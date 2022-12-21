ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Most U.S. airlines offering travel waivers ahead of winter storm

By CBS Chicago
 5 days ago

Most U.S. airlines offering travel waivers ahead of snow storm 00:13

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Most major U.S. airlines are offering travel waivers to let passengers re-book their flights.

Travelers wouldn't have to pay any change fees or fare increases.

Be sure to check your airline's website for the latest information.

Field Museum, Adler Planetarium, Shedd Aquarium closed through weekend due to winter storm

CHICAGO (CBS) – All three museums on the Museum Campus in Chicago are closing through the holiday weekend due to the winter storm.Adler Planetarium, which is already regularly closed on Thursdays, announced it would remain closed through the weekend due to the dangerous winter storm that's expected to hit the city Thursday.Adler said in a statement:"Due to forecasted snowy and blizzard-like weather conditions, along with dangerously cold temperatures in the Chicagoland area, and recognizing that the safety of our guests and staff are our highest priority, the Adler Planetarium will be closed for public business hours on Friday, December 23, and...
CHICAGO, IL
Nearly 300 Southwest flights canceled at Midway Airport at start of busy travel week

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The travel nightmare continues on Monday, after a winter storm forced airlines to cancel thousands of flights in and out of Chicago over the past few days, in large part due to a winter storm at the end of last week.While the snow, wind, and frigid temperatures that came through Thursday and Friday are gone, travel trouble continued on Monday, especially for Southwest Airlines passengers.A total of 394 flights have been canceled at the city's airports as of 1:45 p.m. Monday; 112 flights at O'Hare International Airport, and 282 at Midway International Airport, according to Flight Aware.Most of...
CHICAGO, IL
Southwest Airlines passengers wait hours, some even days, to get their flight

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Winter weather is causing some post-Christmas chaos for travelers trying to get home after the holidays.It's especially challenging for people flying Southwest Airlines. CBS 2's Noel Brennan reports from Midway International Airport and to call it a mess would be an understatement."I travel quite a bit, and this is a first on a lot of levels," said one passenger.The wait to reach the airline help desk is lasting longer than some flights. The lines at Midway are made up of people stuck with the same story. "This looks like about a two-hour or two-and-a-half hour wait,"...
CHICAGO, IL
Winter storms in Northeast have Amtrak passengers stranded in Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A brutal storm that struck much of the Northeast over the holiday weekend led to another day of mass-cancellations and delays for travelers in Chicago Monday.As CBS 2's Lauren Victory reported Monday, many who booked a train trip via Amtrak instead ended up on a bus – stranded and stressed.Some Amtrak passengers even had to spend their Christmas in Union Station. They said things were looking up on Christmas Day – until their train got canceled yet again.It felt like Groundhog Day as for the second night Christmas Day night, Amtrak put up the stranded travelers in...
CHICAGO, IL
Naperville shoppers rush to beat the worst of the winter storm

NAPERVILLE, Ill. (CBS) -- A blanket of snow didn't keep holiday shoppers from heading out in Naperville on Thursday ahead of the worst of the pre-Christmas winter storm.Naperville officials said road crews were out from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. to treat the roads and make sure streets were clear.  CBS 2's Sara Machi talked to people about their plans to get in the stores before strong winds and bitter cold make for even more treacherous conditions.People weren't exactly happy to be shopping in this weather, but wanted to plan ahead for what's still to come.Shoppers were keeping their heads...
NAPERVILLE, IL
Amtrak passengers stuck at Union Station after train to D.C. canceled over the weekend

