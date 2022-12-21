ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

5 Lions Who Deserve Pro Bowl Honors

By Vito Chirco
 5 days ago

Five Detroit Lions which deserve to make the Pro Bowl in 2022.

The 2023 Pro Bowl (Games) is set to be played on February 5, 2023, at Allegiant Stadium, the home of the Las Vegas Raiders .

For the first time in the history of the event, it will be comprised of skills competitions and a flag football game , rather than an actual tackle game .

With that being said, the votes are coming in hot. And, for the sake of this piece, let's take a look at the five Lions who most deserve to make the NFL's All-Star event this season.

S Kerby Joseph

Sure, he and his defensive back counterparts didn't have their best game Sunday against the Jets.

But, overall wise, the rookie has put together a solid rookie season.

The Illinois product has had the knack for making the big play all year long. And, in 14 games, he's come through with three interceptions (two of which came in Week 9 against Aaron Rodgers), two forced fumbles and a fumble recovery. He's also accumulated 65 total tackles and five passes defensed.

Additionally, Joseph is presently the NFC's leading vote-getter at the free safety position for the Pro Bowl (104,581 votes).

He's certainly earned his stripes so far this year, and appears to be a building block for the Lions' secondary for years to come.

WR Amon-Ra St. Brown

Speaking of earning his stripes, St. Brown has done that and then some in 2022.

The second-year receiver is on the verge of his first 100-catch and 1,000-yard receiving season as a pro.

In 13 games this year, the dynamic slot wideout has already amassed 89 receptions, 974 receiving yards and six reception touchdowns. Meanwhile, he's contributed another 95 yards as a runner out of the backfield.

The USC product has also already produced four 100-plus-yard receiving games this season, including three such games in winning efforts for Detroit.

He's quickly become Jared Goff's go-to target in the passing game, as well as one of the best slot receivers in the entire NFL .

If anyone deserves to go to the Pro Bowl from this year's Lions roster, it's certainly St. Brown .

RT Penei Sewell

The Lions' starting right tackle has been one of the best tackles in the NFL all season long.

In fact, the 2021 No. 7 overall pick has been Pro Football Focus' eight-highest-graded offensive tackle since Week 9. And, for the season, he ranks as the 10th-best OT in the league, according to PFF.

The Oregon product can also catch a pass when needed. You can check out his clutch catch against the Minnesota Vikings in Week 14 for proof.

Sewell embodies the grit and toughness of this Dan Campbell-led team. And, to me, he's performed at a Pro Bowl-caliber level in 2022.

C Frank Ragnow

Speaking of toughness, look no further than Ragnow.

The veteran center has played in 13 of 14 games this season despite a toe injury. And, in the games where he has played, he's failed to miss a single snap.

The fifth-year pro is the definition of a gamer, and rarely makes a mistake, as either a run-blocker or pass-protector.

As the anchor of one of the best offensive lines in the NFL, Ragnow deserves serious Pro Bowl consideration.

LT Taylor Decker

Decker has been a top-15 left tackle for a significant chunk of the season. And, over the course of Detroit's recent stretch of success, the Ohio State product has taken his game to an even higher level.

In fact, since Week 9, Decker has been the ninth-best offensive tackle in the NFL , per PFF. He's earned a PFF grade of 79.8 during the aforementioned period of time.

The veteran tackle has played a significant role in helping keep the pocket clean for Goff in 2022, and should be commended for his efforts.

His O-line counterparts, in Sewell and Ragnow, have a better case for making the Pro Bowl. However, Decker, especially because of his strong play of late, should be considered.

