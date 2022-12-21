PCRA welcomes visitors for Colonial Christmas event

The aroma from Geoff Byrd’s outdoor Yule log fire greeted a steady flow of visitors as they arrived for the Perquimans County Restoration Association’s Colonial Christmas event last week.

Despite a pelting rain, more than 50 Perquimans and area residents attended the Dec. 15 event, held annually at the Newbold-White House to showcase North Carolina’s oldest brick house at Christmastime.

Dressed in Colonial period attire, PCRA members welcomed guests to the Newbold-White’s visitors center where they were treated to a yuletide selection of food, festivities and entertainment.

Ken Ries played a melodic rendition of “Silent Night” on the handbells and provided guests with a short tutorial on how to play a tune on the brass instruments.

Guests also helped themselves to a plentiful buffet table stocked with holiday foods and treats before making their way into the Newbold-White House to view the historic home’s Christmas decorations.

The event included tours of the famous house, which had been decorated in seasonal decor. As she has at previous Colonial Christmas events, harpist Nora Crouch also performed for visitors.

The Newbold-White House is the oldest extant brick house in North Carolina. It was a homestead farmed by Quaker families in the Colonial period and dates to around 1730.

According to a printed program the PCRA distributes at the event, the kinds of festivities now associated with Christmas were mostly absent in Colonial times. To the extent that it was celebrated at all, Christmas was observed then as a strictly religious holiday.

According to PCRA members, the tradition of burning a Yule log at Christmastime has origins in Winter Solstice observances in pre-Christian Europe and came to be part of Christian celebrations of the birth of Jesus Christ.

In pre-Christian times the Yule log represented the battle of light versus darkness and the adoption of the tradition as part of Christmas focused on the Christian belief in the ultimate victory of Jesus over evil.

Staff Writer Reggie Ponder’s reporting contributed to this report.