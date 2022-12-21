MUSKEGON, Mich. — A cat is in stable condition after he was found frozen to the ground in Muskegon Monday morning after a massive winter storm. The cat, called "Elliot" by vet staff in honor of the winter storm name, is resting comfortably at Big Lake Animal Clinic after what could've been a deadly storm for him. He is doing well in his recovery, but vet staff say the next 24 hours are critical.

MUSKEGON, MI ・ 9 HOURS AGO