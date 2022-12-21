Man stole car by forging signature on title, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was arrested after allegedly stealing a car by forging its sale on the title.

On Dec. 2, Memphis Police responded to a vehicle theft in the 2100 block of Piedmont, where a woman reported her Hyundai Sonata had been stolen.

On Dec. 11, police found the Sonata in the parking lot at Pershing Park apartments, according to an affidavit.

The car was towed to the city lot.

Two days later, the vehicle was picked up by Kylon Malone with a title showing the vehicle was sold to him by the woman on Oct. 19, records show.

Nine days later, police saw the Sonata at the apartment complex with a broken rear driver’s side window.

Malone’s address was registered at the apartments, records show.

The woman said she did not know Malone, did not sell him her car, and did not know it had been recovered, according to the affidavit.

Malone was placed under arrest.

He admitted to being in possession of the vehicle and returning to the city lot.

He said he signed the title to the vehicle with the date of sale being Oct. 19, records show.

The vehicle is valued at $9,500.

Malone is charged with theft of property and forgery.

