ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Macon, GA

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
41nbc.com

Two men found dead

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Two men are dead after being exposed to the cold over the weekend. Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones tells 41NBC 43 year old John Ragin was found in a parking deck behind Truist bank Saturday afternoon around 3:45. He was pronounced dead on the scene. The second man identified as 48 year old James Leon Birch was found by a tool shed in the 3900 block of PioNono Circle.
BIBB COUNTY, GA
41nbc.com

Macon man killed in I-75 accident

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal traffic collision that occurred just before 4:00 p.m.Christmas Eve on I75 northbound near the on-ramp from Rocky Creek Road. It was reported that a GMC Sierra pickup was traveling north on I75 near the on-ramp,...
MACON, GA
WMAZ

'This looks serious': Vineville Christian Towers floods after pipe explosion

MACON, Ga. — According to residents at Vineville Christian Towers, the building started flooding on December 24 and more problems occurred on Christmas Day. Cedric Ford was in his apartment when he heard a loud boom. He went to wash dishes and noticed the water wasn't turning on. He says he asked his neighbors if they had running water but they did not.
BIBB COUNTY, GA
wgxa.tv

Burst pipes cause Warner Robins restaurant to close for repairs

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. (WGXA) -- A Warner Robins restaurant is closed for repairs after water pipes burst. Props Steak and Seafood announced on Facebook on Monday that pipes in the sprinkler system burst, flooding the restaurant. Management says that they apologize for any inconvenience and that Props hopes to return...
WARNER ROBINS, GA
wgxa.tv

Macon man killed in Christmas Eve collision

MACON, Ga. (WGXA)- Bibb County deputies say a single-vehicle crash claimed the life of a Macon man Saturday afternoon. Deputies say shortly before 4 p.m. Christmas Eve, Jerome Jarrell, 41, of Macon, hit a center barrier along Interstate 75 northbound near the Rocky Creek Rd. on-ramp. The force of the...
MACON, GA
13WMAZ

Central Georgians venture out into the cold temperatures

MACON, Ga. — Brrrr it is chilly out there!. A lot of folks still had to brace the cold for some last minute holiday shopping on Saturday, while others were out for other reasons. So what brought them out in the cold?. Some weren't there for holiday shopping, but...
MACON, GA
wgxa.tv

Deputies: Woman clipped by train while walking alongside tracks in downtown Macon

BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - A woman was hit by a train in Macon Thursday morning. According to the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, first responders were called to the train tracks under the Second Street Bridge around 8:30 a.m. Thursday. Their investigation revealed a woman was "clipped" by a train as she was walking alongside the tracks. They say after she was hit by the train, she walked away.
MACON, GA
wgxa.tv

Houston Co. Sheriff's office investigating deadly double shooting

UPDATE (12-26-2022 11:12 A.M.) -- The two victims have been identified. According to Houston County Coroner James Williams, 34-year-old Miguel Montes and 45-year-old Avelino Rivera, both from Warner Robins, have been identified as the victims. Both victims are being sent to the GBI Crime Lab for autopsies. -- HOUSTON COUNTY,...
HOUSTON COUNTY, GA
41nbc.com

Local law enforcement increasing its presence on the roads

FORSYTH, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT)–As holiday traffic picks up on one of the busiest travel days of the year, law enforcement is making sure drivers get to their holiday destination safely. According to AAA, more than 3.2 million Georgians will be on the road this weekend. With more drivers on the road,...
MONROE COUNTY, GA
13WMAZ

How to keep your pets safe as cold temps hit Central Georgia

MACON, Ga. — With cold weather hitting Central Georgia, what does that mean for your pets ahead of the holidays?. If you find an animal in distress in Macon-Bibb County, you shouldn't call Animal Control. They closed on December 23. Marcus Zellner works as a delivery driver in Macon...
MACON, GA
luxury-houses.net

This $2.49M Pure Gem is a Dream Comes True Waiting for You in Fort Valley, GA

The Estate in Fort Valley is a luxurious home for you to enjoy breathtaking outdoor and indoor living now available for sale. This home located at 575 Holland Rd, Fort Valley, Georgia; offering 04 bedrooms and 06 bathrooms with 7,311 square feet of living spaces. Call Kathy Balletto (478 333-5547)- Golden Key Realty for more details; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Fort Valley.
FORT VALLEY, GA
13WMAZ

Person dead after wreck on I-75 North identified

MACON, Ga. — One person has died after a wreck on I-75 North and Rocky Creek Road. According to coroner Leon Jones, a pick up truck caught on fire after a wreck on I-75 North. Chief Edwards of the Bibb County Fire Department said they got the call around...
BIBB COUNTY, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy