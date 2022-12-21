ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NOLA.com

The year in New Orleans music: Did y'all hear all that racket?

You wouldn’t be alone if you thought 2022 passed by in a blur. After close to two years of pandemic-forced pauses and cancellations, concerts, festivals and events bounded back with fervor in 2022. By the spring, New Orleans musicians were back to steady work — while also back to fighting old battles over fair pay, access and the ability to do their jobs in public.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Sugar Bowl, New Year's Eve celebrations, Billy Strings and more New Orleans events coming up Dec. 27-Jan. 2

Looking for more to do this week? Check out the latest on Gambit's calendar at calendar.gambitweekly.com. There are fireworks over the Mississippi River and downtown riverfront to usher in 2023. The show also will be livestreamed on wwl.com. Visit crescentcitycountdown.com for details. Samantha Fish and Jesse Dayton. Guitarist Jesse Dayton...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

The year in New Orleans theater: Resetting the stage

New Orleanians returned to theaters in 2022, and as the performing arts reset after the pandemic shutdowns, there were some notable changes. Southern Rep shuttered after 36 years of presenting contemporary drama and plays about the South. The theater had moved into a large space in the former St. Rose de Lima Church on Bayou Road in 2018. Its brief statement about closing noted “financial pressures and other considerations.”
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Talking Business: Kris Khalil, head of the New Orleans BioInnovation Center, on the incubator's survival

Kris Khalil has been in charge of the New Orleans BioInnovation Center for nearly four years, first as interim executive director in April 2019 when the incubator for bioscience startup businesses was near financial collapse, and later as full-time chief after Tulane University and other area colleges agreed to provide a stable source of funding.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Remaking our Streets: Tchoupitoulas Street transforms from port service to budding hip corridor

Growing up in the 1960s, Paul Bel remembers a very different Tchoupitoulas Street than the one he sees today as he looks out from his workshop on the corner of Ninth Street. "This used to be all manufacturing along here, people making steel harnesses and other things for the ships," he said, gesturing up and down the long central strip of Tchoupitoulas in the Irish Channel.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Blake Pontchartrain: The history of Mandina’s on Canal Street

One of my favorite restaurants to bring visitors to for a real New Orleans experience is Mandina’s on Canal Street. Was its iconic pink building built as a home? What is its history?. In 1898, Sebastian Mandina came to New Orleans from his native Sicily. He purchased a house...
BATON ROUGE, LA
NOLA.com

Nell Nolan; Ladies Leukemia League, N.O. Lawn Tennis Club, ESU Tea, Patio Planters

With a projected attendance of almost 800 people and the Hilton Riverside’s Grand Ballroom as the venue, the all-volunteer Ladies Leukemia League staged its Fête de Noël, titling it “A Cure Would Be So Sweet.” Christmas-themed tables were centered with candy cane “trees” atop red-and-white striped ribbons to capture that spirit. As for the luncheon, attendees enjoyed a tasty arugula salad, braised beef short ribs and spiced cheesecake.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

New hires at New Orleans Culinary & Hospitality Institute, Boys Town Louisiana

--- Boys Town Louisiana has added Tosha Link as a development coordinator and Topher Bordenave as manager, Successful Futures Workforce Development Program. Link has more than 20 years experience in nonprofit management and fundraising. She started working for nonprofits as a U.S. Peace Corps volunteer in Ghana, assisting impoverished widows with income-generating projects.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

As New Orleans thaws, how hot will it be this weekend?

After shivering for days, it appears the cold spell has loosened its grip on Louisiana. New Orleans can expect highs in the 70s this weekend, according to the National Weather Service. On Monday night the low will be close to 40 degrees and Tuesday will reach a high of 55...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

New Orleans exhibit brings Notre Dame Cathedral's epic story to visitors, through tablet tech

For centuries, the great Gothic cathedral formally known as Notre Dame de Paris has been the site of major events in France’s history. It has been a magnet for visitors who have marveled at its vast, stunning interior; the three rose windows; and the gargoyles, the splendidly ugly creatures jutting over the pavement that were built as downspouts to direct rainwater away from the stone structure.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Gambit's Thumbs Up / Thumbs Down for Dec. 27

Gave $75,000 in grants to six nonprofits in Jefferson, St. Bernard, St. Charles and Orleans parishes working to help people recover from tornadoes that hit the area on Dec. 14. The grants were spread to Community Center of St. Bernard, Hands on New Orleans, Jefferson Community Foundation, Second Harvest Food Bank, United Way of St. Charles and VIA LINK. The storm that hit the New Orleans area last week spawned two tornadoes, killing one person in St. Charles Parish and destroying homes in Gretna and Arabi.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Photos: Bonfires on Mississippi River levee light the way for Cajun Santa

Fireworks and bonfires warm a chilly night on Christmas Eve Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022, on the Mississippi River levee in Gramercy. Dozens of bonfires in St. John the Baptist and St. James parishes lit the way for Papa Noel, the Cajun Santa Claus, as he flew across south Louisiana to bring toys to boys and girls. The Christmas Eve tradition dates to the 1700s.
GRAMERCY, LA
NOLA.com

One dead from cold exposure in New Orleans, official says

One person died from exposure to freezing temperatures in New Orleans over a frigid holiday weekend that otherwise passed with no other major cold-related incidents, despite a few close calls. The death occurred on Saturday, said Collin Arnold, the city's emergency preparedness director. Additional information about the circumstances surrounding the...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

The year in solutions journalism: Gambit in 2022 tried to help ward off climate doom

With a grant from the Solutions Journalism Network, Gambit in 2022 attempted to help ward off climate doom by reporting on solutions to the problems climate change has created, with an emphasis on labor. Alas, we may not have solved the climate crisis once and for all, but we’re encouraged by some of the innovative solutions in the works, both here in South Louisiana and in other places nationally and internationally.
LOUISIANA STATE
NOLA.com

Newcomb potters crafted hot chocolate set in traditional tall, slender silhouette

In this series, Lagniappe presents a different work each week from the collection of the New Orleans Museum of Art, with commentary from a curator. Hot chocolate is a favorite holiday treat. But the consumption of chocolate as a drink dates back more than 3,000 years in the cultures of Mesoamerica, with “chocolate” deriving from the Aztec word “xocóatl.” When chocolate was adapted as a luxury item in Europe after the 1500s, special vessels developed around serving hot chocolate in its sweetened form.
NEW ORLEANS, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy