Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Coastal Carolina vs East Carolina Preview and Prediction for the Birmingham BowlFlurrySportsGreenville, NC
Gadsden Resident Posts "Misinformation Photos Purporting to Show Unsanitary Conditions" at Roebuck McDonald's on FBZack LoveGadsden, AL
Positive News: Buffalo Wing Wings Employees Help Gift a Gardendale H.S. Student & Fellow Employee a Car for ChristmasZack LoveGardendale, AL
The One Restaurant In Alabama You Never Knew You Would Love So MuchD_FoodVendorVestavia Hills, AL
3 Most Haunted And Creepy Places In Alabama. They’re SacredD_FoodVendorAlabama State
Related
1 killed in overnight Birmingham shooting
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — One person is dead following a shooting overnight in Birmingham. Birmingham Police said officers responded to the 2700 block of Jefferson Avenue SW around 1:44 a.m. on reports of a man shot. Officers arrived to find the victim suffering from multiple gunshots. Birmingham Fire and Rescue pronounced the unidentified victim dead […]
1996 Alabama Nightclub Murder Is Finally Solved
The murder of Joseph Todd Jowers, who was shot and killed outside the nightclub where he taught line dancing in October 1996, has officially been solved after 26 years, Alabama police say. The Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office arrested Thomas Terry Johnson Jr., 49, Friday, charging him with murder. On Oct. 13, 1996, Jowers was walking a woman to her car outside the club in the early morning when he was shot. The woman wasn’t able to describe the assailant and the case went unsolved, before it was reopened in October 2020 after remaining dormant for years. The homicide unit commander of the police department at the time said he believed there were several witnesses to the shooting who didn’t want to come forward. Johnson is being held in the Tuscaloosa County Jail on a $75,000 bond.Read it at Law & Crime
Suspect charged in 26-year-old cold case out of Tuscaloosa
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — An arrest has been made in a 26-year-old cold case out of Tuscaloosa. Joseph Todd Jowers was shot and killed while leaving the former Classics Lounge on 37th Street Tuscaloosa on October 13, 1996. No arrests were made at the time, but the case remained open through the Violent Crimes Unit for […]
wvtm13.com
Man killed in overnight shooting, two others hurt
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — The Birmingham Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting in west Birmingham early Monday morning. Officers from the West Precinct responded to a call for a person shot in the 2700 block of Jefferson Avenue SW. When they arrived, they found an adult male suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Tuscaloosa Police Make Arrest in 1996 Cold Case Murder
Police in Tuscaloosa have arrested a man believed to be responsible for a murder committed more than 25 years ago. Captain Jack Kennedy, the commander of the multi-agency Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit, said police have been looking for answers since October 1996, when Joseph Todd Jowers was fatally shot while leaving the Classics Lounge on 37th Street in Tuscaloosa.
wbrc.com
Woman charged in shooting death of Hueytown man
HUEYTOWN, Ala. (WBRC) - A Hueytown woman is in jail after an early morning shooting that left one man dead. Hueytown police responded to a call on Hueytown Road at approximately 12:45 a.m. Friday morning after receiving a report that a man had been shot. The victim, an adult male,...
Woman jailed on murder charges in Hueytown fatal domestic shooting
A woman is facing murder charges after police say she shot a man dead early Friday morning in Hueytown in what authorities called a domestic incident. Chantal Bahadursingh, 31, of Hueytown, was charged with murder and is awaiting transfer from the Hueytown City Jail to the Jefferson County Jail, where she will be held without bond, Hueytown police said Friday.
wbrc.com
Arrest made in case of puppy dragged and kicked in Center Point
JEFFERSON CO., Ala. (WBRC) - The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man for animal cruelty Thursday after an incident of abuse was caught on camera. 32-year-old Brock Woods was booked into the Jefferson County Jail and is being held on $30,000 bond. The incident happened December 19 outside...
Suspect indicted on murder charges in 1996 cold case ambush shooting death at Tuscaloosa lounge
More than 26 years passed without an arrest in the shooting death of Joseph Todd Jowers as he left a Tuscaloosa lounge on Oct. 13, 1996. On Thursday, authorities said they jailed a suspect in the cold case after a Tuscaloosa County grand jury indicted a 49-year-old man on murder charges.
