Two traffic tragedies occurred on Osceola County roads this holiday weekend, according to Florida Highway Patrol reports. First, on Saturday night, a Kissimmee man was killed crossing U.S. Highway 192 at Old Vineland Road. FHP said at 9:45 p.m., a family from Melbourne in a Hyundai Santa Fe was headed eastbound on 192 when the 28-year-old man, crossing northbound and not in a crosswalk, was struck. The vehicle remained on scene, and the victim was transported to HCA Florida Osceola Hospital where he reportedly succumbed to his injuries.

OSCEOLA COUNTY, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO