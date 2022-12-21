Albemarle Community Orchestra performs 'Christmas Around the World'

Conductor Nancy Jones and the Albemarle Community Orchestra brought the seasonal sounds of Bach, Tchaikovsky, and Douglas Wagner to life last weekend at Hertford’s Carolina Moon Theater.

Sellout crowds turned out both Saturday and Sunday evenings to enjoy the music performed by the orchestra whose 23 members are from the local community.

This year’s concert, “Christmas Around the World,” included arrangements of a “Cold Winter’s Night” by Erica Donahoe; “Jolly Old St. Pachelbel” by Matthew Putnam; and “Carol of the Rising Bells” by Tyler Arcari.

The new composition by Arcari is an arrangement of “House of the Rising Sun” and “Carol of the Bells.”

“Carol of the Bells” was written in 1916 by Ukrainian composer Mykola Leontovich and titled “Shchedryk.” The composition is based on a tale about a swallow who flies into a family’s house to proclaim the plentiful year that’s ahead for them. The song’s title is derived from the Ukrainian word “shchedryj,” meaning “bountiful.”

“House of the Rising Sun” was written by Georgia Turner and Bert Martin and tells a different story. Arcari is a composer, arranger, author and clinician, penned the piece in 2020. While it may have a more special meaning today, given the Russian invasion of Ukraine, it was not written with the Kyiv-Moscow standoff in mind.

The orchestra, organized by Jones in June 2017, is made up of local community musicians from Perquimans, Chowan and Pasquotank counties.

The Albemarle Community Orchestra performs twice a year, once in the spring and again in December. The spring concert dates have not yet been announced.