Morning shooting in Birmingham leaves man dead, 2 others - including a juvenile- injured
Early morning gunfire in southwest Birmingham left one dead and two wounded, including a juvenile. The shooting happened at 1:44 a.m. Monday in the 2700 block of Jefferson Avenue S.W. When West Precinct officers arrived at the location, they found a man who had sustained a gunshot wound. Birmingham Fire...
18-year-old charged in Birmingham homicide
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham Police announced the arrest of a suspect in connection with a December homicide Friday morning. According to Birmingham Police, 18-year-old A’Marion De’Avion Yancey is charged in the death of Reginal Emanuel Duke Jr. on December 18. Duke was found shot in the 400 block of 4th Street around 10 a.m. […]
wbrc.com
Two suspects charged with capital murder in death of 12-year-old Audriana Pearson
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Police Department says two suspects have been arrested and charged with capital murder in the death of 12-year-old Audriana Pearson. Police say 19-year-old Ja’Von Eric Wilson and 18-year-old Jarei Lamar Vance, both of Birmingham, were arrested and charged with capital murder. Wilson is...
wbrc.com
Jefferson County Deputies getting training before new permitless carry law goes into effect
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is now working to train deputies on new gun laws as the permitless carry law goes into effect on January 1. The law means you will no longer need a permit to carry a concealed gun in the state. Now, local law enforcement has to change some ways they try and tackle gun crime.
Security guard wounded on Christmas Eve when multiple shots fired outside Brighton lounge
A 28-year-old security guard was shot Christmas Eve while working a private party in Brighton. The shooting happened just after 11 p.m. Saturday at Jokers Lounge in the 5000 block of Bessemer Super Highway. Brighton police Lt. Kenneth Hooten, who is also Brighton’s assistant fire chief said first responders were...
wvtm13.com
Man shot and killed in family argument in Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — A man was shot and killed after an apparent fight with family members in Birmingham Thursday night. Birmingham police say 911 received a call around 9 p.m. Thursday indicating a man was in an argument with family members. Less than 10 minutes later, 911 received a call from the same address saying a man had been shot at the same location.
wbrc.com
Man shot and killed following family argument
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police are investigating after a family argument turned deadly Thursday night. Police say they first got a call about a man arguing with family members at a home in the 2200 Block Beulah Avenue around 9:04 p.m. Just a few minutes later at 9:11 p.m. they got another phone call saying the man had been shot.
2 teens arrested in drive-by shooting death of sleeping 12-year-old girl in Birmingham
Two teenagers have been arrested on murder charges in the drive-by shooting that killed a sleeping 12-year-old girl Wednesday in Birmingham, police said Friday. Murder warrants were obtained against Ja’Von Eric Wilson, 19, and 18-year Jarei Lamar Vance, both of Birmingham, said Sgt. Monica Law with Birmingham police. The...
Man shot multiple times in Birmingham after apparent verbal altercation
From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — The Birmingham Police Department (BPD) is investigating a fatal shooting that occurred on Thursday, Dec. 22, at 9:04 p.m. According to the BPD, Birmingham 9-1-1 received a call that an adult male was involved in a verbal altercation with family members at a residence in the 2200 block […]
ABC 33/40 News
Arrest made in connection to shooting death of 18-year-old in Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBMA) — An arrest was made in connection to the shooting death of an 18-year-old in Birmingham Sunday morning. The Birmingham Police Department said 18-year-old A’Marion De’Avion Yancey was charged with capital murder in connection to the death of Reginal Emanuel Duke, Jr. Police said...
ABC 33/40 News
Two arrested after narcotics search warrant executed at Jasper home
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBMA) — Two people were arrested Monday after a narcotics search warrant was executed in Jasper. The Jasper Police Department said its Narcotics Enforcement Team carried out the warrant in the 500 block of Battle Creek Road. Police said the resident, 58-year-old Jimmy Joe Shehan Jr., was...
Comments / 0