Meshell Hale: "Black widow" accused of poisoning ex-husband and live-in boyfriend convicted of second-degree murderLavinia ThompsonBaton Rouge, LA
911 Operator Accused of Intentionally Disconnecting Calls Faces Arrest and is on the RunCeebla CuudNew Orleans, LA
Louisiana man arrested for secretly recording woman and juvenile girl while they changed clothesEdy ZooMarrero, LA
Bread Pudding with Bourbon Sauce, the perfect anytime sweet treatTina Howell
New Orleans Saints and Pelicans owner, Gayle Benson's season of givingTina HowellMetairie, LA
NOLA.com
The year in New Orleans music: Did y'all hear all that racket?
You wouldn’t be alone if you thought 2022 passed by in a blur. After close to two years of pandemic-forced pauses and cancellations, concerts, festivals and events bounded back with fervor in 2022. By the spring, New Orleans musicians were back to steady work — while also back to fighting old battles over fair pay, access and the ability to do their jobs in public.
NOLA.com
Sugar Bowl, New Year's Eve celebrations, Billy Strings and more New Orleans events coming up Dec. 27-Jan. 2
Looking for more to do this week? Check out the latest on Gambit's calendar at calendar.gambitweekly.com. There are fireworks over the Mississippi River and downtown riverfront to usher in 2023. The show also will be livestreamed on wwl.com. Visit crescentcitycountdown.com for details. Samantha Fish and Jesse Dayton. Guitarist Jesse Dayton...
NOLA.com
The year in New Orleans theater: Resetting the stage
New Orleanians returned to theaters in 2022, and as the performing arts reset after the pandemic shutdowns, there were some notable changes. Southern Rep shuttered after 36 years of presenting contemporary drama and plays about the South. The theater had moved into a large space in the former St. Rose de Lima Church on Bayou Road in 2018. Its brief statement about closing noted “financial pressures and other considerations.”
NOLA.com
Blakeview: George Porter Jr. celebrates his 75th birthday this week
This week we wish a happy 75th birthday to one of the fathers of funk, George Porter Jr. A founding member of The Meters, Porter is regarded as one of the all-time greatest bass guitar players. Born Dec. 26, 1947, in New Orleans, Porter grew up in the city’s 13th...
NOLA.com
The year in New Orleans news: The highs and lows of 2022 as seen from the Gambit desk
It was an unpredictable and yet predictably weird year for local news as New Orleans and the surrounding area continued to recover from the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Hurricane Ida and a series of tornadoes and infrastructure woes. New Orleans started out 2022 dealing with the chaotic aftermath of 2021, including...
NOLA.com
Talking Business: Kris Khalil, head of the New Orleans BioInnovation Center, on the incubator's survival
Kris Khalil has been in charge of the New Orleans BioInnovation Center for nearly four years, first as interim executive director in April 2019 when the incubator for bioscience startup businesses was near financial collapse, and later as full-time chief after Tulane University and other area colleges agreed to provide a stable source of funding.
NOLA.com
Summer Lyric Theatre announces 2023 schedule: Trombones, pickpockets and carnivorous plants
A trio of musicals that showcase plants, pickpockets and percussion will take to the stage of Summer Lyric Theatre for the 2023 season at Tulane University. The midyear musicals include "The Music Man," "Little Shop of Horrors" and "Oliver." Tickets for the three shows, onstage at Dixon Hall on the...
NOLA.com
Ian McNulty: 52 dishes from a year of New Orleans dining to try in 2023
I hope you’re hungry. What you have here is a 52 tastes, snapshot style, of eating around New Orleans through another busy year coving this ever-changing dining scene. Hopefully they provide some ideas for your next outing too. Let’s be clear, and I feel I must in this age...
NOLA.com
Remaking our Streets: Tchoupitoulas Street transforms from port service to budding hip corridor
Growing up in the 1960s, Paul Bel remembers a very different Tchoupitoulas Street than the one he sees today as he looks out from his workshop on the corner of Ninth Street. "This used to be all manufacturing along here, people making steel harnesses and other things for the ships," he said, gesturing up and down the long central strip of Tchoupitoulas in the Irish Channel.
NOLA.com
Blake Pontchartrain: The history of Mandina’s on Canal Street
One of my favorite restaurants to bring visitors to for a real New Orleans experience is Mandina’s on Canal Street. Was its iconic pink building built as a home? What is its history?. In 1898, Sebastian Mandina came to New Orleans from his native Sicily. He purchased a house...
