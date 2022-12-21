2023 OL Zechariah Owens Signs National Letter of Intent With Clemson

2023 OL Zechariah Owens has officially signed with the Clemson Tigers.

View the original article to see embedded media.

2023 OL Zechariah Owens has officially signed his National Letter of Intent with Clemson.

The 6-foot-7, 365-pound player, out of Eagle's Landing Christian (Mcdonough, Ga.), originally committed to Clemson in July, choosing the Tigers over Penn State and Alabama. However, he would decommit in October and visit Florida State, before quickly jumping back on board less than a week later.

Owens picked up an offer from Clemson back in early March while visiting for Elite Junior Day, and returned for an official visit in June.

Despite missing most of his senior season with a torn ACL, the blue-chip prospect is widely considered a Top 200 talent. Owens is one of three offensive linemen takes in the class and is set to enroll early.

