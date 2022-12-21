Read full article on original website
Android Headlines
A Google Calendar bug is creating random events from unrelated emails
Google Calendar is one of the most popular calendar apps available, and for good reason. It boasts a variety of useful features that make it easy to keep track of your schedule, including the ability to create event entries based on emails that come into your inbox. This can be especially useful for people who have a lot of appointments and need to keep track of them, but recently users have reported experiencing issues with this feature. A new Google Calendar bug is creating random, nonexistent all-day events based on the content of users’ Gmail messages.
Android Headlines
Google declares a ‘Code Red’ to build a rival for ChatGPT
Google is the dominant power in the search industry, but its dominance is threatened by the A.I. chatbot ChatGPT. As per a report by The New York Times, the search giant has declared a “Code Red” to build a rival for ChatGPT and other AI-driven chatbots. The outlet says declaring Code Red by Google is like “pulling the fire alarm.”
Android Headlines
Microsoft issues formal statement to FTC over Activision lawsuit
Microsoft has now issued a formal statement to the FTC about the agency’s opposed acquisition of Activision Blizzard. For the better part of 2022 Microsoft has been fighting an uphill battle to purchase Activision Blizzard. Much to its chagrin, the acquisition has not been entirely smooth. Many months after...
Android Headlines
Samsung's Galaxy S21 FE picks up December security update
Samsung is rolling out the December 2022 Android security patch to the Galaxy S21 FE in more markets. The rollout began for the carrier-locked units in the US a couple of weeks back. The new security update s now available in Europe as well. The December SMR (Security Maintenance Release)...
Android Headlines
Microsoft fixes VM problem caused by latest Patch Tuesday update
Microsoft has fixed the VM (virtual machine) problem that cropped up following its Patch Tuesday update earlier this month. The company recently released an out-of-band (OOB) update to patch the issue. Affected users require to install the latest OOB release manually. If you’re unfamiliar, Patch Tuesday is a term used...
Android Headlines
Initial OnePlus 11 launch scheduled for January 4
OnePlus recently announced that the OnePlus 11 will launch globally on February 7. Well, the company has just announced the initial OnePlus 11 launch event. It will take place on January 4, in China. Initial OnePlus 11 launch will take place on January 4. That is the same thing OnePlus...
Android Headlines
Motorola Moto G13 design renders surface on the internet
The Motorola Moto G13 will be an entry-level device that will launch sometime next year. This device will join the Motorola G-series, succeeding the Motorola Moto G10 that launched last year. Both devices might share some similarities in pricing. From the available design renders of the coming device, it will...
Android Headlines
Surprise! Galaxy S22 FE may arrive soon with Exynos 2300
Samsung‘s Fan Edition (FE) lineup may not be dead, after all. Multiple tipsters recently confirmed the existence of the Galaxy S22 FE. The device will be reportedly powered by the Exynos 2300 chipset, which is the Korean firm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 equivalent. Reports earlier this year said...
Android Headlines
Official OnePlus 11 renders & lifestyle images appear
OnePlus announced that the OnePlus 11’s initial launch will take place on January 4. We also know that the global launch will happen on February 7. That being said, a ton of seemingly-official OnePlus 11 images just appeared, including both regular renders and lifestyle images. Live images also surfaced, but those turned out to be fake, so we won’t be sharing them.
Android Headlines
Galaxy S23 phones appear in first official images
Leaks over the past few months have revealed plenty about Samsung’s Galaxy S23 series. We already know the key specs of the devices and have also seen them in CAD renders and dummy units, which have revealed a largely unchanged design from the Galaxy S22. Now, as the launch draws closer, we have our first official look at the upcoming Galaxy flagships. Leaked images of official promotional materials have confirmed the design of the Galaxy S23+ and the Galaxy S23 Ultra.
Android Headlines
DuckDuckGo now auto-blocks Google Sign-in Pop-Ups on all sites
In recent years, there has been a push from governments and individuals for Big Tech companies to change their practices and prioritize user privacy. In response, Apple launched App Tracking Transparency with iOS 14.5 and Google introduced restrictions on cross-app activity tracking. However, targeted ads still dominate the market, and third-party apps like DuckDuckGo are finding ways to level the playing field and protect user privacy.
