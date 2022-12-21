While Steph Curry did not play in the Christmas showdown between the Golden State Warriors and Memphis Grizzlies, he was a very engaged teammate on the bench. Always cheering his teammates on from the sideline, Curry could be seen up from his seat every time the Warriors made a big play. His team wants him back as soon as possible, but he is very engaged even while sidelined.

