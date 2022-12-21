ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Bend, IN

Notre Dame Signs Offensive Lineman Sullivan Absher

By Bryan Driskell
 5 days ago

Notre Dame has signed North Carolina offensive lineman Sullivan Absher

Notre Dame signed North Carolina offensive lineman Sullivan Absher , one of the best blockers in the country. Absher is a powerful run blocker that was a must-get target of line coach Harry Hiestand .

Hometown/High School : Belmont, NC / South Point
Height/Weight : 6-7, 290

IB Grade : 4.0 (Top 100 caliber prospect)
Upside Grade : 4.5

Recruited By : Harry Hiestand

Offers : Notre Dame, Clemson, Penn State, Tennessee, Stanford, North Carolina, Kentucky, Virginia Tech, NC State, Louisville, Michigan State, Duke, Georgia Tech

Honors : 2022 North Carolina Sportswriters first team All-State, 2022 Shrine Bowl Honoree, HSOT's All-State football team (2021)

Player Comp : Ryan Ramczyk, Wisconsin

RECRUITING RANKINGS

On3 : 4-star - No. 56 overall - No. 7 OT
247Sports : 4-star - No. 204 overall - No. 20 OT
Rivals : 4-star - No. 247 overall - No. 22 OT
ESPN : 4-star - No. 29 OT
Consensus : 4-star - No. 178 overall - No. 13 OT

NOTRE DAME FIT

When Harry Hiestand was pumping out big time offensive lines during his first stint in South Bend (2012-17) he made a living recruiting tall, long, powerful high school offensive tackles and then finding spots for his best five. He seems to be continuing that trend during his second stint, and Absher is the ideal Hiestand prospect. He's a massive young blocker (6-7, 290) that beats up opponents. Absher makes a living burying opponents and he's a dominant prep run blocker, something else covets.

Absher projected primarily as a guard early in his career, but as he got older his game flashed more tackle potential. He has the length, but Absher also shows well above average foot quickness and lateral ability. He doesn't pass block much in his triple option offense, but the tools are there. Absher also has the power and plays with the leverage needed to be a mauling guard as well, and that versatility is also something Hiestand has always valued.

BREAKING DOWN ABSHER

Bryan Driskell, Publisher : "Absher has a fun highlight tape, and he got even better as a senior. I'm impressed by his ability to play with very good pad level despite being so tall. Absher explodes off the ball, drives his feet through contact and he's a punishing run blocker. He seems to thoroughly burying opponents into the ground and embarrassing people .... within the rules. Absher shows me good balance, agility and flexibility, traits that should project well to the pass game. Honestly, that's what keeps him from having an even higher upside grade. I love the tools I see, but I've literally only seen Absher pass block twice in his prep career, and it's hard to truly project how well he'll do in this area until I see more of it. The tools are there, but will he be comfortable in space? That's my only question."

Ryan Roberts, Director of Recruiting : “Absher is a massive offensive lineman with a great combination of length, tenacity and movement skills. Playing in a heavy run first offense, he is an advanced run blocker for his age. Despite being 6-7, he plays with fantastic pad level and routinely finishes defenders on the ground. He has the foot quickness and length to play offensive tackle but also has the demeanor to project inside at the next level.”

John Garcia Jr : "Extremely long and relatively lean tackle talent with flex tackle experience. Elite run blocker comfortable with wide-ranging target engagement as part of high school program’s veer scheme. Strong pound-for-pound explosion with pop at the point of contact, complete with extension and finishing ability to the first or second level. Inexperienced traditional pass protector, but redirection ability and overall athleticism point to translatable foundation."

South Point Head Coach Adam Hodge : "Sully has had such a great career here. He has been a wonderful teammate, student, and leader in our school and community. He's 6'7 and weighs 300 pounds, but what makes him special isn't his size or speed. It's his heart. Sully has a passion for the game, more than that he has a passion for people. You've got to love what you're doing and love who you're doing it with. Sully has embodied that for four years here at South Point. He's worked hard in the classroom, the weight room and on the field. All of that hard work and the heart and passion with which he's done it has got him where he's at. I can't wait to see how the next chapters of Sully's life unfold. I will surely be pulling for him.”

