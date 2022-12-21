Read full article on original website
brproud.com
Arrest: Baton Rouge man accused of attacking girlfriend on Christmas Day
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A Baton Rouge man was arrested over the holiday weekend after he was accused of attacking his live-in girlfriend of 18 years. According to an official report completed by a deputy with the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office (EBRSO), 38-year-old Raul Ines-Luna struck his girlfriend in the face and engaged in other violent behavior that left her injured on December 25.
Three grazed by gunfire in Opelousas drive-by shooting
The Opelousas Police Department is currently on the scene of a drive-by shooting.
One wounded in Sunset shooting early Monday
Investigators are asking anyone with information about what happened to call the Sunset Police Department.
wbrz.com
Police arrest man who allegedly kidnapped, raped woman off Denham Springs highway
DENHAM SPRINGS - Officials arrested a man who allegedly kidnapped a woman walking along Pete's Highway and raped her in a nearby wooded area earlier in December. According to the Denham Springs Police Department, officers got a call on Dec. 9 from the victim, saying she was kidnapped while walking on U.S. 190 toward Pete's Highway.
OPD working a shooting
Three people were grazed by gunfire from a red car; none of them accepted medical attention. Investigators are asking for tips
Meshell Hale: "Black widow" accused of poisoning ex-husband and live-in boyfriend convicted of second-degree murder
It only took five minutes for the cab of a truck to be fully engulfed in flames between the moments firefighters responded to a call on Forstall Street in New Orleans on the fateful night of March 18, 2016, and when the second responding unit arrived to battle the flames — and a NOLA report from that night says what they found in the aftermath was truly harrowing.
an17.com
STPSO arrests two fugitives wanted by Hammond Police Department
Detectives with the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office located and arrested two wanted fugitives at their workplace in Pearl River after another agency contacted them and requested their help. On Wednesday (Dec. 21) STPSO detectives were contacted by investigators with the St. Helena Parish Sheriff’s Office regarding a request...
Sad Christmas for 16-year-old who lost sight from gun violence
Christmas is the time of year where parents are excited to gift their children with presents, but this Christmas is different for one mother whose son lost his eyesight.
theadvocate.com
Ex-inmate claims his brutal beating by a prison gang was avoidable, sues sheriff
A former inmate of the Tangipahoa Parish Prison filed a federal lawsuit this week against Sheriff Daniel Edwards, the warden and 14 other deputies, saying they were responsible for a traumatic brain injury caused by another inmate by ignoring his pleas for help. The lawsuit says Raymond Knight, 32, was...
Child found in pond on Christmas Eve dies
Emergency services rescued a boy from a pond in Central on Christmas Eve
Man sets fire inside Walmart, Hammond Fire Department asking for help identifying suspect
The Hammond Fire Department, along with the State Fire Marshal’s Office, is asking for the public's help in identifying a man accused of setting a fire inside a Hammond Walmart.
brproud.com
Driver killed in Saint Francisville crash on Christmas Eve
SAINT FRANCISVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) – A driver lost his life in a tragic Christmas Eve crash while towing a small utility trailer through West Feliciana Parish, authorities say. According to Louisiana State Police (LSP), the crash occurred shortly before 7 p.m. Saturday, December 24. LSP says the man was...
Man wanted in connection to Walmart fire in Hammond
HAMMOND, La. (WAFB) - The State Fire Marshal’s Office is asking the public for help in identifying and locating a wanted suspect. According to officials, a man is being sought in connection to starting a fire inside the Walmart in Hammond on Dec. 24. Officials say the Hammond Fire...
wbrz.com
BRPD opens internal investigation after cell phone video captures violent confrontation
BATON ROUGE – Cell phone video showing a physical interaction between a Baton Rouge police officer and a man earlier this month has prompted the department to launch an investigation into what happened. The video shows two officers. One is at the door of a home, and the other...
Baton Rouge deputies lead drug bust that results in five arrests, discovery of fentanyl laboratory
A weeks-long Baton Rouge-based investigation into suspected drug activity led to a bust, the arrests of five individuals, and the possibility of additional arrests in the near future, according to local authorities.
WAFB.com
Police identify victim of deadly shooting at LSU off-campus apartments
Here are some last-minute reminders for protecting your house before the cold hits. Pointe Coupee Parish Sheriff’s Office distributes Christmas gifts. Santa’s helpers with the Pointe Coupee Parish Sheriff's Office filled a big room with toys, games, and even bikes for deserving children. Mental health resources for those...
brproud.com
Louisiana man allegedly threatens person with gun at store before Christmas
NAPOLEONVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) – A Donaldsonville man is accused of pointing a shotgun at someone and threatening them inside a retail store in Assumption Parish. Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a store in Belle Rose on Dec. 12 where they learned that the store’s manager had previous issues with the suspect, Michael J. Muse, Sr., 64, at another store in Ascension Parish. The sheriff’s office said the manager told deputies Muse pulled out a shotgun and pointed it at the manager while threatening them.
Firefighters battle flames at BR motel
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Firefighters responded to a fire at a Baton Rouge motel on the morning of Monday, Dec. 26. According to the Baton Rouge Fire Department, flames broke out at the Shades Motel on Airline Highway near Harry Drive. Officials said the fire began in a heater...
wbrz.com
Detectives searching for man accused of stealing vehicle in Livingston Parish
LIVINGSTON PARISH - Deputies are searching for a man wanted for the alleged theft of a motor vehicle out of Livingston Parish. According to Capital Region Crime Stoppers, detectives with the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office are searching for Derrick Maurer as of Thursday. He is wanted for theft of a motor vehicle.
theadvocate.com
21-year-old killed at apartment complex near LSU identified, Baton Rouge police say
Baton Rouge police have identified the person killed in the shooting Wednesday at an apartment complex near LSU's campus. Police say Tyren Henderson, 21, was shot at The Lark Baton Rouge apartment complex around 7:45 a.m. and died at the scene. Police told Lark Management, which operates the complex, they...
