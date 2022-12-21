Read full article on original website
7 biggest crypto collapses of 2022 the industry would like to forget
2022 has been a bumpy year for the cryptocurrency market, with one of the worst bear markets on record and the downfall of some major platforms within the space. The global economy is beginning to feel the consequences of the pandemic, and clearly, this has had an influence on the crypto industry.
Crypto is a nonexistent asset for big institutional investors — JPMorgan exec
Big institutional investors are still largely staying away from the crypto market, as the asset class’ volatility poses a challenge to money managers, Jared Gross, head of institutional portfolio strategy at JPMorgan Asset Management, told Bloomberg. “As an asset class, crypto is effectively nonexistent for most large institutional investors,”...
Italy to create the crypto art Renaissance: NFT market report
Italy is one of the cultural hubs of Europe, with centuries of history, art and culture. Now, it is also posed to create the crypto art Renaissance via its nonfungible token (NFT) market, says a new report. Data from Research and Market’s “Italy NFT Market Intelligence and Future Growth Dynamics...
4 ‘emerging narratives’ in crypto to watch for: Trading firm
Despite an eventful year fraught with crypto collapses and price drops, Steven Goulden, a senior research analyst at crypto trading firm Cumberland has pointed to several “green shoots” to break the surface in crypto in 2023. In a 14-page “Year in Review” report released on Dec. 24, Goulden...
Crypto can get weird: The 5 strangest stories of the industry in 2022
From Terra to FTX, 2022 has given us many weird crypto stories. While investors have been enduring a bear market that saw the crypto industry sink below the $1 trillion market capitalization mark, adoption in the space has been growing, and old mysteries were finally solved. From the incredible short...
FTX paid $12M retainer to a New York law firm before bankruptcy filing
Defunct crypto exchange FTX paid a retainer of $12 million to bankruptcy lawyers as security for payment of its fees and expenses amid Chapter 11 bankruptcy proceedings, shows a court filing dated Dec. 21. Sullivan & Cromwell LLP (S&C), a law firm headquartered in New York City, received $12 million...
Near Project’s Octopus Network lays off 40% of its staff amid crypto winter
Octopus Network, a decentralized app chain network natively built on NEAR Protocol, has announced that it will be “refactoring” to adapt to current market conditions. As part of its refactoring process, Octopus network will let go of roughly 40% of its team, which accounts for 12 out of 30 members. The remaining staff will also be subjected to a 20% salary cut, while its team token incentive will be suspended indefinitely.
Bitcoin exchange withdrawals sink to 7-month low as users forget FTX
Bitcoin (BTC) exchange users have forgotten all about the FTX scandal this Christmas, data shows. According to on-chain analytics firm Glassnode, exchange outflows have now hit their lowest levels in over six months. Still not your keys, still not your coins?. As Bitcoin volatility sets a new record low in...
CZ addresses reasons behind Binance's recent FUD
Binance CEO Changpeng “CZ” Zhao took to Twitter on Dec. 23 to share his perspective on the reasons behind the recent fear, uncertainty and doubt (FUD) surrounding the crypto exchange. According to CZ in the thread, Binance’s FUD is primarily caused by external factors — not by the...
What are proof-of-reserves audits, and how do they work?
With the rising interest in digital assets from institutional and retail investors, custody options have also experienced parallel growth. As a result, different kinds of custody choices have evolved as the market changes, and new providers are working to establish the structures and controls that are most effective for particular markets and offerings.
Women who made a contribution to the crypto industry in 2022
2022 saw the continued rise of disruptive blockchain-centric concepts such as decentralized finance, GameFi, nonfungible tokens and Web3. Notably, some of the related projects that thrived in 2022 were headed by women, which is a good indicator of progress in an otherwise male-dominated sector. The increased involvement of women in...
XT.com lists AGN in its Main Zone
Dec. 26, 2022, Singapore – XT.com, the world’s first socially infused trading platform, is thrilled to announce the listing of AGN on its platform in the Main and Web3 Zones. The AGN/USDT and AGN/ETH trading pairs will be open for trading from Dec. 26, 2022, at 8:00 (UTC).
ETH staking on top exchanges contributes to Ethereum censorship: Data
For most crypto ecosystems, being compliant with federal sanctions have a negative impact on its global reach. However, when it comes to Ethereum, investors have significant power to decide the degree of compliance the ecosystem obeys. Nearly 60% of all post-Merge Ethereum blocks comply with the United States sanctions put...
What are reflection tokens and how do they work?
Yield farming, liquidity mining, and staking have become common practices in the crypto market due to the remarkable growth the DeFi ecosystem has witnessed in recent years. These features enable users to earn interest on their crypto holdings by locking them as deposits for specific periods. The concepts sound appealing...
Bitcoin accumulation addresses near record 800K despite whale selling
Bitcoin (BTC) accumulation is nearing a new milestone this Christmas as the redistribution of the BTC supply continues. Data from on-chain analytics firm Glassnode shows that the total BTC balance of so-called “accumulation addresses” is nearing all-time highs. “HODL-only’ BTC addresses climb closer to 1 million mark.
1inch launches Fusion upgrade to improve swap security and profitability
Leading decentralized finance (DeFi) aggregator 1inch Network announced a major upgrade — Fusion — around its 1inch Swap Engine. The Fusion upgrade aims to deliver cost-efficient, secure and profitable swaps for crypto investors. The Fusion mode in 1inch Swap Engine allows DeFi investors to place orders with a...
Xmas dinner table: What to tell your family about what happened in crypto this year
After a lackluster rise of crypto in 2021, which saw many new crypto millionaires and several crypto startups attain unicorn status, came the dramatic fall in 2022. The industry was plagued by macroeconomic pressures, scandals and meltdowns that wiped out fortunes virtually overnight. As 2022 comes to a close, many...
Bitcoin price volatility due within days, new take says as BTC flatlines at $16.8K
Bitcoin (BTC) hodlers are enjoying another day of zero volatility on Dec. 26 as hopeful forecasts se signs of a trend change. Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView confirmed more sideways action near $16,800 for BTC/USD on Boxing Day. The pair took the holiday period in stride, with reduced...
DeFi flash loan hacker liquidates Defrost Finance users causing $12M loss
Defrost Finance, a decentralized leveraged trading platform on Avalanche blockchain, announced that both of its versions — Defrost v1 and Defrost v2 — are being investigated for a hack. The announcement came after investors reported losing their staked Defrost Finance (MELT) and Avalanche (AVAX) tokens from the MetaMask wallets.
Krampus is coming to the crypto space this holiday season
’Twas the weeks before Christmas on a island far away,. None could have foreseen crypto’s golden boy going astray. When politicians and firms took FTX‘s money with glee,. Did they truly know the depth of one man’s duplicity?. Imagine if you will, the exchange’s younger days,
