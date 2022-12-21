ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wednesday Midday Forecast: Temperatures start dropping tomorrow

By Andrew Samet
THIS AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy with highs in the low-to-mid-50s. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy with lows in the low-40s. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW: Mostly cloudy in the morning, followed by partly cloudy skies in the afternoon. A 10% chance of flurries north and showers south. No impacts expected. Highs in the low-to-mid 50s, but highs will be reached in the morning. Temperatures will drop quickly during the afternoon. Wind: W 20-25 mph.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy and bitterly cold. Low: 11. High: 24. Wind: NW 15 mph. Morning wind chills ranging from -8 north to 3 south.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy and very cold. Low: 18. High: 34. Wind: N 5-10 mph.

CHRISTMAS: Mostly sunny and cold. Low: 20. High: 42. Wind: W 5 mph.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny and a bit warmer. Low: 27. High: 50. Wind: SW 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY: Mainly sunny skies. Low: 29. High: 50. Wind: NE 5 mph.

