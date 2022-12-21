ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winston-salem, NC

Friends of Odd Fellows Cemetery work to make sure history is not forgotten

By Cambridge Cunningham
FOX8 News
FOX8 News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ViU7P_0jpyvAk200

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — One of Winston-Salem’s oldest African American graveyards sits on 12.5 acres off Shorefair Drive.

Some graves at Odd Fellows Cemetery date back to the early 20th century. Over the years, the hallowed grounds fell into disrepair. Overgrown vegetation made it difficult for family members to visit sites where their loved ones are buried.

Volunteers formed a group they named Friends of Odd Fellows Cemetery . The nonprofit has worked to clean up the property for the past two decades. Groups rake, clip and remove debris on the third Saturday of each month.

Forgotten Souls of Black Cemeteries:
Episode 1 | Episode 2 | Episode 3 | Episode 4 | Episode 5 | Episode 6

“We want people to know about the people who were buried here,” Executive Secretary Linda Dark said. “We don’t want them to be forgotten.”

The Winston-Salem Foundation awarded The Friends of Odd Fellows Cemetery $50,000 to make additional upgrades. The improvements will make it easier for people to visit a loved one, take a tour or learn the history of the grounds.

“What we want to do is improve safety measures,” Dark said. “We have lights inside the building. We do not have any external lights. We’ve actually had to move our meeting times up in the winter time because it gets so dark out so early so the funding from The Winston-Salem Foundation will allow us to put in light poles outside. It will allow us to do some upgrading to our roadways.”

Maintenance at the cemetery is ongoing. Board member Deltra Bonner hopes young people get involved to keep history alive.

Check out the difference Community Foundations are making here in the Piedmont Triad

“We’re trying to get the next generation to understand the importance of this family tradition and hopefully they can keep it going.”

The Friends of Odd Fellows Cemetery will be restarting the Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service in January. To learn more about how to participate, schedule a tour or volunteer in a monthly workday, contact The Friends of Odd Fellows Cemetery at (336) 723-6452 or email fof2881@gmail.com.

You can also learn more on their website.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX8 WGHP.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wfdd.org

LEAD Girls of NC expanding to 2 Winston-Salem/Forsyth County middle schools

LEAD Girls of North Carolina, a program for at-risk preteen girls, is expanding into two more Winston-Salem/Forsyth County schools in January. During a designated time in the school day, program facilitators will visit Paisley Magnet School and Philo-Hill Magnet Academy to work with students. The curriculum includes lessons on positive...
FORSYTH COUNTY, NC
carolinajournal.com

Greensboro man aims to meet all 551 of NC’s mayors

He climbed to the top of the Oak Island Lighthouse in Caswell Beach. He drove Atkinson Mayor Elton Wendell Newkirk, in the town's Christmas parade. He sat in a space capsule used by astronaut John Glenn at a NASA display inside the Science Center in Monroe. A Greensboro man has...
GREENSBORO, NC
davidsonlocal.com

Caught Doing Good: Local ministries open doors during extreme cold

As temperatures dip to dangerous levels, several Davidson County agencies and churches are partnering to provide emergency housing for those without homes or power. High Rock Church of Lexington frequently opens its youth building to serve as a warm shelter during extreme weather. They opened the doors at 9 p.m. Friday night, December 23 and Saturday night, December 24. “On Saturday and Sunday mornings, we will close the building at 9 a.m. We have cots, blankets, couches and clothing.” With the help of the community, they were able to provide microwavable meals.
DAVIDSON COUNTY, NC
FOX8 News

WATCH: FOX8’s Van Denton makes his own white Christmas

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — Cold weather came to the Triad without the snow this holiday weekend, but that did not stop FOX8’s Van Denton. With the help of his handy snow machine, Van made his own white Christmas this year. By the time he was done, Van had created his own winter wonderland in […]
HIGH POINT, NC
FOX8 News

Mr. and Mrs. Claus hand out Christmas cheer in Lexington

LEXINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — A local couple handed out Christmas cheer to children and families in their neighborhood. David and Marsha Reid, known to their neighbors as Mr. and Mrs. Claus, have created memorable moments for their community.  “We enjoy doing it we love Christmas and we just enjoy spreading the magic of Christmas.” David […]
LEXINGTON, NC
travellens.co

15 Free Things to Do in Greensboro, NC

Labeled as the Gate City, Greensboro is in the heart of North Carolina within Guilford County. While most of its attractions highlight the city's natural landscape, its diverse tourism also includes historical and art-focused museums. Part of the Piedmont Triad, this city's interesting past includes the momentous Civil Rights Movement...
GREENSBORO, NC
wschronicle.com

Busta’s Person of the Week: Camille Lancaster has the healing touch using natural herbs and remedies

‘Tis the season to be jolly. But for a lot of us, ‘tis the season for the flu, COVID, RSV (Respiratory syncytial virus) and other illnesses. “As a child, I went to the doctor twice. I’m 60 years old and I don’t take any pharmaceutical medications. If I’m sick, I take an herb,” said Camille Lancaster. Her mother was a nurse, yet she didn’t believe in pharmaceutical medications “because she saw what medicine did to people.”
High Point University

HPU’s Christmas Worship Service Airs Nationally on NBC

Several High Point University groups will be performing holiday music including the University Singers, the Women’s Chorus, the Men’s Glee Club, the Chapel Choir and the Chamber Singers. HIGH POINT, N.C., Dec. 23, 2022 – “A Serenade for Shepherds,” a special Christmas worship service filmed on High Point...
HIGH POINT, NC
FOX8 News

Thousands without power in Triad, attractions closing due to weather

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — Numerous power outages are being reported as the dangerous wintry weather comes through the Piedmont Triad Friday morning. The Duke Energy outage map is reporting thousands of outages across North Carolina. As of 10:30 a.m. the following counties are reporting outages: Use caution when traveling. Dress warmly and keep weather […]
HIGH POINT, NC
wschronicle.com

Honors and accolades as Chief Thompson retires from WSPD

At the end of the month Chief Catrina Thompson will officially retire from the Winston-Salem Police Department (WSPD). Thompson, a native of Detroit who has spent her entire career with the WSPD, has been nominated by President Joe Biden to serve as U.S. Marshal for the Middle District of North Carolina. To show appreciation for her 28 years of service to the WSPD and the citizens of Winston-Salem, a special ceremony was held last week at the Benton Convention Center.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
iredellfreenews.com

Friends, family searching for missing Statesville woman

Friends and family members are concerned about the welfare of a missing Statesville woman. Sequoia “Poodie” Cotton, 26, was last seen on Thursday, December 22. She was believed to be in the area of Foxcroft Apartments in Statesville early Friday morning. She is 5-foot-9-inches tall and weighs about...
STATESVILLE, NC
WCNC

UNCG fire victim's father shows sympathy for killer

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A decision by Governor Roy Cooper ignited a debate. He commuted the sentence for Janet Danahey, a woman who set a deadly fire at UNCG 20 years ago. She will now be eligible for parole in less than two weeks, that's years ahead of schedule. She...
GREENSBORO, NC
FOX8 News

FOX8 News

High Point, NC
88K+
Followers
21K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

Based in High Point, North Carolina, MyFOX8.com aims to serve as a one-stop-shop for news and entertainment covering the Piedmont Triad, North Carolina, the Southeast, the U.S. and beyond.

 https://www.myfox8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy