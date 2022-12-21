Read full article on original website
Porterville Recorder
No damage, injuries from 4.2 Northern California earthquake
HYDESVILLE, Calif. (AP) — A 4.2-magnitude earthquake rattled Northern California on Christmas Eve in the same county where a large quake days earlier killed two people and left widespread damage, authorities said. The quake struck at 11:33 a.m. Saturday and was centered about 5 miles (8 kilometers) east of...
Porterville Recorder
Winning numbers drawn in 'Daily Derby' game
SACRAMENTO (AP) _ The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the California Lottery's "Daily Derby" game were:. 1st:4 Big Ben-2nd:1 Gold Rush-3rd:11 Money Bags, Race Time: 1:45.87. (1st: 4 Big Ben, 2nd: 1 Gold Rush, 3rd: 11 Money Bags; Race Time: one: 45.87) Estimated jackpot: $51,000. ¶ To win...
