2022 is almost over, but we've got just enough time left to squeeze in one of our favorite annual events: the TechRadar PC Gaming Week. PC is still - for us, anyway - the single best place to play games. A vast breadth of titles ranging from giant triple-A games to obscure indie gems makes PC the definitive platform, whether you're playing on a powerhouse rig or a clapped-out old laptop - or, if you're lucky, Valve's awesome Steam Deck handheld.

