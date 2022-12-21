ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Northern Ohio weather factors that determine what's a dangerous wind chill

By Craig Webb, Akron Beacon Journal
 5 days ago
Want to know what the temperature outside really feels like on a windy winter day?

Just ask any teenager who refuses to wear a coat.

Actually, that's not such a good idea as they would never tell you the truth.

There are a lot of factors that go into the so-called real feel temperature particularly in the winter in northern Ohio.

And perhaps the biggest is the wind speed that creates wind chill.

If the temperatures are low enough to start out with and the wind is high enough these two can combine to create dangerous conditions and even cancel school to protect those teens who refuse to wear a coat.

Typically the heat of your own body is enough to briefly protect exposed skin in the winter, but when the wind kicks in it creates a potentially hazardous situation.

The folks at the National Weather Service uses computer models and monitoring stations to collect the wind speeds along with temperatures on the ground and then calculate these factors to determine what the temperature might feel like 5 feet above the ground — the average height of an adult face.

These help determine whether a weather warning is warranted for those who might be working or venturing outside for even brief periods of time.

The weather service even has a nifty calculator at weather.gov/safety/cold-wind-chill-chart where you can determine the wind chill for yourself.

Craig Webb, who is known to wear a winter coat every now then, can be reached at cwebb@thebeaconjournal.com.

