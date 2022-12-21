Read full article on original website
1-day flash sale drops the price of this 70-inch TV to $400
Great TV deals are continuing over at Best Buy right now with a Hisense 70-inch Class A6G 4K TV for just $400, saving you $110 off the usual price of $510. If you’re looking for a huge TV for your living room or home cinema room, and you don’t want to spend a fortune, this is easily one of the best 70-inch TV deals at the moment. Available for today only, you’ll need to be quick if you don’t want to miss out on such a great price. Here’s a brief look at why it’s so appealing for so many people.
LG’s 2023 soundbars go wireless, get on-screen controls, and game-friendly inputs
CES 2023 is still a couple of weeks away, but LG is already offering a sneak peek at the soundbars it will be bringing to the show. Two new models will be on display — the SC9 and SE6 — and LG says they will seamlessly integrate with the company’s 2023 TVs, a trend we’ve seen evolving from Samsung, Sony, and Vizio.
How to set up your new Samsung Galaxy phone like a pro
You’ve unwrapped a lovely new Samsung phone and are keen to get into setting it up. I don’t blame you, Samsung has made some superb phones over the past year, and I’ve been lucky enough to use many of them. That means I’ve set up a lot of Samsung phones, and to help get you started with your phone as quickly as possible, here are all the settings I change and configure when I do.
Just buy a new laptop? Here’s how to know if you should return it
So, you just bought a shiny new laptop and pulled it out of its box. You're dying to fire it up and start playing around with it -- I still have that feeling even after unboxing over 200 different machines. Each one is new and different, and that appeals to the part of our brains that craves novelty.
How the iPhone 14 Plus became one of 2022’s biggest tech flops
Of all the iPhones that dropped this year, the iPhone 14 Plus has received the dubious distinction of performing the worst, commercially speaking. It struck many as a little odd. The iPhone 14 Plus was one of the best iPhones Apple had created. It shipped with the latest iOS, a processor that outperformed most Android phones, and a large and roomy screen, all accompanied by the best battery life you’d find on a smartphone.
3 trends that will make wireless audio even better in 2023
Wireless audio has been on a tear for years. From the earliest days of Bluetooth stereo to the current state of the art with active noise cancellation (ANC), Bluetooth multipoint, and wireless charging, the products and their underlying technologies just keep getting better. Contents. Will 2023 continue this pace with...
Google Pixel 7: how to take a screenshot and record your screen
The Google Pixel 7 Pro is one of the biggest hits of 2022. While it has its issues with software and reliability, it's one of the best camera phones you can buy today, and it also has some exceptionally strong other areas too. The big, beautiful 6.7-inch AMOLED display has a 120Hz refresh rate, and it's colorful and vivid to boot.
How to create and share iPhone photo albums with ease
One of the easiest ways to share memories with loved ones is through a shared cloud drive. But so far, Apple’s ecosystem has been missing a native system to do that. Google Photos, on the other hand, has offered a really polished media-sharing experience for a while now. Contents.
7 important tips to get your new Apple Watch ready for your wrist
The Apple Watch is my favorite and most highly recommended smartwatch. If you’re just carefully unwrapping a new one from its clever, elongated packaging, congratulations!. I’ve been lucky enough to use and review every new Apple Watch since the very beginning, right up to the new Apple Watch Ultra, so I’ve had some experience in setting them up. This is what I do, and the settings I change, to make sure the Apple Watch is up and ready to go in double-quick time.
CPU confusion made buying a laptop in 2022 a nightmare
There’s nothing wrong with creating stratification whereby products are designed and priced to meet specific user needs. Automakers are masters of it, with less expensive cars meeting basic needs and luxury cars for those with the means to enjoy the best automobile technology has to offer. In 2022, however, CPU manufacturers blew it, creating a confusing mess that made choosing a laptop more difficult than it should have been. And by “CPU manufacturers,” we primarily mean Intel.
