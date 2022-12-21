ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

KCTV 5

Many take to slopes as Snow Creek in Weston opens for season

WESTON, MO
KCTV 5

Locals brave the cold in search of deals on day after Christmas

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - If you’re planning on scoring some holiday sales this week, you’re not alone! Today was one of the busiest shopping days of the season. Whether it was to walk off those Christmas cookies or make some gift returns and exchanges, the Zona Rosa shopping district was bustling for Boxing Day.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

KCMO apartment building left without water over holiday weekend

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The water at a Midtown apartment building has been shut off for several days, leaving its tenants dry over Christmas weekend. Kathryn Terry, a resident at the Mayfair Apartments, said the building lost water on Friday because of a frozen pipe. She and her neighbors...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

Power & Light District to hold large party on New Year’s Eve

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Power & Light District in Kansas City is planning to hold a large New Year’s Eve party this year. Attendees will be able to visit at least 12 different bars and clubs, if not more. There will be all-inclusive food and drink packages. There will also be DJ’s, New Year’s Eve-themed party favors, champagne toasts, confetti cannons, and a ball drop!
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

Bucyrus couple fosters 9 dogs to save them from frigid temperatures

BUCYRUS, Kan. (KCTV) -- A Miami County family has a few more mouths to feed over Christmas weekend. Noel and Justin Grabouski rescued eight puppies and three adult dogs in Garnett, Kansas, earlier this week. According to the Grabouskis, the dogs lived in an outdoor pen that did not have shelter from the frigid temperatures. They could not find a shelter for the dogs, so the couple decided to take them in themselves.
GARNETT, KS
KCTV 5

Blow torch blamed for small house fire in Olathe

OLATHE, Kan. (KCTV) --- A small fire was caused Saturday in Olathe after an individual attempted to defrost their pipes with a blow torch. No injuries were reported in the fire, which happened shortly after 4 p.m. in the area of North Mahaffie and East Poplar streets. Damage to the...
OLATHE, KS
KCTV 5

Man who died after car crashed into icy Brush Creek identified

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A 76-year-old man died after his minivan went down an embankment and crashed into an icy Brush Creek near Paseo and Martin Luther King Boulevards on Thursday afternoon. Several witnesses saw the driver lose control and called 911. Kansas City police and fire departments arrived...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

Man dies following crash in Independence on Christmas

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. (KCTV) - A 26-year-old man died in a crash that happened on Christmas night in Independence, Missouri. According to the police, the crash happened at about 8 p.m. on westbound Truman Road at N. Grand Avenue. At that time, a Chevrolet Traverse lost control and crossed the road....
INDEPENDENCE, MO
KCTV 5

Teen dies from injuries in Monday morning Olathe car crash

OLATHE, Kan. (KCTV) - A 19-year-old died Monday morning from injuries he suffered in a car crash. The Olathe Police Department stated officers arrived to the area of Old 56 Highway and 151st Street for a single-vehicle crash just before 2 a.m. First responders found the teen unresponsive, who was...
OLATHE, KS
KCTV 5

Iowa man killed in fatal crash in Franklin County

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Kan. (KCTV) - A 61-year-old man from Muscatine, Iowa, died in a single-vehicle crash in Franklin County on Saturday. Kansas Highway Patrol said the man, driving a 2007 Buick Lucerne, was traveling southbound on I-35 at mile marker 183 when his vehicle left the roadway to the left and struck a guard rail. KHP said the reason for the change of direction was unknown.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, KS

