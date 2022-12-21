Read full article on original website
Related
NEWSBTC
Bitcoin Bullish Signal? Small Investors Show Rapid Accumulation
On-chain data shows small Bitcoin holders have accumulated recently while whale holdings have decreased, a sign that may be bullish in the long term. Bitcoin Investors With 0-1,000 Coins Have Increased Their Holdings Recently. As a Twitter user has pointed out using data from Santiment, holders with wallet amounts in...
NEWSBTC
Bitcoin Selling Pressure Becoming Exhausted? This Metric May Hint So
The on-chain data for the stablecoin redemptions during the recent price plunge could suggest there aren’t many Bitcoin holders selling anymore. As pointed out by an analyst in a CryptoQuant post, large stablecoin redemptions have usually accompanied major declines in the Bitcoin price during this bear market. A stablecoin is said to be “redeemed” when an investor exchanges the token for fiat through the issuer of said coin.
NEWSBTC
Why USDT Is Plunging While Other Stablecoins Are Not
Stablecoin adoption has grown immensely, observed especially following the collapse of Terra. USDC and USDT have seen sizeable growth, but USDT has a lot of keeping up to do with its value plunging as of press time. USDT trades at $0.09999 as of this writing. Stablecoin waning in terms of...
NEWSBTC
Litecoin (LTC) Tops List Of Christmas Gainers, Is $100 Still Possible?
Litecoin (LTC) emerged as the top gainer over Christmas Day with an impressive performance. This put it ahead of market leaders such as bitcoin and ethereum in terms of performance, solidifying its position as the market leader through the first half of the holidays. Litecoin Tops List Of Gainers. Over...
NEWSBTC
Ethereum Price Relatively Muted, Bulls Still Aim Key Upside Break
Ethereum is consolidating below the $1,230 resistance against the US Dollar. ETH could start a steady increase if it clears the $1,230 and $1,250 resistance levels. Ethereum is slowly moving higher from the $1,190 support zone. The price is now trading above $1,210 and the 100 hourly simple moving average.
NEWSBTC
MATIC Rising: Why Investors Are Upbeat On This Crypto For 2023
The year 2023 looks promising for MATIC. At least, with the way Polygon’s development team is performing, the crypto looks poised for a better year ahead. Polygon, a Layer 2 scaling solution, has recently rolled out zkEVM public testnet (second version) in preparation for the launch of the blockchain’s mainnet.
NEWSBTC
Optimism Sees Spike In USDC And USDT Transactions Eclipsing $1 Billion
Optimism blockchain network has recently noticed an enormous uptick in both USDC and USDT transactions which have eclipsed $1 billion. What seems to have caught people’s attention is the fact that the Optimism chain seems to be unrivaled and unmoved by the chaos happening in the crypto space. This...
NEWSBTC
What Makes Big Eyes Coin, Bitcoin Cash, And Solana Better Than Most Preceding Projects?
Many cryptocurrencies started to enter the markets with the rise in the adoption of Bitcoin (BTC). However, most of them needed more strong potential to continue with the growing user demands and remained behind others. Projects such as Big Eyes Coin (BIG), Bitcoin Cash (BCH), and Solana (SOL) solve those lacking and add further benefits to their already existing utility to meet the current demands of the market.
NEWSBTC
Top 5 Cryptocurrencies To Keep An Eye On This Week – Post-Christmas Gainers
It has been a roller coaster ride for crypto investors this 2022. This month, total crypto market capitalization fell from around $2.2 trillion at the start of the year to approximately $850 billion. Several high-profile bankruptcies this year exacerbated the precipitous decline in valuation. The market for cryptocurrencies is still...
NEWSBTC
Litecoin Price Could Present Shorting Opportunities At These Levels
The Litecoin price has continued to face rejection after it failed to topple over the $80 price level. In the last 24 hours, it barely registered any price movement. It just depreciated by 0.8%. It was an indication of sideways trading for the altcoin. The past week for LTC has...
NEWSBTC
Three Cryptocurrencies That Can Boost Your Portfolio Ahead Amid The Ongoing Bear Market – Dogeliens Token, Avalanche, & Chainlink
As we approach yet another month this year, the ongoing bear market remains the biggest headache within the cryptocurrency industry and among members of the crypto community. The bear market’s effects on the industry are continued and well documented, and as we approach a new year, the crypto community would be hoping for a change to the situation. Already, there are reports of an early bull run at the turn of the new year. The prospect of this is causing a wave of anticipation and excitement within the cryptocurrency industry.
