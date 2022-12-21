Read full article on original website
Farmer predicts worse food shortages, higher prices in 2023 amid inflation, drought, interests rate hikes
Stephanie Nash, a fourth-generation dairy farmer, predicts drought, supply chain issues and rising interest rates could spell an even worse 2023 for farmers.
Shares gain in Asia after China relaxes more COVID rules
Shares have advanced in Asia after China announced it would relax more of its pandemic restrictions despite widespread outbreaks of COVID-19 that are straining its medical systems and disrupting economic activity
