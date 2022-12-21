ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newaygo County, MI

Good Samaritan saves cat frozen to the ground in Muskegon

MUSKEGON, Mich. — A cat is in stable condition after he was found frozen to the ground in Muskegon Monday morning after a massive winter storm. The cat, called "Elliot" by vet staff in honor of the winter storm name, is resting comfortably at Big Lake Animal Clinic after what could've been a deadly storm for him. He is doing well in his recovery, but vet staff say the next 24 hours are critical.
MUSKEGON, MI
Grand Rapids glass company purchases new headquarters

GRAND RAPIDS, MI — A Grand Rapids-based glass company has a new headquarters. Vos Glass has purchased a single-story 59,582 square foot building at 3800 Stahl Dr. SE that formerly housed the Sparks Belting Company, according to a news release from Advantage Commercial Real Estate. “We looked for almost...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Grand Rapids business district awarded state grant

GRAND RAPIDS, MI — Uptown Grand Rapids, an organization representing four business districts, has received an $8,000 state grant for a local incubator kitchen. The grant from the Michigan Economic Development Corporation was awarded to Uptown Grand Rapids on behalf of Bee Side Kitchen at 425 Norwood Ave. SE.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Here's what it looks like in Holland

HOLLAND, Mich — The lakeshore is bracing for snowfall to transition to lake effect, as the Blizzard Warning remains in effect through Saturday evening. Conditions will only worsen as Friday goes on and gusty winds increase in coverage and intensity. Road conditions have been poor with numerous accidents reported.
HOLLAND, MI
