Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From DetroitTed RiversDetroit, MI
A Detroit Grandmother Vanished And Eight Years Later, Her Granddaughter Disappeared From The Same CityThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedDetroit, MI
5 Must-Try Michigan Hot Dog JointsEast Coast TravelerFlint, MI
She Flew To Detroit To Visit A Friend. She Never Returned.The Vivid Faces of the VanishedDetroit, MI
Detroit Lions Playoff Chances Heading Into ChristmasFlurrySportsDetroit, MI
Related
fox2detroit.com
Metro Detroit weather: Cold start to week before warmup
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A gradual warm-up is in store for all of Southeast Michigan later this work week as strong high pressure moves off the East Coast. Milder temperatures start building into the region Wednesday and last through the New Year. Some wet weather is also likely Friday through Sunday!
fox2detroit.com
Residents at apartment in Midtown Detroit deal with no heat or water over Christmas weekend
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Residents of Detroit's Sheridan Court apartments say they were without heat and water over the holiday weekend. "No heat, no water no explanation," Tyler Beltz said. Residents spoke both on and off camera about what they have been dealing with at the Midtown building. "The heat...
fox2detroit.com
How to get a free Uber ride home on New Year's Eve in Metro Detroit
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Planning to drink this New Year's Eve?. The Mike Morse Law firm is pitching in to help people get home safely. Metro Detroit residents can get a $20 Uber voucher that can be used between 5 p.m. Dec. 31 and 10 a.m. Jan. 1, 2023. There...
fox2detroit.com
Broken pipes leave Inkster woman without water on Christmas
A woman whose home is managed by the Inkster Housing Commission said she dealt with flooding and no water this Christmas due to broken pipes. While the issue was eventually fixed Monday, she said it isn't the first time she's had problems with the pipes and wants something to change.
fox2detroit.com
RV destroyed in fire at Ann Arbor Christmas tree lot
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (FOX 2) - A fire on Christmas Eve in Ann Arbor destroyed an RV. Ann Arbor fire crews responded to a Christmas tree lot outside the 4M Venue near Stadium and South Industrial where the vehicle was parked at 10:16 p.m. Saturday. One person was taken to...
fox2detroit.com
Violent Christmas weekend in Detroit continues into Monday
After a violent holiday weekend in Detroit, police handled even more shootings Monday. In one shooting, a man was shot in the face on the city's west side. On the east side, a tow truck driver shot a man who tried to rob him in what police are calling self-defense.
fox2detroit.com
Dumpling deliveries during pandemic lead to Ypsilanti's newest restaurant, Basil Babe
YPSILANTI, Mich. (FOX 2) - A way to see friends and family and get creative during the pandemic morphed into something unexpected. Haluthai "Thai" Inhmathong grew up around food and spent much of her time at her parent's restaurant. "I was born and raised in their kitchen," she said, noting...
fox2detroit.com
Wyandotte couple loses everything in house fire a night before Christmas
WYANDOTTE, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Downriver couple is struggling after losing everything in a house fire on Saturday. Katie and Jennifer’s home on Hudson Street in Wyandotte caught fire as they prepared for Christmas Day. "Doing last-minute wrapping, just trying to get ready for the holidays. Ready to...
fox2detroit.com
MSP trooper hit by car pushed by another car that failed to move over
DETROIT, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Michigan State Police trooper was hit by a car pushed into her by another car while policing a crash on I-94 Friday night. MSP said the trooper was standing outside of her patrol car policing a 3-car crash on eastbound I-94 near Chene just before 10:30 p.m.
fox2detroit.com
Resident fed up with Inkster Housing Commission after busted pipes flood home, leave her without water
INKSTER, Mich. (FOX 2) - A woman is frustrated and wants change after her home managed by the Inkster Housing Commission flooded due to frozen pipes over the weekend. "I just want help," said the woman, who wants to remain anonymous. "My house is damaged. I had a flood due to broken pipes."
fox2detroit.com
Barnes & Noble offering 50% hardcover books
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Get yourself a late Christmas present from Barnes & Noble. The bookstore chain is again hosting its hardcover book sale. All hardcovers are 50% in-store through Tuesday, with some titles also on sale online. There are also deals on toys, games, vinyl, journals, and more. Find...
fox2detroit.com
Speeding driver in critical condition after losing control, hitting wall and tree on I-94 in Detroit
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A speeding driver crashed into both the wall on I-94 and a tree Sunday night in Detroit. According to Michigan State Police, the 37-year-old Ford Gratiot lost control of her Honda CRV on eastbound I-94 near Concord around 11:50 p.m. She went off the road and...
fox2detroit.com
Driver fleeing Dearborn traffic stop hits, kills woman
A woman driving Monday morning in Dearborn was hit and killed by a speeding driver who fled a Wayne County Sheriff's deputy. When the deputy turned their lights on, the suspect went through a red light at Michigan and Gulley.
fox2detroit.com
Ring in 2023 with craft mocktails, karaoke at sober New Year's Eve party in Ferndale
FERNDALE, Mich. (FOX 2) - Celebrate the new year with craft mocktails and alcohol-free beers at a sober party in Ferndale. After hosting a sober party the night before Thanksgiving, The Loving Touch is planning a sober New Year's Eve party, this time at WAB. In addition to the alcohol-free...
fox2detroit.com
Innocent victim killed after speeding driver flees Dearborn traffic stop, runs red light
DEARBORN, Mich (FOX 2) - A speeding driver caused a fatal crash after fleeing a traffic stop Monday morning in Dearborn. Police said a Wayne County Sheriff's deputy tried to stop a van that was speeding around 9 a.m. Instead of stopping, the driver went through a red light at Michigan Avenue and Gulley, hitting an SUV. A 31-year-old woman who was driving the SUV was killed.
fox2detroit.com
Man walks into Detroit liquor store after being shot in face
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A shooting victim walked into a Detroit liquor store asking for someone to call 911 after he was shot in the face Monday, the store owner said. The victim walked into Scotty J's Liquor near Rouge Park around 11:40 a.m. Detroit police said they were called...
fox2detroit.com
Shooting at Detroit barbershop leaves 2 people injured
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Detroit police are investigating a shooting that injured two people on the city's west side. The shooting happened Saturday afternoon at a barbershop on Grand River near Southfield Freeway. Police say they responded to the location after receiving reports of someone shot. On arrival, they located...
fox2detroit.com
Barricaded gunman surrenders after 7-hour standoff in Detroit
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A gunman who kept Detroit police at bay for 7 hours has surrendered after hours of negotiations on the city's east side. The gunman barricaded himself inside a home on Christmas Day just after 1 p.m. in the block of Maryland near E. Warren and Alter.
fox2detroit.com
Barricaded gunman situation unfolding on Detroit's east side
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Detroit police are on the scene of a barricaded gunman situation on Detroit's east side. The incident is unfolding in the block of Maryland near E. Warren and Alter. According to police, just after 1 p.m. Sunday, they went to the home to follow up on...
fox2detroit.com
Detroit police investigating 2 separate fatal shootings on Christmas Day
DETROIT, Mich. (FOX 2) - Police are investigating two fatal shootings on Christmas Day in Detroit. The Detroit Police Department said they received a call around 7:45 a.m. for a body found near John R Street and Lantz Avenue. Officers on the scene found a person who appeared to have...
Comments / 0