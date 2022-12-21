Notre Dame Signs Offensive Lineman Sam Pendleton

Notre Dame has signed North Carolina offensive lineman Sam Pendleton, a punishing run blocker

Notre Dame has signed North Carolina offensive lineman Sam Pendleton , a physical run blocker that was the first offensive lineman to commit to Harry Hiestand and the Irish staff in the 2023 class.

Hometown/High School : Pfafftown, N.C. / Ronald Reagan

Height/Weight : 6-4, 305

IB Grade : 4.0 (Top 250 caliber prospect)

Upside Grade : 4.0

Recruited By : Harry Hiestand

Offers : Notre Dame, Clemson, Michigan, Florida, Miami (Fla.), Penn State, Tennessee, North Carolina, South Carolina, Stanford, Kentucky, Virginia Tech, NC State, Louisville, Boston College, Virginia, West Virginia, Duke, Syracuse

Honors : 2022 North Carolina Sportswriters first team All-State, 2022 Shrine Bowl participant

Player Comp : Tommy Kraemer, Notre Dame

RECRUITING RANKINGS

Rivals: 4-star - No. 17 IOL

247Sports: 3-star - No. 28 IOL

On3: 3-star - No. 31 IOL

ESPN: 3-star - No. 43 IOL

Composite: 4-star - No. 387 overall - No. 25 IOL

NOTRE DAME FIT

Hiestand likes recruiting high school tackles and converting them into interior players, and that's Pendleton. A first-team All-State player at left tackle as a senior, Pendleton projects as an interior player on the next level. A powerful run blocker, Pendleton has been talked to about playing both center or guard in college, but his skill set might project best to guard. As an interior player he has the power and run blocking potential that Hiestand covets, but his pass protection projects much better inside due to his combination of short-area quickness, length and power.

Hiestand is also clearly trying to overhaul the line from a mentality standpoint, and Pendleton has the kind of demeanor and mentality that thrives under Hiestand. That and his versatility adds to his value as a member of this outstanding line class.

BREAKING DOWN PENDLETON

Bryan Driskell, Publisher : "I'll be honest, I wasn't super high on Pendleton as a junior. He was solid, but I wasn't knocked off my feet. His grade took a big jump as a senior and the Ronald Reagan blocker was truly outstanding. In the sports writers All-State team, only big time 2024 quarterback Jadyn Davis earned more first-team votes than Pendleton, and that includes Sullivan Absher. It speaks volumes about how dominant Pendleton was in 2022. He seems to have impressive length for a guy with more of a guard body, which combines with his overall athletic skills and outstanding natural power to project him to be a very good interior pass blocker. But let's be real, Notre Dame loves Pendleton because he is a nasty, punishing run blocker. His footwork improved this season, maximizing his foot quickness and helped him dominate off the ball and also thrive on movement blocks and on the second level."

Ryan Roberts, Director of Recruiting : "You would be hard pressed to find an offensive lineman who plays as violently as Pendleton. He is a heavy handed mauler who plays with a nasty disposition. Pendleton is an ideal projection inside, where playing in tighter spaces is a big sell. There is a tone setting feel to how the North Carolina standout plays football.”

John Garcia Jr : "Above average frame and build relative to other elite offensive line recruits. Inside-out experience with positive run-blocking returns in power spread scheme, with considerable space experience and success throughout the box. High-motor player ready for a scrap at the first or second level, though the whistle with grit and physicality on routine. Enough length and wide base for foundational pass protection based on available tape."

