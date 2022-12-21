Read full article on original website
Hochul increasing the minimum wage by $15.00: Why some lawmakers want around $21.00?Mark StarNew York City, NY
Shopping Mall That Houses Charleys Philly Steak and H&M Permanently ClosingJoel EisenbergWhite Plains, NY
NYC doctor stabbed to death in Marcus Garvey Park by man with violent pastEdy ZooNew York City, NY
Christmas Alone in New York CityReyin JasmineNew York City, NY
Brooklyn apartments as low as $1,119 a month in affordable housing lotteryBeth TorresBrooklyn, NY
proclaimerscv.com
New York City Is Struggling On The Process Applications Of The Food stamps
NEW YORK — Half of the people that live in New York City and other New Yorkers who applied for SNAP benefits or more commonly known as food stamps are waiting for the long-awaited response. The process of the application has been very slow, the federal money is there, but the city has been having a hard time because of the long wait.
NYC auto thefts reach 16-year high, mirroring nationwide trend
Jonathan Berenguer stands in front of Lehman College in the Bronx, where his car was stolen in September. Experts say one reason for the rise might be high prices on used cars and parts. [ more › ]
theforumnewsgroup.com
Adams Announces Seizure of $4M of Illegally Sold Items after Crackdown on Unlicensed Cannabis Dispensaries
Photo Courtesy of Michael Appleton/Mayoral Photography Office. “We will not let the economic opportunities that legal cannabis offers be taken for a ride by unlicensed establishments,” Mayor Adams said. By Forum Staff. Mayor Eric Adams on Thursday announced the results of a two-week interagency pilot program conducting enforcement against...
Elite NYPD squad uses surveillance video to track and catch criminals: ‘We take a lot of pride in our work’
To these NYPD detectives, New York City is one giant “Where’s Waldo?” game. Armed with cyber savvy, hunters’ instincts and a love for solving puzzles, the Manhattan North Homicide and Shooting Enhancement Team has helped close some of the city’s biggest criminal cases by painstakingly tracking suspects through surveillance video — sometimes right to the wanted person’s home. The squad’s ...
orangeandbluepress.com
Stolen SNAP Funds Victims Would Finally Repaid Back Thanks to Federal Bill
The proposed legislation would order states to provide new money as soon as possible. New Yorkers has been at least $730,000 stolen from them this year. Friday, public assistance for people who have had their SNAP benefits stolen through “skimming” fraud can finally have that money repaid under a new federal bill thanks to the New York Democrat Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand.
Sheriff details crackdown on illegal weed stores in NYC
NEW YORK (PIX11) – The road to selling marijuana legally in New York City is a bumpy one. The legalization of weed has brought a tidal wave of small businesses selling illegal cannabis products. NYC Sheriff Anthony Miranda, along with his team, seized more than $4 million worth of cannabis products earlier this month and […]
Two robbed on subway platform in Brooklyn Christmas morning
NEW YORK, NY – Detectives with New York City’s 72nd Precinct are trying to identify a Christmas Grinch who robbed two people in Brooklyn on Christmas morning. The robbery took place on the R train platform at the 25th Street subway station in Brooklyn at around 9:35 am. Detectives investigating the robbery said the suspect motioned that he had a gun under his jacket, but never physically displayed the gun. He robbed the two people of their property before fleeing the scene. The post Two robbed on subway platform in Brooklyn Christmas morning appeared first on Shore News Network.
fox5ny.com
Violent Christmas in NYC subway system
NEW YORK - It was a violent Christmas in the New York City subway system. There were at least four separate incidents. In one incident a 37-year-old MTA worker was pepper sprayed through a train window as she was operating a train. The northbound 2 train was pulling into the 135th St. and Lenox Ave. Station at around 3 a.m. when the attack occurred.
Video footage of Staten Island barbershop robbery at center of bid to overturn conviction
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Three years after a Staten Island man was sentenced to 12 years in prison for a robbery he swore he didn’t commit, new evidence has emerged that could set him free. Timothy Turner, then 33, of Meiers Corners, was convicted of first-degree robbery in...
