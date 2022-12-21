Notre Dame Signs Defensive Lineman Brenan Vernon

Notre Dame has signed Ohio defensive lineman Brenan Vernon, one of the top ranked big men in the country

Notre Dame has signed Ohio defensive lineman Brenan Vernon , one of the best big men in the 2023 class. Vernon was the second player to commit to the Notre Dame staff in the 2023 class, and he's been in the class longer than any other prospect.

Hometown/High School : Mentor, Ohio / Mentor

Height/Weight : 6-5, 265

IB Grade : 4.0 (Top 150 caliber prospect)

Upside Grade : 4.5

Recruited By : Marcus Freeman, Mike Elston

Offers : Notre Dame, Alabama, Ohio State, Michigan, Penn State, Tennessee, Wisconsin, Nebraska, Kentucky, Michigan State, Cincinnati, Iowa State, Duke, Indiana, West Virginia

2022 Stats : 65 tackles, 10 tackles for loss, 38 quarterback pressures

2021 Stats : 46 tackles, 5 tackles for loss, 2 sacks, 23 quarterback pressures

Honors : 2022 Division I All-Ohio Football Second Team, 2021 Division I All-Ohio Football Second Team

Player Comp : Ryan Glasgow, Michigan

RECRUITING RANKINGS

Rivals : 4-star - No. 60 overall - No. 7 DL

ESPN : 4-star - No. 111 overall - No. 14 DL

On3 : 4-star - No. 257 overall - No. 32 DL

247Sports : 4-star - No. 40 DL

Consensus : 4-star - No. 141 overall - No. 15 DL

NOTRE DAME FIT

Vernon's fit into the Notre Dame defense is an interesting one, and it has also evolved since he committed. Based on what he showed at Mentor, there's a chance Vernon could slide smoothly into the Big End role and fill a very similar role to what we saw this season from Rylie Mills and NaNa Osafo-Mensah . That would be the role as a big, physical, run stuffing edge player that provides decent pass rushing potential.

Vernon added some weight between his junior and senior season, but he knocked some of it off during his senior season. He has the frame to get to around 300 pounds, and his combination of quickness, power and motor also project quite well inside. I could easily see Vernon developing into a disruptive three technique or nose tackle.

BREAKING DOWN VERNON

Bryan Driskell, Publisher : "Vernon has a thick, powerful frame, one that could easily get to around 300 pounds. Mentor uses Vernon primarily as a space eater. He has very good length, flashes powerful hands, a strong lower body and the power to be a force at the point of attack. His get off can be inconsistent at times, but when he is right he shows disruptive ability against the run. I think he has the tools to be a run-stuffing end or a disruptive interior player. A lack of production (due to how he was used) and a checkered injury history are what dragged his grade down a bit. If he can stay healthy I see him jumping back up to playing like one of the better DL in this class."

Ryan Roberts, Director of Recruiting : “Doing a lot of the dirty work for the Mentor defense, Vernon brings an incredible motor and physicality to the table. The Ohio native is also a long athlete and possesses an impressive level of explosiveness. With his body type and physical profile, Vernon could be a big producer as a big end or three technique long term.”

John Garcia Jr : "Excellent inside-out defensive line frame relative to modern game. Developed, muscular build with functional athleticism and versatility versus the run and the pass. Could add mass and play on the interior permanently or maintain frame and work on the edge on occasion. Balanced lower half and explosiveness puts pressure on blockers with a strong combination of speed and power. Willing to work through blockers but swift enough to work around as needed, with improved technique and above average motor shown as a senior."