NEWSBTC
Bitcoin Price Close Above $17.5K Could Spark Larger Degree Recovery
Bitcoin price is attempting an upside break above $17,000. BTC could start a steady recovery if it clears the $17,000 and $17,200 resistance levels. Bitcoin is attempting an upside break above the $17,000 and $17,200 levels. The price is trading above $16,800 and the 100 hourly simple moving average. There...
NEWSBTC
SOL Recovery In 2023 – Will The Solana Mobile Updates Help?
Solana is having a hard time springing back to life. Apparently, the FTX crash has negatively impacted SOL and its bearishness doesn’t seem to improve the crypto’s price. Here’s a quick look on how the crypto has been performing:. FTX crash drags price down. SOL price nosedives...
NEWSBTC
Big Eyes Coin And These Four Crypto Projects Could Help Boost Your Portfolio In 2023
Toncoin (TON) -The Ultra Fast Platform. Toncoin (TON) is a fully decentralized blockchain system to help onboard new users into the DeFi landscape. It is a layer-one blockchain designed by Telegram to serve as a payment platform and for ultra-fast transactions at the cheapest fees. The ton coin has not seen so much activity in the past years. However, activities soared on the network following the most recent Telegram announcement of being able to purchase private numbers on the platform using Toncoin. TON soared over 10% higher this week and is currently regarded as a top-performing cryptocurrency amidst numerous downturns.
NEWSBTC
Inspired By Uniswap And Internet Computer, Big Eyes Coin Looks Set To Positively Impact The Crypto Market After The Crypto Crash Of 2022
Cryptocurrency is a way to make extra cash online. However, making money in the crypto world comes with significant risks. Choosing the right coin can make you a millionaire in no time. Big Eyes Coin (BIG) is a new meme cryptocurrency based on the Ethereum (ETH) platform that utilizes the Proof-of-Stake mechanism.
NEWSBTC
The Eco-Friendly and Community-Driven Big Eyes Coin Is Making a Stand on Its Ideals Which Can Give It 100X Gain Over Chainlink and Elrond.
Since the invention of various trading methods, most people have been driven primarily by a desire for personal and societal financial growth. Cryptocurrency, commonly referred to as digital currencies, is a new way to trade money that has helped users’ financial situations improve. Cryptocurrencies have significantly improved thousands of...
NEWSBTC
Taking Care Of Your Cash: Oryen Network And BUSD. ORY Presale Live
Investing in cryptocurrencies has become a popular way to increase returns, with many traders looking for market-leading fixed APYs. Oryen Network stands out from the rest, offering an impressive 90% APY with no risk of custody loss of tokens. For stablecoins, BUSD provides up to 8% APY, depending on market conditions.
NEWSBTC
LBank Welcomes Nigeria’s Push to Recognize Crypto as Investment Capital
Nigeria has put forward a significant legislation design that will further facilitate cryptocurrency adoption in the country with over 200 million inhabitants. Why this matters: If the Investments and Securities Act, 2007 (Amendment) Bill passes, the Nigerian securities and exchange commission (SEC) will recognize cryptocurrencies and other digital assets as capital for investment.
NEWSBTC
Jetshare (JETT$) Protocol Garners More Investors Before The New Year
Jetshare (JETT$) is a project providing fractional NFT ownership of real-world Jets to anyone. Jetshare has launched its JETT$ utility token to reward the community, investors and early backers. The token sale will allow Jetshare to purchase multiple aircrafts including Bombardier Challengers, Pipers, Gulfstreams and Hawkers, as well as expand its team, develop a robust and long-lasting ecosystem.
NEWSBTC
Start the New Year With a Great Portfolio: Big Eyes Coin and These 5 Tokens Could Rally in 2023!
To lower the risk associated with buying cryptocurrencies, and to strengthen your portfolio, you might opt for digital assets that have a track record of producing sizable gains or at least a solid guarantee of such yields. In this article, we’ll look at 5 tokens that can make 2023 a great year for you.
Comments / 0