Family carries on late veteran’s fight against bogus NYC speeding tickets
He has traveled the highway to heaven, but friends and family of a Westchester veteran have been fighting to clear his last bogus speeding ticket. John J. Maffucci sued the city in January after he started getting speeding tickets from the Big Apple in the mail — even though the then 90-year-old hadn’t set foot in the five boroughs in years. But the Korean war veteran and one-time Westchester County corrections commissioner died at the age of 90 on May 12, before he could resolve the matter. So his loved ones took up the charge. “I know from first hand knowledge how...
Subway conductor pepper-sprayed aboard Harlem train: NYPD
An MTA train conductor was pepper-sprayed in the eyes on Christmas morning in Harlem, police said.
New York Legal Marijuana Sales To Kick Off Before New Year
Nearly 2 years after being legalized, the government regulated sales of marijuana are set to begin next week. When marijuana was legalized back in the spring of 2021, the next big following question was when dispensaries would begin sales. As you can imagine the process of setting up regulations for the legal public sale of the recreational drug has taken some time.
Rikers Island officers working 100-plus hours weekly, stuck sleeping in jail’s parking lot
This workload seems criminal. Guards on Rikers Island are so overworked that many clock in an average of more than 100 hours a week at the scandal-scarred jail complex, records show. Department of Correction officers like James Internicola are forced to pick up the load watching detainees as disgruntled staffers continue to quit and call in sick at unprecedented levels — and the number of violent incidents at Rikers continue to soar. Internicola, 55, a city corrections officer since 1996, worked 3,692 hours of overtime plus regular shifts during the fiscal year ending June 30 – or an average of 111...
Rockland County man fatally stabbed in NYC park identified
The doctor lived in the Bronx but practiced out of Nyack.
Mayor Eric Adams visits police officer stabbed in the Bronx on Christmas Eve
Mayor Eric Adams took some time on Christmas Eve to visit a police officer who was stabbed in the Bronx.
Two stabbed, female worker choked with baseball bat in NYC bar
NEW YORK, NY – Witnesses said a man with a bulldog entered a restaurant and bar located at 2171 2nd Avenue in East Harlem and got into an argument with the staff. Detectives with the New York City Police Department’s 23rd Precinct later reported that the man choked a 29-year-old female employee with a baseball and stabbed two male employees. The NYPD said the attack was unprovoked. The man fled the scene, and now police are asking the public to keep an eye out. If you see the suspect or know where he might be, call 800-577-TIPS. Two People Stabbed The post Two stabbed, female worker choked with baseball bat in NYC bar appeared first on Shore News Network.
wdkx.com
NY Minimum Wage Increase For 2023
It’s almost the end of 2022, and with that comes the minimum wage increase! Governor Kathy Hochul’s mission to have minimum wage phase into $15 an hour continues, as workers outside New York City, Long Island, and Westchester County will see an increase by $1 per hour, from $13.20 to $14.20, as of Dec. 31.
Man caught smuggling gun parts in jars of peanut butter at JFK Airport
NEW YORK, NY – TSA officers arrested a Rhode Island man at JFK International Airport in New York City after they noticed his jars of creamy Jif peanut butter looked particularly crunchy. It wasn’t because they were peanuts. After inspecting the jars, the TSA found the man attempting to smuggle gun parts inside the resealed jars. The man, whose name was not released was arrested by officers of the Port Authority NJ/NY Police Department. He did not make his flight as scheduled and will probably miss the Christmas party he was bringing his gun-laden jars of peanut butter to. The post Man caught smuggling gun parts in jars of peanut butter at JFK Airport appeared first on Shore News Network.
NYPD cop stabbed, wounded in Bronx on Christmas Eve, visited in hospital by Mayor Adams
An NYPD cop was stabbed and wounded responding to a Bronx 911 call on Christmas Eve, cops said Sunday. Officer Lin Zhen was responding to a call for an emotionally disturbed person on DeKalb Ave. near E. 212th St. about 5:45 p.m. on Saturday when he was knifed in the right arm. Zhen, 34, was taken to St. Barnabas Hospital with a non-life-threatening wound. At 10 p.m. on Saturday, Mayor Adams ...
Nurses authorize strike at major NYC hospitals; will it happen next month?
EAST HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) — Nurses at some of the largest hospitals in the tri-state area, and in fact, the world, have authorized a strike that could happen as early as January. The nurses’ union says that the labor action may be necessary because hospitals have stretched nurses’ ranks so thin that it’s endangering patients’ […]