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Several Amtrak passengers headed to Washington, D.C., have been stuck at Union Station for two days. Latonya Moyer said she was traveling to D.C. from San Francisco, when bad weather and equipment issues canceled the trip on Saturday.She said she and other passengers have spent hours since then inside the train station.Amtrak offered them food vouchers, but because of the Christmas holiday, everything was closed, so people were stuck at Union Station with nothing to eat or drink.Amtrak later gave them vouchers to stay at a local hotel, but they still don't know when their train will be ready to leave."We're not asking for miracles, we just want to go home with the tickets that we paid for months ago, and they're not telling us anything. So what are we supposed to do?" Moyer said.An Amtrak spokesperson confirmed service on the Capital Limited line from Chicago to D.C. has been canceled because of equipment issues and ongoing weather conditions on the East Coast.
WASHINGTON, DC
At least 27 killed in New York’s ‘once-in-a-lifetime blizzard’

At least 27 people died in one of the worst weather-related disasters in New York as a strong blizzard paralysed the region over the Christmas weekend.Up to nine more inches of snow could fall in some areas of western New York through Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service.The rest of the US has been reeling from ferocious winter storm Elliott as well, with at least another two dozen deaths reported in other parts of the country.Thousands in New York were left without power and a driving ban remained in place for Buffalo as residents struggled with limited stocks...
BUFFALO, NY
Many air travelers stranded in Chicago and fit to be tied

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Severe weather in Buffalo and other places to our east continued to cause headaches Monday night for travelers in Chicago.It was a problem at airports nationwide – travelers and their bags stranded hundreds of miles from home. On Monday night, the federal government wants answers from Southwest Airlines about how the systemwide meltdown happened.At Midway International Airport – where Southwest is the main carrier – the wait times were high, and patience was running low Monday night.As CBS 2's Marybel González reported, the situation Monday night was described by a traveler as nothing short of a mess....
CHICAGO, IL
Northwest Indiana residents out and about as the snow and temps continue to fall

MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. (CBS) -- A winter storm covered the area in full force Thursday, as people were finishing up last-minute errands and trying to make their way home. While the worst of the snow was long over by the late-night hours in Chicago, snow was still falling -- and blowing rapidly -- in Northwest Indiana. In Michigan City, CBS 2's Sabrina Franza experienced the snow blowing hard from the shores of Lake Michigan. People there were advised not to go out unless they absolutely have to.   CBS 2's Noel Brennan -- reporting from Gary, Indiana earlier in the day -- said the snowflakes were small, but the winds got more severe moment by moment. He spoke to Gary resident Carrie Stevens, who said the weather wasn't that bad, in her opinion."I'm used to this. It's OK. People who don't like it, stay in the house, stay warm, fix you some homemade soup, drink plenty of water and enjoy the movies," Stevens said.Fast-falling temperatures made things hard for people who have to be out in the elements across the area.
MICHIGAN CITY, IN
Airlines cancel more than 500 flights Friday at Chicago airports amid frigid conditions

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A winter storm hit the Chicago area and frigid conditions Friday morning are causing airlines to cancel flights at O'Hare and Midway Airports.   As of 7:25 a.m. Friday, 290  flights were canceled at O'Hare International Airport. At Midway International Airport, 251 flights were canceled.Check back for flight cancellation updates as the storm progresses.  
CHICAGO, IL
Busy travel week ahead; more than 150 flights canceled at O'Hare and Midway

CHICAGO (CBS) -- It looks like another busy day of long lines and waiting for travelers at Chicago's airports.The entire weekend was filled with travel trouble for people across the country trying to get to their holiday destinations.Flight Aware shows more than 10,000 flights were canceled or delayed nationwide on Christmas Day.So far Monday morning, 58 flights have been canceled at O'Hare International Airport, and another 99 have been canceled at Midway International Airport.Travel experts have said Monday and Tuesday will be the busiest travel days of the week for the airports, and have suggested travelers book flights on Wednesday or Thursday, if possible.
CHICAGO, IL
Chicago First Alert Weather: Warmup begins, overnight snow showers likely

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The warmup begins in the Chicago area as temperatures are much water, but conditions much wetter this week. Snow showers are likely Sunday night. Expect a minor accumulation of less than an inch west of Chicago. Monday brings morning snow showers and a high temperature of 21 degrees. Temperatures are back to the 40s and 50s from Wednesday to the weekend with rain likely Thursday through the weekend.
CHICAGO, IL
Some businesses close early in Hyde Park as snow falls fast and hard for hours

