Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Is Florida sinking under the weight of increased urban development?JoAnn RyanFlorida State
These Doughnuts Have Been Named the Best in FloridaTravel MavenMiami, FL
Computer monitor thrown at airport employeeAdrian HolmanMiami, FL
Brightline launches service for new Boca Raton and Aventura stations todayBest of South FloridaBoca Raton, FL
IGNITE Broward Arts Event Returns to South Florida on January 25-29, 2023Judith MastersBroward County, FL
Related
Centre Daily
Kevin Durant Reveals Why He ‘Hated’ Warriors Winning Championship Without Him
In an interview with Michael Lee of the Washington Post, Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant revealed his honest feelings about the Golden State Warriors winning another championship without him. "I can’t lie: Watching the Finals, I knew so many people would turn their focus on me once they won," Durant...
Bulls' defensive woes return in ugly loss to Western Conference-worst Rockets
Apparently, 12 is the maximum number of consecutive quarters in which the Bulls can play good, hard, focused basketball with proper execution.
Centre Daily
Donovan Mitchell Reacts to Klay Thompson Taunting Dillon Brooks
The Golden State Warriors shocked the world on Christmas night, defeating a fully loaded Memphis Grizzlies team without Steph Curry and Andrew Wiggins. Jordan Poole was their leading scorer, but even he was ejected late in the game, as the officiating crew was handing out technical fouls left and right.
Marshall leads short-handed Pelicans past Pacers, 113-93
Naji Marshall scored a career-high 22 points, Jonas Valanciunas had 20 points and 12 rebounds, and the short-handed New Orleans Pelicans extended their winning streak to three games, beating the Indiana Pacers 113-93
Centre Daily
Lakers: Darvin Ham Tries To Explain Tiny All-Guard Christmas Lineup
Los Angeles Lakers head coach Darvin Ham may have overthought things late in an already out-of-hand Christmas Day loss to the Dallas Mavericks in the fourth quarter, when he decided to go all-in on small ball with one of the tiniest lineups in league history for some reason. With 6:44...
Centre Daily
Lakers News: Insider Paints Grim Picture for Potential Win-Now Trade for LA
The Lakers tumultuous season feels like it hit rock-bottom on Sunday with their Christmas Day loss to the Mavericks — at least we can hope it's rock bottom. The Lakers led by 11 going into halftime. Then, the Mavericks dropped 51 points in the third-quarter — outscoring the Lakers by 30 — and cruised to a 124-115 victory.
Centre Daily
Steph Curry Reacts to Warriors vs. Grizzlies Christmas Game
While Steph Curry did not play in the Christmas showdown between the Golden State Warriors and Memphis Grizzlies, he was a very engaged teammate on the bench. Always cheering his teammates on from the sideline, Curry could be seen up from his seat every time the Warriors made a big play. His team wants him back as soon as possible, but he is very engaged even while sidelined.
Centre Daily
Dolphins-Packers Week 16 Five Biggest Storylines ... And How They Played Out
The Miami Dolphins dropped to 8-7 on the season when they lost, 26-20, against the Buffalo Bills at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday afternoon. Ahead of the matchup, we offered our weekly ranking and analysis of the five biggest storylines, and now it's time to revisit those to see how they played out:
Centre Daily
Steelers Get Major News Involving Playoff Hopes
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Steelers need plenty of help to get into the 2022 postseason, and while they fight to keep their season alive, their biggest opponent just took a major blow. The Steelers will need to beat the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns in the final two weeks...
Centre Daily
Christmas Eve Bash: Panthers Maul Lions
CHARLOTTE, N.C. - What a way to end the calendar year for the Carolina Panthers as they bullied the red-hot Detroit Lions en route to a 37-23 win on Christmas Eve. Freezing cold temps didn't shy Carolina away from returning to its offensive identity. Things didn't go all that well...
Centre Daily
Trae Young & Luka Doncic Teammates? Mavs Have Top Betting Odds for Hawks Trade
Although the Dallas Mavericks could, in theory, shock everyone by making an unforeseen splashy trade before the Feb. 9 deadline, it's much more likely that they'll wait for the offseason before potentially pushing all their chips to the middle of the table. This is because, unless tragedy strikes, the Mavs will be conveying their 2023 first-round pick to the New York Knicks during June’s draft — the final pick owed from the 2019 Kristaps Porzingis trade.
Centre Daily
Nick Sirianni’s Hectic Christmas Weekend Gives Way to Unwelcome Injury News
This was how Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni spent his Christmas weekend:. He flew to Dallas with his team on Friday. On Saturday, he was coaching on the sidelines against the Cowboys and losing a 40-34 decision. Then came Christmas Day. “I know a lot of our coaches, myself, I...
Centre Daily
Injury Report: Draymond Green Receives Official Status vs. Grizzlies
After being listed as questionable with foot soreness, Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green has been upgraded to available for the Christmas Day matchup vs. Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies. Already without Steph Curry, Andrew Wiggins, and Andre Iguodala, Golden State is fortunate that Green is able to go.
Comments / 0