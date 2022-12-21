As we approach yet another month this year, the ongoing bear market remains the biggest headache within the cryptocurrency industry and among members of the crypto community. The bear market’s effects on the industry are continued and well documented, and as we approach a new year, the crypto community would be hoping for a change to the situation. Already, there are reports of an early bull run at the turn of the new year. The prospect of this is causing a wave of anticipation and excitement within the cryptocurrency industry.

