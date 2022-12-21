ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Asheville, NC

Hallmark Channel unwraps ‘A Biltmore Christmas’ in Asheville

By Nikolette Miller
 5 days ago

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – Hallmark Channel is already looking ahead to the next season.

The cable television network announced its first Christmas movie for 2023 called ‘A Biltmore Christmas’ will be shot entirely at the Biltmore.

Production on the movie is scheduled to begin next month in Asheville according to Hallmark Media.

Movies have a Christmas presence: Holiday movies made in North Carolina, the state’s favorite and the all-time best

The movie is set in both modern-day and time-traveling back to 1946.

Each year we look for ways to create exciting, new holiday viewing experiences for our
audience,” said Samantha DiPippo, Senior Vice President, Development, Programming,
Hallmark Media.

“We know fans will love being transported back in time and the iconic, beautiful
Biltmore Estate is the perfect setting to help fans get into the holiday spirit.”

At least a dozen movies have been shot at the Biltmore over the years including Forest Gump and Being There.

