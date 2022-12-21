Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Bentonville, Arkansas and Independence, Kansas: A Tale of Two Cities From Rural AmericaEvan CrosbyBentonville, AR
Chiefs Defeat Seahawks In Christmas Eve ShowdownChiefs Focus News & MoreKansas City, MO
The Landing Mall in mid-town Kansas City was a hit in the 1960sCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Chiefs Pro Bowl SnubsChiefs Focus News & MoreKansas City, MO
Pacheco and McKinnon- The Most Unstoppable RB Duo In Football?Chiefs Focus News & MoreKansas City, MO
Related
KCTV 5
Many take to slopes as Snow Creek in Weston opens for season
“Christmas is supposed to be a time of rejoicing and saying what you’re thankful for and, instead, I just want water.”. The 33rd president died in Kansas City on Dec. 26, 1972, at the age of 88. Updated: 13 hours ago. |. Our warmest part of the day is...
KCTV 5
Plaza lights to stay on 6 weeks longer as part of centennial celebration
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Evergy Plaza Lights will be staying on for an additional six weeks as part of the County Club Plaza’s centennial celebration. “It’s our gift to you, Kansas City!” the Plaza posted on Facebook. Now, the lights will shine through Feb 19.
KCTV 5
Locals brave the cold in search of deals on day after Christmas
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - If you’re planning on scoring some holiday sales this week, you’re not alone! Today was one of the busiest shopping days of the season. Whether it was to walk off those Christmas cookies or make some gift returns and exchanges, the Zona Rosa shopping district was bustling for Boxing Day.
KCTV 5
KCMO apartment building left without water over holiday weekend
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The water at a Midtown apartment building has been shut off for several days, leaving its tenants dry over Christmas weekend. Kathryn Terry, a resident at the Mayfair Apartments, said the building lost water on Friday because of a frozen pipe. She and her neighbors...
KCTV 5
Options for safely disposing of, recycling your live Christmas trees
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - It’s fun putting up a live Christmas tree every year — depending on if you’re watching or getting your hands covered in sap — but now it’s time for them to come down. Christmas tree recycling is a way to...
KCTV 5
Power & Light District to hold large party on New Year’s Eve
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Power & Light District in Kansas City is planning to hold a large New Year’s Eve party this year. Attendees will be able to visit at least 12 different bars and clubs, if not more. There will be all-inclusive food and drink packages. There will also be DJ’s, New Year’s Eve-themed party favors, champagne toasts, confetti cannons, and a ball drop!
KCTV 5
Local group buys Christmas presents for children whose mother died
KANSAS CITY, MO. (KCTV) --- A local group stepped up to help two kids in need this holiday season. The children, ages 8 and 1, lost their mother to a fatal car crash the day before Thanksgiving. Verma Brown, the founder of the area group “KC Divas,” was a witness to the crash.
KCTV 5
Bucyrus couple fosters 9 dogs to save them from frigid temperatures
BUCYRUS, Kan. (KCTV) -- A Miami County family has a few more mouths to feed over Christmas weekend. Noel and Justin Grabouski rescued eight puppies and three adult dogs in Garnett, Kansas, earlier this week. According to the Grabouskis, the dogs lived in an outdoor pen that did not have shelter from the frigid temperatures. They could not find a shelter for the dogs, so the couple decided to take them in themselves.
KCTV 5
Blow torch blamed for small house fire in Olathe
OLATHE, Kan. (KCTV) --- A small fire was caused Saturday in Olathe after an individual attempted to defrost their pipes with a blow torch. No injuries were reported in the fire, which happened shortly after 4 p.m. in the area of North Mahaffie and East Poplar streets. Damage to the...
KCTV 5
FORECAST: Temps to fall back into the teens Monday before warmup later this week
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - As we continue to deepen the cold front that brought in a rain-snow mix late last night, cold Canadian air will filter in along with an area of high pressure. This means clear skies will be common during the day side. However, temperatures are expected...
KCTV 5
After an Army serviceman’s dog ran off during a hunting trip in southern Kansas earlier this month, the owner received a phone call he’d been praying for.
Many take to slopes as Snow Creek in Weston opens for season. Opening the resort this year is very special for the general manager of Snow Creek because their operations will be back to pre-pandemic form. Updated: 13 hours ago. |. Our warmest part of the day is this morning....
KCTV 5
Man who died after car crashed into icy Brush Creek identified
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A 76-year-old man died after his minivan went down an embankment and crashed into an icy Brush Creek near Paseo and Martin Luther King Boulevards on Thursday afternoon. Several witnesses saw the driver lose control and called 911. Kansas City police and fire departments arrived...
KCTV 5
Child shot in Kansas City, police investigating circumstances
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A child under the age of five was rushed to the hospital after being shot, police say. Kansas City police were dispatched on a shooting call to the area of the 7800 block of James A. Reed Road shortly before 7 p.m. on Saturday. When...
KCTV 5
Man dies following crash in Independence on Christmas
INDEPENDENCE, Mo. (KCTV) - A 26-year-old man died in a crash that happened on Christmas night in Independence, Missouri. According to the police, the crash happened at about 8 p.m. on westbound Truman Road at N. Grand Avenue. At that time, a Chevrolet Traverse lost control and crossed the road....
KCTV 5
Police ID 3-year-old girl who died in Christmas Eve shooting believed accidental
UPDATE (12/26): Police have identified the girl who died in a Christmas Eve shooting as 3-year-old Quezariah Jackson. KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A child who suffered a gunshot wound Saturday evening died at the hospital, Kansas City Missouri Police said. Police said officers were called to the 7800 block...
KCTV 5
Teen dies from injuries in Monday morning Olathe car crash
OLATHE, Kan. (KCTV) - A 19-year-old died Monday morning from injuries he suffered in a car crash. The Olathe Police Department stated officers arrived to the area of Old 56 Highway and 151st Street for a single-vehicle crash just before 2 a.m. First responders found the teen unresponsive, who was...
KCTV 5
Iowa man killed in fatal crash in Franklin County
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Kan. (KCTV) - A 61-year-old man from Muscatine, Iowa, died in a single-vehicle crash in Franklin County on Saturday. Kansas Highway Patrol said the man, driving a 2007 Buick Lucerne, was traveling southbound on I-35 at mile marker 183 when his vehicle left the roadway to the left and struck a guard rail. KHP said the reason for the change of direction was unknown.
Comments / 0