Corpus Christi, TX

Freezing temperatures are here in South Texas. Here’s what to expect this holiday weekend

By Ashlee Burns, Corpus Christi Caller Times
 8 days ago

Following a strong midweek cold front, strong winds and freezing temperatures will likley continue through Christmas Day in South Texas.

A strong arctic cold front blasted the area on Thursday, bringing wind chills in the teens and single digits by Friday morning. Wind gusts as high as 39 mph will be possible in some areas Thursday night.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qVqYC_0jpyw6Ka00

Temperatures across the region remained below freezing on Friday with windchill readings in the single digits to near zero in some areas. High temperatures were not expected to climb above freezing on Friday, according to the National Weather Service in Corpus Christi.

A Hard Freeze and Wing Chill Warning will remain in effect until noon on Saturday. Hard freezing conditions are expected Christmas Eve in all areas except the barrier islands. Inland areas away from the coast will freeze Christmas night.

Cold weather will continue into Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, with highs around 40 and 50 degrees and nightly lows around 20 to 35.

Christmas Day will be sunny and clear. The area will continue to gradually warm into early next week, about 10 degrees each day. The high on Wednesday will be in the 70s.

Though temperatures may fall below freezing, snow isn’t likely. The rest of the week will be mostly sunny and clear with little chance of precipitation across South Texas.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gNhr0_0jpyw6Ka00

Because temperatures are likely to only fall below freezing for a couple days, this cold weather event is not expected to be a repeat of Winter Storm Uri in 2021. The Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) is monitoring weather forecasts and “expects sufficient generation to meet forecasted demand,” according to a news release.

Still, pets and plants should be brought indoors and those venturing into the cold should dress in layers and cover exposed skin.

ThePenderosa
8d ago

Everyone stay safe out there! Stay warm, BE CAREFUL USING SPACE HEATERS, AND DO NOT USE A GENERATOR INDOORS! Check on your elderly neighbors, and PLEASE remember your pets! Wind chills will be brutal. 🙏

the1uwishuknew
8d ago

I expect, people that are to lazy ( Francis O’Rourke supporters) to prepare for a weather event predicted well over a week ago, ( much like the last one) will blame Abbott and Cruz for not holding their hand thru this one🤷‍♂️