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Snow fell hard and fast for a while in the South Side's Hyde Park neighborhood Thursday afternoon, prompting some businesses to close early.As CBS 2's Suzanne Le Mignot reported, sidewalks were covered in snow at 53rd Street and Harper Avenue around 3 p.m. Accumulation really began to pick up around 1:20 to 1:40 p.m.Le Mignot measured half an inch of snow on the ground with her index finger around 3 p.m. An hour later, it was an inch.With conditions deteriorating and temperatures also plummeting fast, the Sweetgreen at 1500 E. 53rd St. decided to close early. All...
CHICAGO, IL
How are Chicagoans handling the big chill?

CHICAGO (CBS) -- From the suburbs to the city, we're seeing how folks are handling the big chill, with temperatures below zero, and wind chills as cold as -40 overnight.We spoke with some people on their Friday commute at the Belmont station on the Red Line, as temperatures lingered around -6.JT Phillis said it's the coldest Christmastime he's experienced in 20 years."I've been in Chicago like 20-plus years, and this is the coldest I think it's ever been," he said. "Bundling up. I've got three layers on top and bottom. So I'm just going to try and stay warm that...
CHICAGO, IL
Cook County aims to clear 'every road' as snow falls, official says

CHICAGO (CBS) – Slick streets are a major concern with a winter storm like Thursday's. We've heard from city and state officials in the build up.But several counties and suburbs are also responsible for countless roads we drive. CBS 2 was joined live by Jennifer "Sis" Killen, the superintendent of the Cook County Transportation Department to talk about how the county has been preparing.Her team is responsible for clearing some 1,600 lane miles of pavement.She said her department will have all of their assets dispatched with a 24-hour operation to handle the storm "until we have all of the roadways clear."Killen added it's not so much the amount of snowfall that's the biggest challenge, it's the extremely high winds expected to accompany it."The fact is that we may go down and clear a road, and shortly thereafter with 40 to 50 mile-an-hour winds, that road is going to get covered here yet again," Killen said.She added her crew is also worried about potential flash freezing as temperatures are expected to drop dramatically on Thursday night."We're covering every road across the county big and small," she said.
COOK COUNTY, IL
Chicago First Alert Weather: Cold night before warm up

CHICAGO (CBS) -- There are no major changes in our forecast for the rest of the week. It will be cold tonight, then warming up this week!Tonight:Cold. Lows in the single-digits.Tomorrow:Partly Cloudy. High 27.Rest of the week:Temperatures rise into the 40s and 50s the rest of the week, bringing rain as well.
CHICAGO, IL
Extreme cold causes burst pipes, flooding around Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The extreme cold the Chicago area has been experiencing lately has taken its toll on infrastructure all over the Chicago area.On Monday night, we spotted a Water Management Department crew doing emergency repairs on a broken water main at 56th Street and Central Avenue, in the Garfield Ridge neighborhood not far from Midway International Airport.Businesses were not faring much better. At a T-Mobile store at 51st Street and Pulaski Road in the Archer Heights neighborhood, a pipe burst and sprayed water from the ceiling – leaving the store flooded.A repair company told us at one point, there...
CHICAGO, IL
Chicago First Alert Weather: South wind to boost high temperatures

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Partly cloudy tonight with temperatures in the single digits and wind chills around zero.Partly cloudy skies for Tuesday with highs in the mid to upper 20s.A south wind will boost highs above average starting Wednesday with temperatures in the low 40s and a chance for rain. Highs in the 50s for Thursday and Friday with shower chances.Cooler starting Friday afternoon into Saturday behind a cold front. Highs in the low 40s this weekend with showers Saturday and mostly cloudy skies on Sunday for the first day of 2023.TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and cold. Low 8°TUESDAY: Partly cloudy and chilly. High 27WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy and not as cold. High 42°
CHICAGO, IL
Comments / 0

