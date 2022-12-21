Read full article on original website
Mary “Ann” Hornig, 92, of Lowville
LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Mary “Ann” Hornig, 92, of Fairview Drive, Lowville, passed away Sunday evening, December 25, 2022, at Lewis County Health System Hospital. A funeral Mass will be said at 12:00 p.m. on Friday, December 30, 2022 at St. Peter’s Catholic Church, Lowville, with Rev. Douglas Decker, Pastor, officiating. Spring burial will be in St. Stephen’s Cemetery, Croghan. A luncheon at the Lowville VFW will be held immediately following the funeral Mass. Any food donations may be taken directly to the VFW after 10:00 a.m. on Friday. There are no calling hours. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Ann’s memory may be made to Friends of Lewis County Hospice, P.O. Box 266, Lowville, NY 13367; or to the Catholic Community of St. Peter’s, St. Mary’s and St. Hedwig’s, 5457 Shady Ave., Lowville, NY 13367. Arrangements are with Iseneker Funeral Home, Inc., Lowville.
Joseph E. Locy, 61, of Carthage
CARTHAGE, New York (WWNY) - Joseph E. Locy, 61, passed away at his home on Friday, December 23rd with his family and pets by his side. Joe had been working at Fort Drum Range for the last 27 years. He enjoyed his work very much and everyone that he worked with.
Your Turn: Electric vehicles, golf club legal action & FISU preps
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Viewers shared their views on state electric vehicle goals, Watertown’s mayor urging lawsuits over the Watertown Golf Club purchase, and getting a college dorm ready for international athletes. Driving an electric vehicle by 2035? Making your home fully electric by 2030? This is the...
Glenn W. Kingrey, 60, of Hermon
HERMON, New York (WWNY) - Glenn W. Kingrey, 60, of Hermon, died, December 24, 2022, at Glens Falls Hospital surrounded by his family, Allen-Denesha Funeral Home, DeKalb Junction, entrusted with arrangements. There will a private family service at a later date. Glenn is survived by his brothers, Jasper Kingrey of...
Recapping the blizzard of ‘22: It’s a lot of snow
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - As we woke up Monday following a weekend blizzard, emergency crews and tow trucks were busy fishing cars and trucks out of the snow. Between St. Lawrence County and Jefferson County, lose to 200 cars went off the roads, got stuck, and had to stay there. People had to leave their vehicles behind, and many were taken to warming centers, where they stayed the night.
Additional accumulations through Tuesday
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The blizzard’s over, but there’s still lake effect snow falling in parts of the north country. And where those parts are will change from time to time. There’s a winter storm warning for Jefferson and Lewis counties until 1 p.m. Tuesday. A...
John “Jack” Hanlin, of Chaumont
CHAUMONT, New York (WWNY) - John “Jack” Hanlin of Chaumont, NY and Zephyrhills, FL heard the call up yonder and left this world on December 22nd, 2022. He entered this world on December 17th, 1928 the son of John Hanlin and Cecelia (Ross) Hanlin. Jack attended schools in...
It was “total chaos” in Brier Hill
BRIER HILL, New York (WWNY) - State Route 37, which runs through Brier Hill, was an easy commute on Monday. Over the weekend, let’s just say, some didn’t have the same luck. “Total chaos,” those words from Brier Hill Fire President David Stout. Stout was one of...
Weather alerts still in effect across the north country
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Lake effect snow is still falling on parts of the north country. After spending much of the weekend in northern Jefferson County and southwestern St. Lawrence County, the lake effect band has shifted south and was mainly south of Watertown Monday morning. Parts of the...
Services Rescheduled: Dr. William A. Dallas, 91, of Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Funeral services for Dr. William A. Dallas have been rescheduled to Thursday 1 pm, December 29th, 2022 at St. Vasilio’s Greek Orthodox Church. Dr. Dallas, 91, retired Watertown Orthodontist, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, December 21st, 2022 at his home. Funeral arrangements are with...
John Norris Hyde,, 82, of Clayton
CLAYTON, New York (WWNY) - Mr. John Norris Hyde of 37471 New State Route 12, Clayton, 82, passed away Monday, December 19, 2022, at the Samaritan Medical Center following a long illness. Services will be on Thursday, December 29, 2022 at the T.R. Jetty Funeral Home in Clayton NY. Calling hours will be from 12:00 to 1:30 PM, with a short funeral service following, officiated by Pastor Kevin Reff. Internment at the St. Lawrence Union Cemetery to be scheduled in the Spring. A Celebration of Life honoring John is planned at the LaFargeville American Legion beginning at 4:00 PM.
150 soldiers return to Fort Drum after weather delays and re-routes
FORT DRUM, New York (WWNY) - After waiting and waiting because of the weather, a plane landed at Wheeler-Sack Army Airfield late Monday afternoon. 150 soldiers of the 1st Brigade Combat Team of the 10th Mountain Division are back from a deployment to the Middle East. Expected to land late...
Watertown plow drivers and residents look to catch their breath during clean up
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Thousands of miles from her family in Jamaica, Watertown resident Simone Clarke went from hearing waves splashing to the scraping of ice. “I keep checking the weather every minute. It’s like 87 degrees in Kingston right now, and sunny,” said Simone Clarke. She...
Live special report: Officials urge people to stay off roads
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Things are a mess in northern Jefferson County and southern St. Lawrence County. Interstate 81 northbound lanes were closed between exit 49, the LaFargeville exit, and exit 50, near Alexandria Bay. That’s because of zero visibility and an overturned tractor-trailer. Southbound lanes were closed...
The blizzard of ‘22: A storm to be remembered
ALEXANDRIA BAY, New York (WWNY) - The blizzard of ‘22: A snowstorm that will be remembered, if not in the history books, certainly in your own memory. Parts of the North Country woke up to conditions they saw when they went to bed: Blowing, and drifting snow coupled with heavy snow, and that prompted travel bans to be posted, or extended, and states of emergency to be declared.
Many rescued by sled as storm conditions made travel challenging
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Sunday, the winter storm really intensified over State Routes 12E and 12F heading from Watertown west, toward Limerick and the General Brown High School and over by the Watertown Airport. The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department says they had to break out the snow sled to...
What was it like for you? Viewers send us storm-related pics
(WWNY) - The snow and wind made up the weekend’s blizzard, but for those who live along Lake Ontario or the St. Lawrence River, ice added to the wintry landscape. Stephanie Hagelin sent us a picture on Christmas Day from Point Peninsula showing ice that built up next to a sign from splashing waves along the shoreline. With the highs winds and cold, mother nature was able to create ice sculpture of her own.
Carl A. Cousins, 75, Copenhagen
COPENHAGEN, New York (WWNY) - Carl A. Cousins, 75, Copenhagen, passed away Christmas day, 2022 at the Samaritan Medical Center. Among his survivors in his wife Cheryl, Copenhagen. Funeral arrangements are with the Reed & Benoit Funeral Home.
Travel bans replaced by travel advisories
(WWNY) - Travel bans were lifted across the north country, but authorities are still encouraging people to be careful. The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office issued no-unnecessary-travel advisory. The Lewis County Sheriff’s Office downgraded its no-unnecessary-travel advisory to a travel advisory around 10:30 a.m. Monday. They say blowing and...
Many across the North Country remain without power as poor conditions continue
CAPE VINCENT, New York (WWNY) - The wind is all you could hear in Cape Vincent on Christmas Eve as residents bunker down to outlast the blizzard. Throughout the morning, many were going on double digit hours without power. Fire Chief Bill Gould says whiteout conditions along with high winds...