NOLA.com
Nell Nolan; Ladies Leukemia League, N.O. Lawn Tennis Club, ESU Tea, Patio Planters
With a projected attendance of almost 800 people and the Hilton Riverside’s Grand Ballroom as the venue, the all-volunteer Ladies Leukemia League staged its Fête de Noël, titling it “A Cure Would Be So Sweet.” Christmas-themed tables were centered with candy cane “trees” atop red-and-white striped ribbons to capture that spirit. As for the luncheon, attendees enjoyed a tasty arugula salad, braised beef short ribs and spiced cheesecake.
NOLA.com
New hires at New Orleans Culinary & Hospitality Institute, Boys Town Louisiana
--- Boys Town Louisiana has added Tosha Link as a development coordinator and Topher Bordenave as manager, Successful Futures Workforce Development Program. Link has more than 20 years experience in nonprofit management and fundraising. She started working for nonprofits as a U.S. Peace Corps volunteer in Ghana, assisting impoverished widows with income-generating projects.
NOLA.com
Family of Brandon 'Boogie B' Montrell blames political leaders for his killing
The family of Brandon "Boogie B" Montrell, the New Orleans-born comedian who was shot dead -- inadvertently, police suspect -- outside the Rouses grocery store in New Orleans' Central Business District, blamed political leaders Saturday for his killing. “My son was not just the victim of a stray bullet,” Sherilyn...
NOLA.com
As New Orleans thaws, how hot will it be this weekend?
After shivering for days, it appears the cold spell has loosened its grip on Louisiana. New Orleans can expect highs in the 70s this weekend, according to the National Weather Service. On Monday night the low will be close to 40 degrees and Tuesday will reach a high of 55...
NOLA.com
New Orleans exhibit brings Notre Dame Cathedral's epic story to visitors, through tablet tech
For centuries, the great Gothic cathedral formally known as Notre Dame de Paris has been the site of major events in France’s history. It has been a magnet for visitors who have marveled at its vast, stunning interior; the three rose windows; and the gargoyles, the splendidly ugly creatures jutting over the pavement that were built as downspouts to direct rainwater away from the stone structure.
NOLA.com
Gambit's Thumbs Up / Thumbs Down for Dec. 27
Gave $75,000 in grants to six nonprofits in Jefferson, St. Bernard, St. Charles and Orleans parishes working to help people recover from tornadoes that hit the area on Dec. 14. The grants were spread to Community Center of St. Bernard, Hands on New Orleans, Jefferson Community Foundation, Second Harvest Food Bank, United Way of St. Charles and VIA LINK. The storm that hit the New Orleans area last week spawned two tornadoes, killing one person in St. Charles Parish and destroying homes in Gretna and Arabi.
NOLA.com
Photos: Bonfires on Mississippi River levee light the way for Cajun Santa
Fireworks and bonfires warm a chilly night on Christmas Eve Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022, on the Mississippi River levee in Gramercy. Dozens of bonfires in St. John the Baptist and St. James parishes lit the way for Papa Noel, the Cajun Santa Claus, as he flew across south Louisiana to bring toys to boys and girls. The Christmas Eve tradition dates to the 1700s.
NOLA.com
One dead from cold exposure in New Orleans, official says
One person died from exposure to freezing temperatures in New Orleans over a frigid holiday weekend that otherwise passed with no other major cold-related incidents, despite a few close calls. The death occurred on Saturday, said Collin Arnold, the city's emergency preparedness director. Additional information about the circumstances surrounding the...
NOLA.com
The year in solutions journalism: Gambit in 2022 tried to help ward off climate doom
With a grant from the Solutions Journalism Network, Gambit in 2022 attempted to help ward off climate doom by reporting on solutions to the problems climate change has created, with an emphasis on labor. Alas, we may not have solved the climate crisis once and for all, but we’re encouraged by some of the innovative solutions in the works, both here in South Louisiana and in other places nationally and internationally.
NOLA.com
Newcomb potters crafted hot chocolate set in traditional tall, slender silhouette
In this series, Lagniappe presents a different work each week from the collection of the New Orleans Museum of Art, with commentary from a curator. Hot chocolate is a favorite holiday treat. But the consumption of chocolate as a drink dates back more than 3,000 years in the cultures of Mesoamerica, with “chocolate” deriving from the Aztec word “xocóatl.” When chocolate was adapted as a luxury item in Europe after the 1500s, special vessels developed around serving hot chocolate in its sweetened form.
