankings, now in the top 25 with transfers included
Within a week after touching back down in Colorado, following his final game as the head coach at Jackson State, Deion Sanders' reputation and savvy helped the Buffaloes jump into the top 25 of the 247Sports recruiting rankings. Vivian (La.) North Caddo four-star receiver prospect Omarion Miller's commitment on Christmas Eve propelled Colorado into the top 25, and USF receiver transfer Jimmy Horn Jr.'s commitment on Christmas Day propelled Colorado even further up the lists.
CU lands another highly regarded transfer
One of the top 20 rated receiver transfers has joined the herd. Former USF pass catcher Jimmy Horn Jr. presented Colorado fans with a Christmas gift on Sunday, in the form of his announcement to play in Boulder. Penn State, Houston and Texas A&M were Horn's other finalists as a...
Offensive lineman Ethan White to enter transfer portal
Florida offensive lineman Ethan White plans to enter the NCAA transfer portal after four seasons at Florida, he announced via Twitter on Saturday morning. "I want to thank Coach Mullen and Coach Hevesy for giving me the opportunity to represent my home state and The University of Florida for 4 years, as well as Coach Napier and his staff for continuing my development over the past year," he wrote. "I will be entering the transfer portal."
Report: Sean Payton assembling coaching staff that includes top DC
Sean Payton has made it clear that he plans to return to coaching in the NFL, and he is reportedly operating as if he will be back on the sideline next season. ESPN’s Adam Schefter was told by sources that Payton has been trying to assemble a coaching staff to bring with him to his... The post Report: Sean Payton assembling coaching staff that includes top DC appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Liberty Bowl releases statement about status of Wednesday's game
The 2022 Liberty Bowl is still expected to be played on its original schedule, the bowl announced on Monday night. The statement comes as the city of Memphis faces water issues stemming from cold weather over Christmas. Temperatures were below freezing over the weekend and according to Memphis Light Gas and Electric 22 water main pipes burst as a result. As of Monday afternoon, the company had fixed 19 of those breaks. There was a boil water advisory in the city as a result of the water issues in the city.
247Sports
College football recruiting: Where Georgia's top 10 prospects for 2023 signed
Nearly all of Georgia’s top players in the 2023 recruiting cycle made things official during the Early Signing Period, including the top 10 players in the state all putting ink to paper earlier last week. A pair of five-stars in Vic Burley and Caleb Downs headline the state's top prospects.
Tennessee's 2023 early signing class superlatives
GoVols247 takes a closer look at the 25 players in Tennessee's 2023 recruiting class and hands out a few awards.
247Sports
Everything Oklahoma State said ahead of Guaranteed Rate Bowl against Wisconsin
Oklahoma State football will soon take the field for the final time in the 2022 season when it faces Wisconsin at the Guaranteed Rate Bowl in Phoenix on Tuesday. Kickoff inside Chase Field is set for 9:15 p.m. CT and will air on ESPN with Beth Mowins, Kirk Morrison and Stormy Buoantony on the call. The Cowboys (7-5, 4-5 Big 12) certainly did not meet expectations for this season, especially after a perfect 5-0 start before losing five of their last seven games. Oklahoma State, which saw a dozen players enter the transfer portal this month, does have an opportunity to end on a high note when it takes on the Badgers (6-6, 4-5 Big Ten) and new head coach Luke Fickell.
Five interesting offensive line combinations for 2023
The Miami Hurricanes’ offensive line group will be intriguing in 2023. Miami will have plenty of returners, new additions from either the portal or high school ranks, and developing young players competing for playing time for a group that should be deeper year over year. The UM offensive line...
Iowa's NIL Collective 'The Swarm' is 'growing frustrated' with Iowa Athletics
Name, Image and Likeness has taken over the college sports landscape and it's going to directly impact the future of several programs all across the country. And that includes the Hawkeyes. Iowa launched 'The Swarm' collective, which was set to give a stipend to every football, men’s basketball and women’s basketball player in exchange for required appearances and services to nonprofit organizations.
Daniels departs but can still deliver gifts for WVU
There is a thought that the arrangement between JT Daniels and West Virginia didn't work out, and maybe that's true given the stats, the record and the fact Daniels is moving on to another program after just one season with the Mountaineers. But that might also limit the legacy to what happened on the field and ignore the impact he might generate off of it.
Practice observations: Tennessee gets to work in Miami
Notes and observations from Tennessee's first Orange Bowl practice in Miami from a cold, rainy Monday morning at Barry University.
Florida State Seminoles Football 2022 Team Awards
Florida State held their annual team awards ceremony last week. Below is a rundown of who from the Seminoles earned which honors. Offensive Most Improved Player: RB Lawrance Toafili and WR Kentron Poitier. Toafili had 447 rushing yards and five rushing touchdowns, as well as 266 receiving yards and a...
Former Clemson QB D.J. Uiagalelei goes in-depth on his commitment to Oregon State
Former Clemson quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei has committed to Oregon State and broke down why he chose the Beavers. Uiagalelei went in to the portal on December 5 and was among the most coveted quarterbacks on the market. The former five-star signal caller said Oregon State was a school very high on his list.
Everything Kirby Smart said during Georgia's prep for Ohio State
Georgia won all 12 of its regular season opponents en route to its second consecutive undefeated regular season and followed that up by winning the 2022 SEC Championship. Now, as the No. 1 seed in the College Football Playoff, the Dawgs are preparing to take on Ohio State in the semifinal at the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl, Georgia's third game this year showdown in Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The Bulldogs won both of their games played in Mercedes-Benz Stadium this season and scored 99 total points in those victories. Ohio State. the No. 4 seed, backed into the playoffs after losing its first game, to rival Michigan 45-23 in the regular season finale, the first home loss for the Buckeyes to the Wolverines since 2000.
247Sports
LOOK: USC football signs initial Transfer Portal class
USC football announced the signing of its initial six-man transfer portal class on Friday. The program signed Oklahoma State linebacker Mason Cobb, Arizona defensive lineman Kyon Barrs, Arizona cornerback Christian Roland-Wallace, Arizona State punter Eddie Czaplicki, Georgia State linebacker Jamil Muhammad and Arizona wide receiver Dorian Singer. USC's transfer class...
247Sports
