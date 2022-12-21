ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami Heat's Haywood Highsmith Proving He Is More Than Just A Defender

By Shandel Richardson
 5 days ago

Highsmith had 18 points in Tuesday's loss to the Chicago Bulls

Miami Heat forward Haywood Highsmith earned a spot on the roster because of his solid defense.

He's now earning a more important role in the rotation thanks to his offense. Highsmith is showing he is more than just a defender.

He had 18 points, including four 3-points, in Tuesday's loss to the Chicago Bulls.

"I've always had confidence in H from the beginning of the season," Heat guard Tyler Herro said. "He's somebody that can step up out there and be a lockdown defender and hit open 3s."

Highsmith is making it hard for Heat coach Erik Spoelstra to keep him out of the rotation. He was only playing because of injuries but is averaging 20 minutes a game because of his productivity.

"He's played really well for the past six weeks," Spoelstra said. "He's playing his role offensively ... He's really working diligently on his shooting."

Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra on Victor Oladipo (; 0:47)

