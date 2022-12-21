ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Man shot, killed at a barbershop on South Side

By Erik Runge
 5 days ago

CHICAGO – A man was shot and killed at a barbershop on the South Side late Tuesday night.

According to Chicago police, someone walked into the business in the 8000 block of South Halsted at 11:55 PM and started shooting. 32-year-old Sterline Harris was hit in the armpit and was taken to Christ Hospital, where he died of his injuries.

WGN News’ Erik Runge confirmed the identity of the victim from his girlfriend, who visited the scene on Wednesday morning.

There were others in the shop when the shooting occurred.

Police said the suspect was dressed in all black and wore a black ski mask and has not been found.

Area 2 detectives are currently investigating the case.

