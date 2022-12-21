Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WTAP
Waterford Lady Wildcats receive State Championship Ring
WATERFORD, Ohio. (WTAP) - A season after claiming the ultimate prize, the 2021-2022 State Champion Waterford Lady Wildcats girl’s basketball team has received their state championship rings. The team defeated New Knoxville in the state title game back in March and has now received their rings to signify their...
WTAP
15-year-old Belpre driver to compete in Tulsa Shootout dirt track racing event
BELPRE, Ohio (WTAP) - Zach Wigal, out of Belpre, Ohio, comes from a family of dirt track racers, and he was given the opportunity to learn the craft at a young age. Now at age 15, Zach is on his way to Tulsa, Okla. to compete in the Lucas Oil Tulsa Shootout event, where he will take part in four classes over the span of December 26, through the 31st.
WTAP
Obituary: Abicht, Ross Addison
Ross Addison Abicht, 93, of Marietta, Ohio, passed away Thursday November 17, 2022, at Marietta Memorial Hospital. He was born April 25, 1929, in Washington County, Ohio, a son of Edward Franklin Abicht and Ethel Alice Cunningham Abicht. Ross attended Sandhill School at Reno and Marietta High School. He served...
WTAP
Obituary: Wright, Vera L.
Vera L. Wright, 79 of Vienna, WV. passed away December 20, 2022 at her residence. She was born January 8, 1943 in Paden City, WV. the daughter of the late Donald William and Harriett Deborah VanMatre Lewis. She had worked for over 20 years as a Medical Transcriptionist for Parkersburg...
WTAP
Buckeye Rural Electric Cooperative lineworker killed while restoring power from winter storm
RIO GRANDE, Ohio. (WTAP) - According to its Facebook page, a lineman working for the Buckeye Rural Electric Cooperative died while working to restore power following the winter storm. The name of the person killed has not been released, and no other details are being released at this time to...
WTAP
Your Good News: Local musician releases song to honor the life of Danielle Church
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Country singer John Kunze of Belpre, Ohio, has written hits such as “I’m Buck Wild” and “Fishing with Dad.” “Fishing with Dad” was featured in Bass Pro Shops’ Father’s Day commercial earlier this year. In 2016, he...
WTAP
Knights of Columbus will host their 9th annual Christmas Day Feast
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A Christmas Day Feast will be held at the Knights of Columbus Sunday afternoon. The feast is meant to provide those in the community who are in need with a Christmas meal. The meal will include chicken, homemade mashed potatoes, other sides and a dessert. Delivery...
WTAP
Obituary: Hufford, James Bruce
James Bruce Hufford, a devoted father and husband, passed away on December 20, 2022 at CCMH at the age of 55. Bruce is survived by his mother, Lois Hufford; his wife, Christine Hufford; and his three daughters, Caitlyn, Brianne and Hayley Hufford. He is predeceased by his father, James “Jim” Hufford; and brother-in-law, Mark Piko.
WTAP
Local agencies receive Ohio Violent Crime Reduction Grant
MID-OHIO VALLEY (WTAP) - Several area law enforcement agencies are receiving help from the state to reduce violent crime. The Ohio Violent Crime Reduction Grant is designed to help law enforcement with resources including equipment, staffing, and community programs. This is the eleventh round of the grant program. To date Governor DeWine has awarded over $79 millimon to 159 law enforcement agencies in the state.
WTAP
Interstate 77 reopens following morning crash
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Update:. According to Ohio State Highway Patrol, the call came in just after 10 am for two semi trucks are jack-knifed near mile marker 16 on I-77 North. No injuries were been reported. The interstate was limited to one lane of traffic to clean up the...
WTAP
Obituary: Porter, Robin
Robin Lynn Porter, 52, of Sand Fork, WV formerly of Parkersburg died December 20, 2022 at the Camden-Clark Medical Center. She was born on December 1, 1970 in Parkersburg, WV a daughter of Stephen Carolyn Sue Rule of St. Marys, WV. In addition to her parents, Robin is survived by...
WTAP
Truck overturned on I-77 southbound
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A truck flipped over on I-77 south near the Mineral Wells exit Thursday morning. The call came in just after 8:30 A.M. of a truck overturned in the shoulder of the road near mile marker 167 southbound. Two occupants were in a silver GMC pickup truck...
WTAP
Marietta Rumpke Trash service changes schedule ahead of winter storm
MARIETTA, OH (WTAP) - Due to the incoming storm, people living in the city of Marietta will see changes to their Rumpke Trash Service. The City of Marietta sent out a press release Thursday. The release said that due to the expected weather Friday morning, Rumpke trash pick-up normally scheduled...
WTAP
One person dead following two-vehicle wreck on State Route 7
MARIETTA, Ohio. (WTAP) - According to a news release from the Marietta Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, one man is dead following a two-vehicle wreck on State Route 7. The wreck occurred just before 5:30 p.m. Friday evening near mile marker 29. Henry Scott, 70, of New Martinsville,...
WTAP
Gift wrapping hacks for the holiday season
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Are you tired of the traditional bow and ribbon to top your wrapped gifts?. Owner of Gift Gallery, Victoria West, gives a suggestion on how to enhance your topping. “You can just take curling ribbon, regular curling ribbon and thread some ornaments and put ornaments on...
WTAP
Even though it’s winter farmers are still busy
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Even though the main growing season is done, farmers are still busy preparing for winter. They still have to take care of cattle and prepare their farms for winter. WVUP Agriculture Department knows what farmers are getting ready to go through and are keeping farmers in...
WTAP
Father and son arrested for assault, resisting arrest
POMEROY, Ohio (WTAP) - Deputies with the Meigs County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call of assault on a elderly man and ended up arresting a father and son. According to Captain William Stewart, on December 21 deputies were dispatched to a residence on Enterprise Road. Upon arriving Caleb Ellis was suspected of assault an elderly neighbor.
WTAP
Inclement weather will impact how law enforcement gets to calls
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The inclement weather that is expected will impact the way law enforcement can affectively get to calls. Wood County sheriff Rick Woodyard says that law enforcement is impacted the same way as anyone else when getting from place to place in inclement weather. Although the cruisers...
WTAP
Obituary: Heintzman, Mary Cristine
Mary Cristine Heintzman, 74, of Vienna, passed away December 15, 2022 at Camden Clark Medical Center. A private cremation will take place at Mid-Ohio Valley Cremation Society.
WTAP
Obituary: Bell, Dorothy
Dorothy B. Bell, 78, of Palestine, WV, was called home Tuesday, December 20, 2022. She is lovingly remembered by her husband John Bell; her daughter Lesa (Kevin) Biles; her grandchildren Edward (Lisa) Summers, Amber (Jim) Perry, Joshua (Rufinia ) Summers, Jennifer L’Minggio, Jeslyn Summers and many great-grandchildren. Dorothy, born...
Comments / 0