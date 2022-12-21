ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Centre Daily

Donovan Mitchell Reacts to Klay Thompson Taunting Dillon Brooks

The Golden State Warriors shocked the world on Christmas night, defeating a fully loaded Memphis Grizzlies team without Steph Curry and Andrew Wiggins. Jordan Poole was their leading scorer, but even he was ejected late in the game, as the officiating crew was handing out technical fouls left and right.
MEMPHIS, TN
Centre Daily

Lakers: Darvin Ham Tries To Explain Tiny All-Guard Christmas Lineup

Los Angeles Lakers head coach Darvin Ham may have overthought things late in an already out-of-hand Christmas Day loss to the Dallas Mavericks in the fourth quarter, when he decided to go all-in on small ball with one of the tiniest lineups in league history for some reason. With 6:44...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Centre Daily

Lakers News: Insider Paints Grim Picture for Potential Win-Now Trade for LA

The Lakers tumultuous season feels like it hit rock-bottom on Sunday with their Christmas Day loss to the Mavericks — at least we can hope it's rock bottom. The Lakers led by 11 going into halftime. Then, the Mavericks dropped 51 points in the third-quarter — outscoring the Lakers by 30 — and cruised to a 124-115 victory.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Centre Daily

Steph Curry Reacts to Warriors vs. Grizzlies Christmas Game

While Steph Curry did not play in the Christmas showdown between the Golden State Warriors and Memphis Grizzlies, he was a very engaged teammate on the bench. Always cheering his teammates on from the sideline, Curry could be seen up from his seat every time the Warriors made a big play. His team wants him back as soon as possible, but he is very engaged even while sidelined.
MEMPHIS, TN
Centre Daily

Steelers Get Major News Involving Playoff Hopes

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Steelers need plenty of help to get into the 2022 postseason, and while they fight to keep their season alive, their biggest opponent just took a major blow. The Steelers will need to beat the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns in the final two weeks...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Centre Daily

Christmas Eve Bash: Panthers Maul Lions

CHARLOTTE, N.C. - What a way to end the calendar year for the Carolina Panthers as they bullied the red-hot Detroit Lions en route to a 37-23 win on Christmas Eve. Freezing cold temps didn't shy Carolina away from returning to its offensive identity. Things didn't go all that well...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Centre Daily

Trae Young & Luka Doncic Teammates? Mavs Have Top Betting Odds for Hawks Trade

Although the Dallas Mavericks could, in theory, shock everyone by making an unforeseen splashy trade before the Feb. 9 deadline, it's much more likely that they'll wait for the offseason before potentially pushing all their chips to the middle of the table. This is because, unless tragedy strikes, the Mavs will be conveying their 2023 first-round pick to the New York Knicks during June’s draft — the final pick owed from the 2019 Kristaps Porzingis trade.
DALLAS, TX
Centre Daily

Injury Report: Draymond Green Receives Official Status vs. Grizzlies

After being listed as questionable with foot soreness, Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green has been upgraded to available for the Christmas Day matchup vs. Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies. Already without Steph Curry, Andrew Wiggins, and Andre Iguodala, Golden State is fortunate that Green is able to go.
MEMPHIS, TN

