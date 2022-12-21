Read full article on original website
41nbc.com
Two men found dead
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Two men are dead after being exposed to the cold over the weekend. Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones tells 41NBC 43 year old John Ragin was found in a parking deck behind Truist bank Saturday afternoon around 3:45. He was pronounced dead on the scene. The second man identified as 48 year old James Leon Birch was found by a tool shed in the 3900 block of PioNono Circle.
WMAZ
'Taps still dry': Hundreds with no water in Milledgeville & Baldwin County
According to the City Manager-- Hank Griffeth-- hundreds of folks north of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive have been without water since Sunday night.
41nbc.com
Macon man killed in I-75 accident
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal traffic collision that occurred just before 4:00 p.m.Christmas Eve on I75 northbound near the on-ramp from Rocky Creek Road. It was reported that a GMC Sierra pickup was traveling north on I75 near the on-ramp,...
WMAZ
'This looks serious': Vineville Christian Towers floods after pipe explosion
MACON, Ga. — According to residents at Vineville Christian Towers, the building started flooding on December 24 and more problems occurred on Christmas Day. Cedric Ford was in his apartment when he heard a loud boom. He went to wash dishes and noticed the water wasn't turning on. He says he asked his neighbors if they had running water but they did not.
wgxa.tv
Burst pipes cause Warner Robins restaurant to close for repairs
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. (WGXA) -- A Warner Robins restaurant is closed for repairs after water pipes burst. Props Steak and Seafood announced on Facebook on Monday that pipes in the sprinkler system burst, flooding the restaurant. Management says that they apologize for any inconvenience and that Props hopes to return...
wgxa.tv
Macon man killed in Christmas Eve collision
MACON, Ga. (WGXA)- Bibb County deputies say a single-vehicle crash claimed the life of a Macon man Saturday afternoon. Deputies say shortly before 4 p.m. Christmas Eve, Jerome Jarrell, 41, of Macon, hit a center barrier along Interstate 75 northbound near the Rocky Creek Rd. on-ramp. The force of the...
WMAZ
Macon's Arctic Christmas: When was the last time we were this cold?
MACON, Ga. — Christmas Eve morning, Middle Georgia Regional airport recorded an overnight low of 13° with the coldest wind chill coming in at -2°. It's no secret that it is unseasonably cold this Christmas. So, when was the last time we were this cold on the...
Central Georgians venture out into the cold temperatures
MACON, Ga. — Brrrr it is chilly out there!. A lot of folks still had to brace the cold for some last minute holiday shopping on Saturday, while others were out for other reasons. So what brought them out in the cold?. Some weren't there for holiday shopping, but...
Family says more should have been done for Macon man killed in Pio Nono hit-and-run
MACON, Ga. — After aMacon man died after being struck by a car on December 18, his family says more could've been done to save his life, and more should be done to make sure it doesn't happen again. Family members say Emanuel Jones was just 8 minutes from...
WMAZ
'No call Christmas morning': Macon mother mourns son's death in freezing weekend weather
Sheila Fowler says she spoke to her son every day. She knew something was wrong when he didn't call Christmas morning.
Macon man takes advantage of freezing temps to create ice sculptures
MACON, Ga. — One Macon man is spreading some cheer of his own while having fun with the frigid weather. The beautiful display created by Robert Hubbard is made from four metal reindeer decorations he keeps in his yard. When it gets cold enough, like it is this weekend,...
wgxa.tv
Deputies: Woman clipped by train while walking alongside tracks in downtown Macon
BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - A woman was hit by a train in Macon Thursday morning. According to the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, first responders were called to the train tracks under the Second Street Bridge around 8:30 a.m. Thursday. Their investigation revealed a woman was "clipped" by a train as she was walking alongside the tracks. They say after she was hit by the train, she walked away.
wgxa.tv
Middle Georgia rapper spends $15k to help unite families in an unconventional way
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- In the entertainment world, it's become fairly common to read or hear about artists giving away food during the holidays or donating to specific charities and organizations. But an up-and-coming Macon artist has taken a different approach on giving for the holidays. Sean Glover Jr., a.k.a...
wgxa.tv
Houston Co. Sheriff's office investigating deadly double shooting
UPDATE (12-26-2022 11:12 A.M.) -- The two victims have been identified. According to Houston County Coroner James Williams, 34-year-old Miguel Montes and 45-year-old Avelino Rivera, both from Warner Robins, have been identified as the victims. Both victims are being sent to the GBI Crime Lab for autopsies. -- HOUSTON COUNTY,...
41nbc.com
Local law enforcement increasing its presence on the roads
FORSYTH, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT)–As holiday traffic picks up on one of the busiest travel days of the year, law enforcement is making sure drivers get to their holiday destination safely. According to AAA, more than 3.2 million Georgians will be on the road this weekend. With more drivers on the road,...
Two people found dead in separate incidents due to freezing temperatures
MACON, Ga. — Two men have been found dead in separate incidents due to the freezing temperatures over the weekend. Coroner Leon Jones says that first man has been identified as 43-year-old John Ragin. He was found on Saturday at around 3:00, in the 600 block of Cherry Street...
How to keep your pets safe as cold temps hit Central Georgia
MACON, Ga. — With cold weather hitting Central Georgia, what does that mean for your pets ahead of the holidays?. If you find an animal in distress in Macon-Bibb County, you shouldn't call Animal Control. They closed on December 23. Marcus Zellner works as a delivery driver in Macon...
luxury-houses.net
This $2.49M Pure Gem is a Dream Comes True Waiting for You in Fort Valley, GA
The Estate in Fort Valley is a luxurious home for you to enjoy breathtaking outdoor and indoor living now available for sale. This home located at 575 Holland Rd, Fort Valley, Georgia; offering 04 bedrooms and 06 bathrooms with 7,311 square feet of living spaces. Call Kathy Balletto (478 333-5547)- Golden Key Realty for more details; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Fort Valley.
Person dead after wreck on I-75 North identified
MACON, Ga. — One person has died after a wreck on I-75 North and Rocky Creek Road. According to coroner Leon Jones, a pick up truck caught on fire after a wreck on I-75 North. Chief Edwards of the Bibb County Fire Department said they got the call around...
GBI investigating 2 police shootings in Middle Georgia; 1 suspect remains at large
The GBI on Tuesday opened separate investigations into two incidents in middle Georgia during which law enforcement officers shot at allegedly armed suspects, one of whom remains at large, the agency said Wednesday.
