2023 DE AJ Hoffler Signs National Letter of Intent With Clemson

2023 DE AJ Hoffler has officially signed with the Clemson Tigers.

View the original article to see embedded media.

2023 DE AJ Hoffler has officially signed his National Letter of Intent with Clemson.

The 6-foot-4, 240-pound pass rusher, out of Woodward Academy (Atlanta, Ga.), committed to the Tigers in June, choosing Clemson over Ohio State. Hoffler racked up more than 50 offers in total, and is widely considered a Top 250 talent.

"The family vibe there, how Coach Swinney carries the organization, I'd say that's the biggest difference between them and other schools," Hoffler told All Clemson earlier this year.

In seven games during his senior season, the blue-chip prospect totaled 21 tackles, two sacks and four tackles for loss. As a junior, Hoffler was credited with 47 tackles, nine sacks and seven tackles for loss.

Hoffler is one of three takes at defensive end and is set to enroll over the summer.

"Aside from football, I haven't gotten the same feeling that any school would develop me as a man as much as I felt that Clemson would," Hoffler said. "That was kind of the main thing, so I chose Clemson."

Want to join in on the discussion? 100% FREE! Interact with fellow Tiger fans and hear directly from publisher Zach Lentz, deputy editor Brad Senkiw, recruiting analyst Jason Priester and staff writer Will Vandervort on any subject. Click here to become a member of the ALL CLEMSON message board community today!

Get your Tiger tickets from SI Tickets HERE

Do us a HUGE favor and like, subscribe and follow us on social media:

►LIKE us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/allclemson

►SUBSCRIBE: https://www.youtube.com/c/AllClemson

►FOLLOW All Clemson on Twitter: https://twitter.com/All_Clemson

More on All Clemson: https://www.si.com/college/clemson/