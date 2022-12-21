ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Metro Detroit weather: Cold start to week before warmup

DETROIT (FOX 2) - A gradual warm-up is in store for all of Southeast Michigan later this work week as strong high pressure moves off the East Coast. Milder temperatures start building into the region Wednesday and last through the New Year. Some wet weather is also likely Friday through Sunday!
DETROIT, MI
Broken pipes leave Inkster woman without water on Christmas

A woman whose home is managed by the Inkster Housing Commission said she dealt with flooding and no water this Christmas due to broken pipes. While the issue was eventually fixed Monday, she said it isn't the first time she's had problems with the pipes and wants something to change.
INKSTER, MI
RV destroyed in fire at Ann Arbor Christmas tree lot

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (FOX 2) - A fire on Christmas Eve in Ann Arbor destroyed an RV. Ann Arbor fire crews responded to a Christmas tree lot outside the 4M Venue near Stadium and South Industrial where the vehicle was parked at 10:16 p.m. Saturday. One person was taken to...
ANN ARBOR, MI
Violent Christmas weekend in Detroit continues into Monday

After a violent holiday weekend in Detroit, police handled even more shootings Monday. In one shooting, a man was shot in the face on the city's west side. On the east side, a tow truck driver shot a man who tried to rob him in what police are calling self-defense.
DETROIT, MI
MSP trooper hit by car pushed by another car that failed to move over

DETROIT, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Michigan State Police trooper was hit by a car pushed into her by another car while policing a crash on I-94 Friday night. MSP said the trooper was standing outside of her patrol car policing a 3-car crash on eastbound I-94 near Chene just before 10:30 p.m.
DETROIT, MI
Barnes & Noble offering 50% hardcover books

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Get yourself a late Christmas present from Barnes & Noble. The bookstore chain is again hosting its hardcover book sale. All hardcovers are 50% in-store through Tuesday, with some titles also on sale online. There are also deals on toys, games, vinyl, journals, and more. Find...
DETROIT, MI
Innocent victim killed after speeding driver flees Dearborn traffic stop, runs red light

DEARBORN, Mich (FOX 2) - A speeding driver caused a fatal crash after fleeing a traffic stop Monday morning in Dearborn. Police said a Wayne County Sheriff's deputy tried to stop a van that was speeding around 9 a.m. Instead of stopping, the driver went through a red light at Michigan Avenue and Gulley, hitting an SUV. A 31-year-old woman who was driving the SUV was killed.
DEARBORN, MI
Man walks into Detroit liquor store after being shot in face

DETROIT (FOX 2) - A shooting victim walked into a Detroit liquor store asking for someone to call 911 after he was shot in the face Monday, the store owner said. The victim walked into Scotty J's Liquor near Rouge Park around 11:40 a.m. Detroit police said they were called...
DETROIT, MI
Shooting at Detroit barbershop leaves 2 people injured

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Detroit police are investigating a shooting that injured two people on the city's west side. The shooting happened Saturday afternoon at a barbershop on Grand River near Southfield Freeway. Police say they responded to the location after receiving reports of someone shot. On arrival, they located...
DETROIT, MI
Barricaded gunman surrenders after 7-hour standoff in Detroit

DETROIT (FOX 2) - A gunman who kept Detroit police at bay for 7 hours has surrendered after hours of negotiations on the city's east side. The gunman barricaded himself inside a home on Christmas Day just after 1 p.m. in the block of Maryland near E. Warren and Alter.
DETROIT, MI
